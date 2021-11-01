 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   It's time for the annual "Daylight Saving Time Is Killing You" article. EVERYBODY PANIC   (usatoday.com) divider line
70
    More: Obvious, Sleep, Daylight saving time, hour of sleep, practice saves energy, period of daylight, Sleep deprivation, health consequences, Sleep experts  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Nov 2021 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's time for my annual, if we just moved it 30 minutes between the two and kept it there, the end results would be better than just choosing standard or saving.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not the existence of DST, it's the constant changing back and forth.

If we want more evening light, let's just go with DST year round.  Otherwise drop it. The twice annual change leads to thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries every year.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay with DST all year long.

Seriously, who in the world likes changing back and forth between the two?  It's something we can unite on as a country.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the relief of many Americans, the period of daylight saving time is finally coming to a close.

This guy gets it.

Do you realize what a PITA it is to have to move and recalibrate a heavy stone sundial twice a year?

/tired of having this argument twice a year
//likes getting up early, so daylight at 4am is fun for me
///get off my lawn
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to stop the madness--either the Colorado legislature for me or the US congress for the rest of Americans. (Rest of the world, do what you want.)

And they need to do it quickly because the instructions for my waterproof shower clock are in Chinese.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And before people blame it on the farmers, cows and soybeans can't tell time, even with a fancy digital clock, I've done studies.

/Maybe corn or goats can, I don't know.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Someone needs to stop the madness--either the Colorado legislature for me or the US congress for the rest of Americans. (Rest of the world, do what you want.)

And they need to do it quickly because the instructions for my waterproof shower clock are in Chinese.


I am kind of curious, what arguments the GOP would come up with to universally oppose a Democratic bill on the issue.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Miss5280: Someone needs to stop the madness--either the Colorado legislature for me or the US congress for the rest of Americans. (Rest of the world, do what you want.)

And they need to do it quickly because the instructions for my waterproof shower clock are in Chinese.

I am kind of curious, what arguments the GOP would come up with to universally oppose a Democratic bill on the issue.


STATES RIGHTS!  FEDERAL GOVMINT OVERREACH!
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: It's not the existence of DST, it's the constant changing back and forth.

If we want more evening light, let's just go with DST year round.  Otherwise drop it. The twice annual change leads to thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries every year.


Can't find it right now, but I remember reading that it doesn't actually lead to excess deaths, but it does causes some deaths to happen slightly sooner.

So, if you look at the week after the change, the number of deaths from heart attack and stroke are up, but over the month they aren't.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: To the relief of many Americans, the period of daylight saving time is finally coming to a close.

This guy gets it.

Do you realize what a PITA it is to have to move and recalibrate a heavy stone sundial twice a year?

/tired of having this argument twice a year
//likes getting up early, so daylight at 4am is fun for me
///get off my lawn


To me it's an equality issue. For persons who work predominantly in the evenings or overnight, later daylight hours creates more opportunities for people to go out into sunlight after getting a healthy amount of rest at any time of day. And given that sunlight is an actual critical aspect of human physical and mental health it should be as widely available to everyone as is possible.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylight Savings Time is idiotic.

Keep it at one time, year round.

If you don't like how dark it gets at your favorite time of day, then MOVE TO WHERE THE LIGHT IS.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how it hasn't killed me yet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylight Savings Killed me
"it did?"
Well, I got better
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: It's time for my annual, if we just moved it 30 minutes between the two and kept it there, the end results would be better than just choosing standard or saving.


If you're going to fix your timezone then it should be based off your longitude. Keep average solar noon within an hour of your timezone.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERYBODY PANIC!

Not you, Hawai'i and Arizona.
Y'all have some common sense about it.
Which is pono.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Weird how it hasn't killed me yet.


Must mean you're invincible.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck you, Normal Standard Time (I don't actually know what it's called).

My weekly conference call with the home office is again being shifted from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30. So every Wednesday I'll be at work until 9 at night.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one more week...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
In '94, I converted all my Daylight Savings to bitcoin and now the sun shines on me 24/7.  And I gotta say "Make it stop!  I haven't had a decent nights sleep cause I don't know when night is."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Stay with DST all year long.

Seriously, who in the world likes changing back and forth between the two?  It's something we can unite on as a country.


I disagree.  Go with Standard Time all year long.  We don't need more light in the evening.  We need more light in the morning when people are going to school and work.  Standard time is safer for children no doubt.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Spinging forward is the one that causes a 25% increase in heart attacks on the Monday afterwards, not falling back.  That said, get rid of it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All of you asking to change the system - how unpatriotic are you?  DO YOU WANT THE KAISER TO WIN???
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DST gave me gonorrhea.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: It's not the existence of DST, it's the constant changing back and forth.

If we want more evening light, let's just go with DST year round.  Otherwise drop it. The twice annual change leads to thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries every year.


Constant changing? Where do you live? Where I live we only have two time changes per year. It makes sense to utilize the extra sunshine at the end of the day when people are done with work and school.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: DST gave me gonorrhea.


Meet up at the same time, same place?

My crabs have morphed into supercrabs.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Daylight Savings Time is idiotic.

Keep it at one time, year round.

If you don't like how dark it gets at your favorite time of day, then MOVE TO WHERE THE LIGHT IS.


(Local Time Zone)  LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Spinging forward is the one that causes a 25% increase in heart attacks on the Monday afterwards, not falling back.


This is why I think we should be turning our clocks back an hour twice a year.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some folks dig it, some folks don't. Either way...IT'S AN OUTRAGE!
I wish daylight savings time what's the biggest thing I had to worry about. I'm still fretting about the new Taco Bell menu.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: thecactusman17: It's not the existence of DST, it's the constant changing back and forth.

If we want more evening light, let's just go with DST year round.  Otherwise drop it. The twice annual change leads to thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries every year.

Can't find it right now, but I remember reading that it doesn't actually lead to excess deaths, but it does causes some deaths to happen slightly sooner.

So, if you look at the week after the change, the number of deaths from heart attack and stroke are up, but over the month they aren't.


Take that logic far enough and nothing causes excess deaths.

/I get what you're saying
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: thecactusman17: It's not the existence of DST, it's the constant changing back and forth.

If we want more evening light, let's just go with DST year round.  Otherwise drop it. The twice annual change leads to thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries every year.

Can't find it right now, but I remember reading that it doesn't actually lead to excess deaths, but it does causes some deaths to happen slightly sooner.

So, if you look at the week after the change, the number of deaths from heart attack and stroke are up, but over the month they aren't.


Of course they happen sooner, take an hour off the clock and everyone that should have lived until 2 die at 1!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, but some grade schooler did a science fair project that said daylight savings time saves like a quadrillion tons are carbon emissions every year.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Joe USer: It's time for my annual, if we just moved it 30 minutes between the two and kept it there, the end results would be better than just choosing standard or saving.

If you're going to fix your timezone then it should be based off your longitude. Keep average solar noon within an hour of your timezone.


Wouldn't that average be 30 minutes between the two?

The arguments on both sides are valid. Going to school in the dark sucks, having dawn at 4.30am sucks. So a half hour will put the worst of the school in dark around winter break and the worst of the early mornings in late June. It will even let 4th of July fireworks start slightly earlier.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Take that logic far enough and nothing causes excess deaths.


That's why I said slightlysooner. Take that, pedant!
 
freakay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't mind the changing. It's when the change happens.

Post 9-11 they made the change two weeks later because reasons. I tend to think that my frame of mind would improve if the shift was returned to two weeks earlier before Halloween.
 
eKonk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Joe USer: It's time for my annual, if we just moved it 30 minutes between the two and kept it there, the end results would be better than just choosing standard or saving.


Go one better - eliminate time zones and messing with the clock worldwide. Go to UTC/GMT no matter where you are.  Set you work/school hours to whatever makes sense locally.

/And for my next trick, I will list all the reasons the US should switch to the metric system, which will surely be agreeable to all
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
next spring we set 'em back 2 hours to make up the difference

/2022
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tell me how you feel about DST, and I'll know how far north you live.  ;)
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hate redneck time. Another problem is that when people talk about stopping the time change, it seems it never occurs to them to change back to normal time and leave it there. They almost always say to keep it on DST all year. WTF? So then time would be f*cked up forever. Way to go, stupid farmers.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cue everybody biatching about daylight savings, even though they love the late evenings during the Summer, and don't realize just how dark (and dangerous) the mornings during Winter would be if we kept it year round...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I want to change time four times a year so I can hear people whine more.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The biggest pain of DST is working with Europe and suddenly recurring meetings are an hour off. In the current connected world this is something if not everyone does it, then no one should do it.

/no one should do it anyway
 
Khellendros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Stay with DST all year long.


This is the solution I'd prefer.  I like leaving the office when there's still sunlight out.  Definitely affects my mood and productivity, particularly later in the day.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty ballsy move when they started DST.

No, f*ck you, Sun. We will decide when midday is, you giant bulbous bag of gas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I hate redneck time. Another problem is that when people talk about stopping the time change, it seems it never occurs to them to change back to normal time and leave it there. They almost always say to keep it on DST all year. WTF? So then time would be f*cked up forever. Way to go, stupid farmers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The real solution would be to get to the root of the problem. Eliminate the sun.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Cue everybody biatching about daylight savings, even though they love the late evenings during the Summer, and don't realize just how dark (and dangerous) the mornings during Winter would be if we kept it year round...


And winter evenings aren't just as dark and dangerous?

Not only is DST wrong, it's backwards. We shouldn't "change the clocks" at all. But if we're going to do it, move the clocks ahead for the winter.

In the northern continental USA we go from sundown at 8 pm in the summer to it's pitch black at 4 in the winter. I'd 'suffer' 7 pm sunset in the summer for the chance to see some sunlight after work in the winter.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is Daylight saving Time:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why anyone would be opposed to such a rescue mission is a mystery to me.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I want to change time four times a year so I can hear people whine more.


Change it in a random direction daily.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I hate redneck time. Another problem is that when people talk about stopping the time change, it seems it never occurs to them to change back to normal time and leave it there. They almost always say to keep it on DST all year. WTF? So then time would be f*cked up forever. Way to go, stupid farmers.


FYI, it has nothing to do with farmers, and was first widely adopted by the Germans during WWI to save on fuel costs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Tarl3k: Cue everybody biatching about daylight savings, even though they love the late evenings during the Summer, and don't realize just how dark (and dangerous) the mornings during Winter would be if we kept it year round...

And winter evenings aren't just as dark and dangerous?

Not only is DST wrong, it's backwards. We shouldn't "change the clocks" at all. But if we're going to do it, move the clocks ahead for the winter.

In the northern continental USA we go from sundown at 8 pm in the summer to it's pitch black at 4 in the winter. I'd 'suffer' 7 pm sunset in the summer for the chance to see some sunlight after work in the winter.


They aren't for children because they have daylight for both going to and leaving from school.  For adults, depending on where you are, you have a dark morning or dark evening.  I luck out because I'm on the western edge of the Eastern time zone.  Standard time means I'll never have dark on either commute.

It would not be great for people in Chicago, for example, on the eastern edge of the Central time zone.  They would still have their dark winter commutes as they do now, but a 4:30 sunrise in summer.  It would be terrible in Maine where your sunrise would be 3:50AM in July.  They should consider changing time zones to Atlantic.

Not everyone gets what they want, but if our goal is safety, then we have to compromise and that compromise would get the most amount of sunlight for school.  That would be standard time.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.