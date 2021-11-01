 Skip to content
 
(International Business Times)   Police raid on bank robbery suspects leaves 25 Brazilian dead   (ibtimes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Minas Gerais, Crime, Robbery, vast police operation, White Brazilian, Brazil, States of Brazil, bank robberies  
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's so many.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This doesn't bode well for a Money Heist reboot...
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They had to run out of names. Mr. Fuschia, Mr. Lavender, Mr. Baby-Puke Green...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MBooda: They had to run out of names. Mr. Fuschia, Mr. Lavender, Mr. Baby-Puke Green...
[Fark user image image 850x656]


You've not run out of color names until you put the word "Tuscan" in front of every single possible color.  Ask the Home Depot paint selection.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"...vast police operation in Minas Gerais state"

I don't recall that many banks in Gondor.
 
