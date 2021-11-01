 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Days after being named 'Teacher of the Year,' educator charged with abuse. Boy that sure didn't last long   (clickorlando.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Duval Schools Police report, female student, charge of child abuse, arrest Friday, Duval County Public Schools, Florida educator, Wednesday of Lee  
•       •       •

689 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 9:50 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eugene Robinson went into teaching after retirement?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe cut back on the coffee a bit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boy that sure didn't last long

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll get out in front and call bullshiat.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the comments

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are we sure this wasn't a boat giveaway kind of thing?  "Yes, Teachers of the Year get the room with no cameras."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a joke that you could biatch slap any one student after getting Teacher of the Year.  We only told you that you could because we thought it was funny.  I mean, in the history of Teacher of the year, this is the first time anyone tried it.  It was also a joke that you could shoots the principal in the kneecaps.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll bet $5 the student deserved it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Maybe cut back on the coffee a bit?

[Fark user image 425x407]


Looks like she traded coffee for micro-dosing methamphetamine.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This was because the student posted a comment on Instagram that "questioned" the award.

I think she got her answer.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That'll learn them!
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
See, the problem is the award name got autocorrected. The educator was nominated and won the 'Toucher of the Year', correct certificate has already been mailed out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Considering its Florida, simply showing the willpower to show up on time to your classroom automatically makes you win Teacher of the Year.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To be fair, it was *Florida* teacher of the year, so this all adds up.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Florida don't you automatically win that if you dont get into any shootouts?
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll wait until a conviction before I string up the teacher, teenage girl who got a dressing down from teacher she publicly insulated ain't exactly at the top of my people I believe list. Not saying it's impossible the teacher cracked, but it seems FAR more likely that it was made up.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: This was because the student posted a comment on Instagram that "questioned" the award.

I think she got her answer.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oukewldave
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would seriously question this happening, except the comment that there was surveillance video outside the classroom making it seem very likely something physical did happen.
 
p51d007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In this day & age, ANY teacher would be foolish to confront any student, alone in a room.
Have a camera recording AND have at least one if not two other teachers or administrators
in the room.
 
Chevello
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is why you wait until the END of the year to give out teacher of the Year awards.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: In this day & age, ANY teacher would be foolish to confront any student, alone in a room.
Have a camera recording AND have at least one if not two other teachers or administrators
in the room.


That's been the case for a long time. When I was running a large IT shop, I NEVER had a meeting about performance issues with an employee without a witness. That proved to be wise more than once.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: ChrisDe: Maybe cut back on the coffee a bit?

[Fark user image 425x407]

Looks like she traded coffee for micro-dosing methamphetamine.


Micro, macro.  I always get those confused.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oukewldave: I would seriously question this happening, except the comment that there was surveillance video outside the classroom making it seem very likely something physical did happen.


When I was a kid, there was a rumor that one of the 4th grade teachers ripped an earring out of a girl's ear.  Not a clip-on.  Yada, yada, yada, turns out she did.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

robodog: Yeah, I'll wait until a conviction before I string up the teacher, teenage girl who got a dressing down from teacher she publicly insulated ain't exactly at the top of my people I believe list. Not saying it's impossible the teacher cracked, but it seems FAR more likely that it was made up.


The teacher is the one who first alerted the school admins that she had hit the student, but wimmen, amirite? Ya can't trust anything they say.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.