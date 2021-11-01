 Skip to content
 
(Medium)   Truck driver on why the supply-chain crisis won't end soon. Tl;dr ports are making money hand over fist without lifting a finger to clear up the backlog, and contract truckers don't get paid enough right now to be commercially viable   (medium.com) divider line
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was a good read. Thanks for sharing, subby!

And it is farking terrifying!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can drive a truck.

I don't see anyone offering to match my salary to jump professions.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm a Class A truck driver with experience in nearly every aspect of freight.

that is not the glowing endorsement of expertise that he thinks it is.

/Didn't read the rest of the article
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The reason for the backup is because all the truckers are too busy posting on Facebook that there isn't a trucker shortage.

If I were a trucker I'd be riding the shortage to a bigger paycheck, but these aren't bright people.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hahaha, hahahahah.  oh man.  this truck driver should run for president of the universe.

derp.


the are several real issues. 

1. not enough dollies, there is a backlog of orders more than a year long
2. Just In Time warehousing means there is no where to bring the shipments to "warehouse"
3. not enough truck drivers
4. not enough time in a day to unload the ships
5. not enough rail capacity to move the number of trains needed
6. railroads have container trains sitting on sidings in the west with no place to go, consuming vital capacity.
7. you sitting at home ordering things during the pandemic is the cause for this issue.

derp gonna derp.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, replace them with union busting robots?

Shutting down the ports so everyone can go out for a 2 hour lunch is sooooo  Merican.  Of French.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

So... you're saying this is all Joe Biden's fault? I farking knew it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We can't pay drivers more! What are you, some kind of socialist?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

if by Joe Biden you mean everyone, yes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a simple question for every 'expert' who thinks they understand the root causes of the shipping crisis:
Why is there only one crane for every 50-100 trucks at every port in America?

Because you only can have one crane for every 50-100 trucks, before it becomes a clusterfu*k in the port?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

But I haven't driven any kind of motor vehicle in years, much less a semi!

/The world is a safer place without me behind the wheel
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They don't hire truck drivers in front of M.I.T.

But I personally know some scientists that aren't earning as much money as MOST truck drivers.

Tax the wealthy. Provide public healthcare. Bring parity to America and do not stigmatize jobs, and your problems will abate within a generation.

People will do what they want to do because they can afford to do it.

They will get jobs because they want to work.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The writer of this article understands what's going on. His point of view is only from a truck driver's perspective, though. Here is a recent article that explains the whole mess (too simply, I'm afraid) as an economist sees it.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamn​y​/2021/10/24/theres-no-supply-chain-sho​rtage-or-inflation-theres-just-central​-planning/

/No, Subtonic, it's not all Joe Biden's fault. Just a lot of it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a real life horror show out there, folks. I recently had to wait 6 whole weeks to get the specific kayak racks I wanted. And don't get me started on how long it took for the Sheng Puerh tea from China to finally get here. What? Am I supposed to drink Lipton???
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

His whole thesis, which is true, is that the only financial incentive in this whole operation is to charge money for letting containers sit. He's right that's $1200-$3000 a day for a can to sit on a terminal past your free days. Oh get off the terminal to a CFS, well they only hired 2 workers at just above min wage so they're gonna let it sit for $300 a day plus fees. They also didn't book a truck for making the last mile so fees. Need it to get to rail well the cans now late so fees and fees for storing at the railhead warehouse also fees. Oh and you have to store the empty can now cause it can't come back to the terminal cause there isn't a chassis for it so fees plus late fees.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

desertfool: This was a good read. Thanks for sharing, subby!

And it is farking terrifying!


I can't get the brand of frozen tater tots I like. I am terrified.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The writer of this article understands what's going on. His point of view is only from a truck driver's perspective, though. Here is a recent article that explains the whole mess (too simply, I'm afraid) as an economist sees it.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamn​y​/2021/10/24/theres-no-supply-chain-sho​rtage-or-inflation-theres-just-central​-planning/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamny​/2021/10/24/theres-no-supply-chain-sho​rtage-or-inflation-theres-just-central​-planning/

/No, Subtonic, it's not all Joe Biden's fault. Just a lot of it.


Oh, it's John Tamny, an abolish the Fed, Judy Shelton is qualified, gold bug.  I'm sure he's got the right answer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The writer of this article understands what's going on. His point of view is only from a truck driver's perspective, though. Here is a recent article that explains the whole mess (too simply, I'm afraid) as an economist sees it.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamn​y​/2021/10/24/theres-no-supply-chain-sho​rtage-or-inflation-theres-just-central​-planning/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamny​/2021/10/24/theres-no-supply-chain-sho​rtage-or-inflation-theres-just-central​-planning/

/No, Subtonic, it's not all Joe Biden's fault. Just a lot of it.


A haircut costs $20 now.  There's definitely inflation happening.
 
debug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love that he closes with "All brought to you by the "experts" running our supply chains."

Well, yes and no.  It's all brought to you by capitalism and the quest for ever increasing profit and creating value for shareholders.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
American Capitalism at its finest!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Here is a recent article that explains the whole mess (too simply, I'm afraid) as an economist sees it.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johntamny​/2021/10/24/theres-no-supply-chain-sho​rtage-or-inflation-theres-just-central​-planning/


What a surprise: an article from Forbes arguing that lassiez-faire will solve everything.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: It's a real life horror show out there, folks. I recently had to wait 6 whole weeks to get the specific kayak racks I wanted. And don't get me started on how long it took for the Sheng Puerh tea from China to finally get here. What? Am I supposed to drink Lipton???


I've been waiting on the parts to fix my car for 6 months. It's getting old.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live about 1.5 miles from train tracks that visit the Port of Richmond, we just moved here in July and I swear the number of trains I hear barreling to and from has quadrupled or more in the last couple months and in the unfortunate moments I get caught waiting for that train I've noticed there seems to be a LOT more cabooses (caboose?) and more containers than when I first moved here. The train used to take 2-3 minutes to barrel through and now it's double that or more.

/also possible I wasn't really paying attention the first couple months because of all the move-related bullshiat we were dealing with and I don't go that way very often.
//really not sure what significance the port of richmond plays in the grand scheme of things but i felt like adding something. It could be quite irrelevant in the grand scheme.
 
