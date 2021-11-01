 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   The Census is making people and homes disappear   (fox43.com)
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm implementing a differential privacy scheme on the data the firm I work for aggregates so I'm getting a kick out of these replys. Remember that all models are wrong, some are useful. And this is way, way better then, say, systematically excluding minorities through fear tactics.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Fox News link about the census? Is this a test?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: A Fox News link about the census? Is this a test?


Well, in this case it's a Fox station owned by Tegna, but this is still just an AP article. This is best epitomized by the article being on a Harrisburg, PA TV news site, yet not once mentioning Pennsylvania.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: omg bbq: A Fox News link about the census? Is this a test?

Well, in this case it's a Fox station owned by Tegna, but this is still just an AP article. This is best epitomized by the article being on a Harrisburg, PA TV news site, yet not once mentioning Pennsylvania.


Specifically, if you want it straight from the source:

https://apnews.com/article/religion-w​i​sconsin-new-york-tampa-florida-68c96e7​eb701da74ae7c8df3c3476705
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Two University of Minnesota researchers wrote in a recent paper that a Census Bureau experiment failed to show genuine threats to confidentiality and that any risks of re-identification were similar to random guessing of households' characteristics."

Do those risks change if an out-of-control populist movement subpoenas the personal details of every voter in a state like, say, Pennsylvania?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Data Miners will find a way.

They always do.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder who was in charge of the Census these last few years? If only there was some way to track that down.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: Zillow
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lemme guess, three-fifths of them?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait - so, the gist of this is that a government agency thought ahead, realized the threat data mining presents when it comes to individuals, and ensured that the data can't be mined successfully below a certain level of granularity, and that only presents a problem to folks who want to identify individual voters or tiny groups of voters within specific neighborhoods?

Where's the problem, again?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
nme.comView Full Size

Well yeah, that's their job.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Wait - so, the gist of this is that a government agency thought ahead, realized the threat data mining presents when it comes to individuals, and ensured that the data can't be mined successfully below a certain level of granularity, and that only presents a problem to folks who want to identify individual voters or tiny groups of voters within specific neighborhoods?

Where's the problem, again?


99.99% it's no problem. 0.01% is local governments who actual use that data. I'm probably off by a few orders of magnitude.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: FormlessOne: Wait - so, the gist of this is that a government agency thought ahead, realized the threat data mining presents when it comes to individuals, and ensured that the data can't be mined successfully below a certain level of granularity, and that only presents a problem to folks who want to identify individual voters or tiny groups of voters within specific neighborhoods?

Where's the problem, again?

99.99% it's no problem. 0.01% is local governments who actual use that data. I'm probably off by a few orders of magnitude.


As the data is unaffected in aggregate, I'd be surprised to find local governments having any difficulty with that data. That's the point of differential privacy. It changes nothing, right down to census tract, in terms of aggregation and apportionment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ChubbyTiger: FormlessOne: Wait - so, the gist of this is that a government agency thought ahead, realized the threat data mining presents when it comes to individuals, and ensured that the data can't be mined successfully below a certain level of granularity, and that only presents a problem to folks who want to identify individual voters or tiny groups of voters within specific neighborhoods?

Where's the problem, again?

99.99% it's no problem. 0.01% is local governments who actual use that data. I'm probably off by a few orders of magnitude.

As the data is unaffected in aggregate, I'd be surprised to find local governments having any difficulty with that data. That's the point of differential privacy. It changes nothing, right down to census tract, in terms of aggregation and apportionment.


That's kind of the thing - census data isn't really allowed to do what's implied here. The Census Bureau is required by law (Title 13 of the U.S. Code) to ensure that information about any specific individual, household, or business is never revealed, even indirectly, through their published statistics. I can't imagine a local government doing anything with census data that drills down beyond a given census tract, which usually average about 4,000 people.
 
