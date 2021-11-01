 Skip to content
(NPR)   5G kills 5M   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Sad, World Health Organization, Vaccination, Public health, Johns Hopkins University, Global deaths, health officials, Johns Hopkins, Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker  
posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 8:50 AM



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
According to official records.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are you sure? Anonymous users assured me it's a hoax and no worse than the flu.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's quite a milestone.
 
UseTheForksLuke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: According to official records.


Experts Said
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't worry, It's just like getting the flu.
 
