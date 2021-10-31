 Skip to content
Best. Costume. Ever. For a business
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*cking brilliant!!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey remember when Rudy Giuliani was trying to steal an election at a place that sells bush located next to a dildo shop?

Memories.
 
quatchi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
sensiblechuckle.gif
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow. I live right by a Four Seasons, I was completely fooled. Great costume.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, that's nice and all but how about a sexy Four Seasons costume?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fake. Shopped. Audit all 50 states.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll allow it.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iamos: Sure, that's nice and all but how about a sexy Four Seasons costume?


Just include the sex shop located next door in the picture.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Iamos: Sure, that's nice and all but how about a sexy Four Seasons costume?


Close enough?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
and furthermore

ICP Insane Clown Posse - Lets Go All The Way!
Youtube uKbdoRnmEbs
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saw this earlier today, couldn't believe it's been less than a year. Seems like ages ago.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Iamos: Sure, that's nice and all but how about a sexy Four Seasons costume?

Close enough?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x637]


Yup
 
