(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "You didn't need to be treated. Here's your bill for $700"   (local21news.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I sued on this one, I think I'd request a jury trial.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I once went to a new dentist who was "running a little late." After 45 minutes I told the receptionist I had to leave. They charged my insurance. I called to tell the insurance company I was never seen and they kind of shrugged through the phone.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would send them a 1400 bill for washing their windows. Then when they say you didn't wash our windows, say exactly
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I once went to a new dentist who was "running a little late." After 45 minutes I told the receptionist I had to leave. They charged my insurance. I called to tell the insurance company I was never seen and they kind of shrugged through the phone.


I work with a doctor who regularly starts his day fifteen to twenty minutes late.  The worst part is that, if he wanted to, he could just not take the appointments, no one would care.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America, fark you
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism doesn't work when you have no options.
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia.. so was the story that someone voted against public healthcare for years and then they were shocked that there was no public healthcare when they got sick?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about right
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plea of 'innocent' is guilty of wasting my time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that socialized medical care working out for you? Oh wait.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should be happy they didn't charge her for a band aid and one Tylenol 3 then she'd be homeless...
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.


Hard to say, but they prioritize by urgency of care, so if she had to wait for hours, someone decided her symptoms weren't that severe.  How do you treat a mild concussion?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: I would send them a 1400 bill for washing their windows. Then when they say you didn't wash our windows, say exactly


No that's fraud

/only if you do it
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is well-trodden ground. I'm lucky enough to have decent insurance. I do still get a bill itemizing what my insurance company pays out and am staggered by the astronomical amounts on there.
 
KWess
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.

Hard to say, but they prioritize by urgency of care, so if she had to wait for hours, someone decided her symptoms weren't that severe.  How do you treat a mild concussion?



How would you know it's mild if the person received no diagnosis?

Anyway, I understand triage, but the story isn't about her medical outcome, it's about the fact that she was charged 700$ to sit quietly in a chair.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
sounds like she got off cheap.
 
ssa5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another fine example for the "We are #1 USA USA" crowd...

We are #1 in having the worst health care system. To which there are many who will feel the same way, and I am sure will vote (R) to insure we continue to be #1 (worst).
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: Georgia.. so was the story that someone voted against public healthcare for years and then they were shocked that there was no public healthcare when they got sick?


She went to an ER. She's supposed to be seen (and treated) regardless of ability to pay. Emory Decatur is the former "DeKalb Medical Center" and was the "public" hospital in the county for decades. Lots of my doctors are based there.
Getting assimilated into the Vogon bureaucracy of Emory has not gone smoothly. I don't have any data on the status of beds, staffing, or other capacity right now.
I went myself to that same ER in the spring when my SVT was acting up. I was very quickly triaged (cardiac screening), but had to wait a couple of hours for a room and then several more for evaluation and release. And that was a Saturday afternoon/evening, a busy time at a metropolitan ER way before COVID
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It should work like taking your car to the shop.  You take your mode of transportation(your body) to the ER/Doctor.  They take a look and assess the problem.  Then give you a quote for what it will cost to reattach the bottom half of your femur to the top half before they charge you anything.  So you can make an informed decision.

Or you know not have a F U pay me a 10,000% mark up healthcare system.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I had to go to the ER last week. I just had a lot of surgery and 5 inches of my incisions burst their stitches, probably one of the times that Mr Spawn had to lift me, and it was quite gross.
In and out in about 3 hours.  But although I'm kinda a white lady they refused to give me an oxy for pain (I have a post-surgery prescription). I guess I was faking the pain part?

The poor lady next to me had a blood sugar of 400 and was hallucinating and belligerent. We had to call for help for her twice. Once I sent my own nurse over there instead of getting helped myself. Stop taking my vitals, that lady sounds like she's dying and she's beating up the phlebotomist.

Two people out in the waiting room had patient bracelets on but kept wandering outside to talk on their phones and were still waiting when I left in my wheelchair of pain, with blood sugar lady screaming behind me that they turned her into a lizard.

I don't know what my point is.  I'm still on painkillers. Triage, I think.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Capitalism doesn't work when you have no options.


True that. How ironic that capitalists are so afraid of economic alternatives ...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't go to the ER for non-emergencies.

You'll get charged Cadillac rates and keep get bumped for people that are there for, you know, actual emergencies.  And that's exactly how it should work, too.

Call your doctor or an urgent care facility.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The $700 bill is for the waiting room chair she sat in. The chair was outside of her insurance's network.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Capitalism doesn't work when you have no options.


Which is why corporations always want to reduce competition, either by buying politicians to make laws favoring them, or just outright buying up\destroying competitors.
 
KWess
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm an EU citizen resident in France.  I have a French health card.

Whilst dropping-off my daughter at university in the Netherlands, I cut two fingers rather badly.

I attended the nearest emergency room.  I had no recourse to Dutch health insurance (I hadn't gotten my EU health card yet for whatever reason).

They took me in for treatment in less than 10min.  A doctor checked my fingers for nerve damage (none), they patched-up my wounds, and gave me some spare bandages to change the dressings.

Within 20-min of arriving, I was walking out of the hospital to go back to what I was doing.

No charge.

(the worst case - ie. stitches, would have been I pay 300EUR up-front, then claim the full amount against French health care).

The hospital was very modern, and efficient.

I have since received my EU health card, which provides reciprocal coverage throughout the bloc, via a process that took about 10min online.


But you're right, universal health care doesn't work.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bowen: I once went to a new dentist who was "running a little late." After 45 minutes I told the receptionist I had to leave. They charged my insurance. I called to tell the insurance company I was never seen and they kind of shrugged through the phone.


The only vertex of this triangle which was not in it for profit was you.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen."


"I'm sorry you didn't get your meal after waiting for hours, but you still have to pay for it because you came to my restaurant."
 
zjoik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Capitalism doesn't work when you have no options.


You have options if you can afford them
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a similar experience about fifteen years ago.  I was pushed off the road while riding my bicycle home from work, hit a curb and faceplanted into the sidewalk.   Busted up pretty bad but nothing seemingly broken I got up, dusted the gravel out of my face and rode home.   I showerd, scrubbed out the two big wounds applied neosporin and a paper towel to keep from bleeding into the bedsheets.  The next morning a friend's mom who was an RN came over to look at it because said friend had freaked out when he saw my massively swollen road rashed face and called her.  She insisted I go immediately to the ER in case I had a concussion.   Having no insurance at the time and also in stable condition I sat in that ER waiting room for almost ten hours before I had a doctor look at me, ask me what I had done to treat it, applied a new band-aid and sent me home.   That's it.   The bill was almost $500, which was more than I was making in a week in the restaurant I was working at.   I have not been back to an ER since.  If insurance is going to be tied to employment it needs to be subsidized at least 85% and be offered to all staff.  I'm sure that'll happen any day now.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.

Hard to say, but they prioritize by urgency of care, so if she had to wait for hours, someone decided her symptoms weren't that severe.  How do you treat a mild concussion?


Then again, I was once in an ER waiting area for ... long enough that *I* went to the nurse's desk to advocate for another guy who was waiting. Rattlesnake bite.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KWess: I'm an EU citizen resident in France.  I have a French health card.

Whilst dropping-off my daughter at university in the Netherlands, I cut two fingers rather badly.

I attended the nearest emergency room.  I had no recourse to Dutch health insurance (I hadn't gotten my EU health card yet for whatever reason).

They took me in for treatment in less than 10min.  A doctor checked my fingers for nerve damage (none), they patched-up my wounds, and gave me some spare bandages to change the dressings.

Within 20-min of arriving, I was walking out of the hospital to go back to what I was doing.

No charge.

(the worst case - ie. stitches, would have been I pay 300EUR up-front, then claim the full amount against French health care).

The hospital was very modern, and efficient.

I have since received my EU health card, which provides reciprocal coverage throughout the bloc, via a process that took about 10min online.


But you're right, universal health care doesn't work.


Universal Healthcare doesn't work when the goal is taking as much money as possible, which is why the capitalists running the US will never let it happen and nations that fall to capitalists will lose it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Your American health system sucks.

I recently spent 4 days in hospital in the socialist (apparently) hellhole of the Australian medical system and my total bill for the hospital stay? Nothing. Nil. Zero dollars. That includes a couple of ultrasounds, a CT scan and numerous blood tests over the course of the stay.

My only out of pocket expense was about $35 for a follow up course of antibiotics.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She was obviously injured by the treatment she received at both the ER and from their billing department.

She needs to win a multimillion dollar judgement (they're good for it) and donate the money to another hospital to build a wing with her lawyer's name on it.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.


I'm sure she was triaged, not that it doesn't make this a completely accurate example of how farked US healthcare is, just that this is what they'll say the $700 is for.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
youknowwhattodoralph.jpg
 
Netrngr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.

Hard to say, but they prioritize by urgency of care, so if she had to wait for hours, someone decided her symptoms weren't that severe.  How do you treat a mild concussion?


Problem is no one had even triaged her. That happens when they take your vitals so they had no idea what was going on and still decided to bill her even though nothing was ever done. Its the same as if a mechanic was to look at your car, never even opened the hood but charged you for an engine rebuild.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just had twin hernias repaired and the snip Friday, luckily with good insurance and short term disability Insurance I should be ok but I was sort of tallying the various Dr's and people that stopped by to double and triple check what the deal was before hand.
Lost count btw.
It was an encouraging experience, I applaud and appreciate the professionalism of everybody that worked on me.
That being said, the opportunities to create charges wear everywhere.  The machines that go "beep," the single use items, heads poking through the curtain and saying "how're we doing?"   I'm sure the mail will be full of bills that I'll need to contest.    Ultimately, my situation should improve and I just have hours of paper work ahead of me.

Also, with the covid precautions, I was stuffed in a wheelchair as soon as my eyes were focused enough to understand "hold on," rolled to the front of door where my S/O pulled up and they dumped me in.    The end was a little rough compared to the rest.    Guess they made their money for the day.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KWess: EvilEgg: KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.

Hard to say, but they prioritize by urgency of care, so if she had to wait for hours, someone decided her symptoms weren't that severe.  How do you treat a mild concussion?


How would you know it's mild if the person received no diagnosis?

Anyway, I understand triage, but the story isn't about her medical outcome, it's about the fact that she was charged 700$ to sit quietly in a chair.


Yeah, that part is totally wrong, no question about it.

Whatever her symptoms were, evidently the triage nurse decided she wasn't a priority, which is why she waited so long.  Apparently the patient also decided her injuries weren't life threatening, because she left.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$700 for taking up space in ER. $100/hr "visiting" fee.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They've since cancelled her bill but she'll have to pay a $700 "account dispute fee".
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I cancelled a doctor appointment days in advance. I talked directly with their scheduling department. Never got a bill, or anything else about it. It was the only time I ever had an appointment there, and never went. The end...so I thought.

Years later I try to buy a house, and guess what pops up on my credit report.

I had to pay some stupid collection agency for a bill I never received, or not get financing for the house. I'm still bitter about that one. How do you prove something didn't happen?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Don't go to the ER for non-emergencies.

You'll get charged Cadillac rates and keep get bumped for people that are there for, you know, actual emergencies.  And that's exactly how it should work, too.

Call your doctor or an urgent care facility.


Would be alot easier if heart attacks didn't present the same symptoms as acid reflux and anxiety, two non lethal non emergencies. The average person isn't an expert on their own health, if we subsidized medicine, removed insurance companies entirely, this would be a non issue- you go to doctor, they cure you, govt pays doctor his weekly check, done.
 
sandbar67 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: The poor lady next to me had a blood sugar of 400 and was hallucinating and belligerent.


Haha 400, she's an amateur. Mine was 715 went I went to the ER a few months ago. They said "we're not sure how you walked in here, but we're glad you did!"

That little adventure cost me about $3K. Worth every penny, I'm feeling much better, thanks. Blood sugar was 99 this morning.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KWess: I'm an EU citizen resident in France.  I have a French health card.

Whilst dropping-off my daughter at university in the Netherlands, I cut two fingers rather badly.

I attended the nearest emergency room.  I had no recourse to Dutch health insurance (I hadn't gotten my EU health card yet for whatever reason).

They took me in for treatment in less than 10min.  A doctor checked my fingers for nerve damage (none), they patched-up my wounds, and gave me some spare bandages to change the dressings.

Within 20-min of arriving, I was walking out of the hospital to go back to what I was doing.

No charge.

(the worst case - ie. stitches, would have been I pay 300EUR up-front, then claim the full amount against French health care).

The hospital was very modern, and efficient.

I have since received my EU health card, which provides reciprocal coverage throughout the bloc, via a process that took about 10min online.


But you're right, universal health care doesn't work.


My last trip to A+E (the ER) in the UK cost me eighty pence and that was for the cup of coffee I bought in the twenty minute wait to be seen.

My last trip to a ER was in France last February where my EHIC card covered the cost, now replaced by a GHIC card after Brexit.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cards fan by association: KWess: Maybe I missed something, but I didn't see anywhere in the article that she didn't need to be treated, just that she left after several hours without any attention.

That's fundamentally different, and much worse.

I'm sure she was triaged, not that it doesn't make this a completely accurate example of how farked US healthcare is, just that this is what they'll say the $700 is for.


Never mind, I should have RTFA. Looks like this place collects your payment info at checkin, so reception brings in $700 for 15 minutes of paperwork and zero value to the "customer"? Sounds like reason to sue.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Don't go to the ER for non-emergencies.

You'll get charged Cadillac rates and keep get bumped for people that are there for, you know, actual emergencies.  And that's exactly how it should work, too.

Call your doctor or an urgent care facility.


Unfortunately, if you're poor, the emergency room is your only option. Urgent care doesn't let you in the door until you hand over your insurance card. The one we use also asks for a credit card just in case the claim is denied. No credit card, no doctor.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bend over
it's time to pay
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yup. Last time I went, it was 800 bucks to walk in the door. And i have insurance.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is crazy but it really shouldn't surprise me considering my local hospital charged by the minute for my cardiac caths.  Amazing a charge can depend upon how quick the doc chooses to work that day.
 
