(WIBX 950 Utica)   Take a Peek Inside a Funeral Home Prep Room Because...Why Not?   (wibx950.com) divider line
7
7 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is a really good article. I am genuinely shocked it came from a radio station.

Despite the heavy warning about images, there's nothing that can't be be posted inline.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the record for the greatest number of intrusive ads that keep appearing and covering up the story? We have a contender.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because I'm suspicious of links with excessive capitalization.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was stationed in Turkey anf got to know the base medical examiner. I would have to security checks and he would offen be standing outside his building. He was always be drunk. He was our of Germany and would come down when ever there was a death. Usually suicide, the rougher the death he'd be even drunkrr. There was some dependent that hung themselves and a A-7 pilot were i thought about taking him to the hospital. Anyway the pilot crashed and burned on the range and he came down. I worked nights and would swing by to talk with when i knew he'd be around. The door to his building opened up to the exame room and he was always careful not to let anyone see inside.  That night he was super drunk. He had a handle of something and was hang on the door to stand up.  The door swung open aa he staggered around and i caught glimpse of the body. It is best described as 200 lbs of ground chuck. He was using canister of embalming fluid and spraying the body. I can still see it 40 years later.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This reads as if you're still self medicating over it. Hope it goes away...
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had to do an estimate & then clean the tile floor of a funeral home prep room. The estimate was creepy enough with a body laid out on a table fully dressed (I assume it was for an upcoming viewing) & the radio playing "Only The Good Die Young" & "So You Had A Bad Day" back-to-back. But then I went to clean it and once I had moved the table out of the way, I wish I hadn't. Let's just say not everything always goes down the floor drain...
 
