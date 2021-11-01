 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Utah sex offender arrested after greeting trick-or-treaters in the nude, also invited small children into his house   (abc4.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to see your Halloweener.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Take the guy out back and shoot him.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love the fact that he's smiling in his mug shot. He really doesn't give a fark. Many medications will be given to this individual.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lock him up in jail and make his release contingent on a clearing by competent medical staff. He's obviously very wrong in the head and shouldn't be allowed into society without his issues being addressed since he poses a risk to vulnerable members of society in his untreated state.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's a mysteRy how he votes
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Between the picture with this story and the one right below  I may never sleep soundly again.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Love the fact that he's smiling in his mug shot. He really doesn't give a fark. Many medications will be given to this individual.


"Don't care. Had kids."
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In many counties in Georgia, people on the registry are required to report to the jail during Halloween. It keeps situations like this from happening.

/ They also use the time to check for Parole/Probation violations
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: I'm sure it's a mysteRy how he votes


With a felony conviction I'm assuming he doesn't vote at all.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People like this cannot be rehabilitated. They cannot be fixed or helped. They are what they are, and the only way to deal with them is either keep them locked up in prison, where they have no guarantee of safety, not even in protective custody, or locked up in a psychiatric hospital. One look at the guy's mugshot tells you he isn't playing with a full deck. Someone with the ability to appreciate the seriousness of the charges wouldn't be grinning like a loon.

Put him in a hospital, give him a steady dose of Haloperidol or Risperdal, and keep him the fark away from anyone under the age of 30.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy was like, So, I have to live in Provo, or go back to prison.  There's only one way to fix this.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Love the fact that he's smiling in his mug shot


He's a white chomo. He knows the American justice system give him a slap on the wrist.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: In many counties in Georgia, people on the registry are required to report to the jail during Halloween. It keeps situations like this from happening.

/ They also use the time to check for Parole/Probation violations


I would have at least expected a "Lock your front door and turn off any/all porch lights" sort of thing.

/  he ain't getting fixed
// lock him up for good
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
d.justpo.stView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Provo. Mormon Central.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
9mm therapy is the only solution!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In fairness, those kids asked him to turn a trick. That's entrapment.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Terrible. He couldn't have thought it wasn't a bad idea. No control.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see that most of you have never been arrested and booked.

The smartass cop standing there with their finger on the camera always makes some stupid but funny comment to try to get a smile.

Smiles are unique and helpful for future identification should the need arise. People remember teeth and smiles.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I see that most of you have never been arrested and booked.

The smartass cop standing there with their finger on the camera always makes some stupid but funny comment to try to get a smile.

Smiles are unique and helpful for future identification should the need arise. People remember teeth and smiles.


I've been arrested and that never happened once.
 
cefm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not subtle
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Kitty2.0: I see that most of you have never been arrested and booked.

The smartass cop standing there with their finger on the camera always makes some stupid but funny comment to try to get a smile.

Smiles are unique and helpful for future identification should the need arise. People remember teeth and smiles.

I've been arrested and that never happened once.


I imagine the cop is on the other side with a stuffed animal, trying to force a smile like a Sears photo department employee with a crying child
 
