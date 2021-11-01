 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Seeking to avoid all the crowds, parking problems and general madness around COP26 in Glasgow, Wolf Blitzer decides to broadcast from Edinburgh   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Fail, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closest place they could find hotel rooms.

/should have booked sooner
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's putting a brave face on it ... so far
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Where, right over my shoulder, 46 miles away, the world leaders are gathering."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Edinburgh is nicer anyway
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have done it from the US with a green screen and nobody would have been able to tell the difference.

And then at least he could have claimed to be in Glascow.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image image 700x700]


"Eat it, Harvey!! "
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 596x362]


OMG - is that real?

/ reminds me of a celebrity jeopardy - "And in first place, with a commanding lead of zero - <sigh> - Sean Connery."
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd be richt fooked in glescae.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was afraid of the Scotch mist.
moodycomedy.co.ukView Full Size
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.


Wrong. Glasgow and Edinburgh are 75 km apart.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.


IMHO, that's still a healthy distance.

That would be like having an event going on in Seattle, but the broadcast is going on in Tacoma...and those two cities are only 34 miles apart.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.


It's like covering a UN summit in NYC from Philly.
 
iago [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 596x362]


I need to watch this episode of jeopardy to see if Wolf blew it or if Andy just kicked everyone's ass.

The answer is probably 'yes'.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.


Completely different cities are completely different cities no matter how close you think they are. I'd look pretty dumb if I set up a broadcast in San Jose claiming to be where a San Francisco conference is taking place, and that's about the same date stance.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Edinburgh, hone of the purple burglar alarm!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.


Glasgow has the nicer train station.

I remember that my brother, during his year abroad, would make side trips to nearby spots. He wound up after sundown in one of the dicey neighborhoods of Glasgow. Now, he went to college in St. Louis so when he says the Glasgow slums scared the shiat out of him, you get the picture. Plus, he joked, he didn't speak the language.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Serious question, does anyone ever take Wolf Blitzer seriously or give the tiniest of shiats what he has to say about any topic at all?
 
log_jammin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Edinburgh, hone of the purple burglar alarm!


Hello algorithm. So we meet again.
 
guinsu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a friggin' tool
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.

Glasgow has the nicer train station.

I remember that my brother, during his year abroad, would make side trips to nearby spots. He wound up after sundown in one of the dicey neighborhoods of Glasgow. Now, he went to college in St. Louis so when he says the Glasgow slums scared the shiat out of him, you get the picture. Plus, he joked, he didn't speak the language.


Dunno what you mean, they speak perfectly cromulent English...

NEDS Kru ft. The Wee Man
Youtube scNLfr1EP08
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Edinburgh, hone of the purple burglar alarm!


Sharp as attack, they are.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wolf Blitzer - The Ted Baxter of our times.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rikkitikkitavi: meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.

Wrong. Glasgow and Edinburgh are 75 km apart.


What's that in Rhode Islands?
 
Khanivor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably got threatened with a stubbin if he ever set foot in Glasgow again and he kens the weegies dinnae mess about
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's there for the weather.  Glasgow is cold and rainy.  Edinburgh is warm, sunny with palm trees.
 
harleyquinnical [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: [Fark user image 596x362]


Will never get tired of that, and if I hadn't seen it happen, I would accuse this of being PS'd.  Honestly, that performance on Jeopardy led me to stop taking him seriously.  So no, I'm not surprised he did this.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Twitter's having a field day with him
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
log_jammin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Wolf Blitzer - The Ted Baxter of our times.


Brilliant!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Edinburgh has better Brewdogs though, including one just a few blocks from where he's broadcasting from
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People in London can't be arsed to drive to Yorkshire.... It's 2 hours!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cwheelie: People in London can't be arsed to drive to Yorkshire.... It's 2 hours!


In theory.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone once said, Americans think 200 years is a long time and 200 miles is not very far.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While he is there, Blitzer should ask the attendees why they didn't just use video conferences to have their meetings. Doing so would have prevented them from putting more carbon into the air by jetting to their meetings.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: Twitter's having a field day with him
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x510]


I LOL'd.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I'm sure he's there for the weather.  Glasgow is cold and rainy.  Edinburgh is warm, sunny with palm trees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I got alcohol poisoning nightly for about a week in Edinburgh.  I highly recommend it.  They like American smokes and the good Scotch is cheap - you can trade 3 American smokes for a shot of Oban.  Wolf should just park his hack butt in a bar called The Wine Glass and phone it in from there.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.

IMHO, that's still a healthy distance.

That would be like having an event going on in Seattle, but the broadcast is going on in Tacoma...and those two cities are only 34 miles apart.


That's what the networks do when they're showing football games from Santa Clara (about 40 miles from San Francisco) and they show footage from San Francisco. I'm guessing because showing office buildings in a suburban office park doesn't look good on TV.

So this isn't too different.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
is there an Edinborough kiss?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: cwheelie: People in London can't be arsed to drive to Yorkshire.... It's 2 hours!

In theory.


Well sure, always check the local sheep forecast before heading to the countryside
 
Aquapope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.

Glasgow has the nicer train station.

I remember that my brother, during his year abroad, would make side trips to nearby spots. He wound up after sundown in one of the dicey neighborhoods of Glasgow. Now, he went to college in St. Louis so when he says the Glasgow slums scared the shiat out of him, you get the picture. Plus, he joked, he didn't speak the language.


I met a guy who came to KU for a year from Glasgow.  He fell in love with a friend of mine.  They moved back to Glasgow and got married.  Every year they come back for holidays or whatever and it takes at least 2 days to learn to understand him again, and that's with him trying to make it easier.  His wife, born and raised near Topeka, is a pain to understand for about 6 hours.  I think the Scottish dialect actually damages the Broca's and Wernicke's areas of the brain.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cwheelie: yakmans_dad: cwheelie: People in London can't be arsed to drive to Yorkshire.... It's 2 hours!

In theory.

Well sure, always check the local sheep forecast before heading to the countryside


It's a whole flock of detectives.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a poorly worded tweet on his part, but nothing is factually inaccurate about it: He's in Edinburgh, and 20,000 world leaders are in Scotland for the COP.  It's ambiguously written to sound like the main event is in Edinburgh, when it's 45 min away in Glasgow.  I imagine many news orgs are staying in cities and towns around Glasgow because the main event is such a shiatshow for a small city.  It'd be like 20,000 world leaders staying in Boston at one time, and everyone finding accommodations and studio space in surrounding exurbs.  Although I imagine it's more like 200 world leaders and their delegations, another shiatty part of that tweet from what we all know to be a lazy-minded reporter.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rikkitikkitavi: meanmutton: As an American - I don't understand the "Fail". Edinburgh and Glasgow are right next to each other. They're barely 45 miles apart.

Wrong. Glasgow and Edinburgh are 75 km apart.


They're in the UK and the UK measures road distance in miles so...
 
