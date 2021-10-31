 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Pharma company CEO probably thought it was his lucky night when he cashed out $10,000 in winnings at a PA casino. Unfortunately somebody saw him do that, and followed him home, and so, yeah, not so much   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Casinos are hives of scum and villainy.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Investigators said that EZ Pass records show Aravapalli entered the Pennsylvania Turnpike followed by a white BMW with a temporary Delaware license plate.

Ez Pass is not a Multi-pass

Go directly to jail
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.


Wouldn't it be important to show the car at the suspects house had the same aftermarket wheels and a black spoiler?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Investigators said that EZ Pass records show Aravapalli entered the Pennsylvania Turnpike followed by a white BMW with a temporary Delaware license plate.

Ez Pass is not a Multi-pass

Go directly to jail


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...and not much was lost.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.


Wut
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have a dark soul right now.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like the kind of luck many cancer and HIV patients have, now that Pharma can blackmail them with absurd costs.  This CEO probably used the profit from a few dozen child leukemia cases as his stake that night.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is what it is™
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.

Wouldn't it be important to show the car at the suspects house had the same aftermarket wheels and a black spoiler?


Yes, but the original poster is just racist.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.


Some spoilers ARE black....geesh.....
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.

Some spoilers ARE black....geesh.....


SPOILER ALERT:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: bucket_pup: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.

Some spoilers ARE black....geesh.....

SPOILER ALERT:

[Fark user image 800x277]


Reported:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Sounds like the kind of luck many cancer and HIV patients have, now that Pharma can blackmail them with absurd costs.  This CEO probably used the profit from a few dozen child leukemia cases as his stake that night.


Just so you are aware the company he was ceo of made the gel capsules and not the guys jacking up insulin.
 
Daneowner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnphantom: ...and not much was lost.


Surely you mean nothing was lost when the murderer was caught and his life is over as he knows it.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh sure, when a pharma exec robs and kills people, it's okay, but when someone does it back to them, NOW it's a crime?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.


You don't go to the casino in Pennsylvania to find rich people gambling.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: Oh sure, when a pharma exec robs and kills people, it's okay, but when someone does it back to them, NOW it's a crime?


The company makes gel capsules.
 
Rascalian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.

Some spoilers ARE black....geesh.....


Yo Bird.
 
Headso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That girlfriend allegedly said that Reid-John was out Monday night with the white BMW and returned early Tuesday. Reid-John allegedly told cops that he was driving the vehicle Monday, and admitted he was at the casino, where he got food. He asked for a lawyer when police asked what he did after the casino, authorities said.

Putting aside the whole "obvious murderer" angle. Since he eventually asked for a lawyer, this guy obviously knew that was the right move. Why did he put himself in the farking getaway car first?
 
heymonkees
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.


Yep, desperate enough to hop in their BMW (girlfriend had the Acura that night) and follow him all the way home!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Headso: [i.pinimg.com image 500x280]


Did you lose a love one who choked on a gel capsule shell?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.

You don't go to the casino in Pennsylvania to find rich people gambling.


It doesn't take much to be considered "wealthy" by central pennsylvania standards.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Daneowner: johnphantom: ...and not much was lost.

Surely you mean nothing was lost when the murderer was caught and his life is over as he knows it.


Partly. Obviously I meant the whole deal. What are you a pharmabro? You need your fix of oxycontin?
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.


Most crimes committed by poor people stem from them being poor.

People have already been this desperate for a long time. It's frankly harrowing that we've known that over half of this country of 330 million people don't make enough money to live in a studio apartment and pay all their bills, through no fault of their own.

Like... how and why does any civilized and sane country tolerate that? 100+ million people literally just left to starve and rot because... reasons? Entire generations condemned to economic servitude because it makes their grandparents' 401k more plump?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.


If we can skip the general strike and guillotines portion of the revolution based on a few of these kind of  incidents, society as a whole would be healthier.

I doubt that will happen, but we're at a potentially good juncture in the trousers of time.
 
Rascalian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yo that was supposed to be a standalone statement,
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

heymonkees: Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.

Yep, desperate enough to hop in their BMW (girlfriend had the Acura that night) and follow him all the way home!


I'll bet they even had a refrigerator!
🙄
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Headso: [i.pinimg.com image 500x280]

Did you lose a love one who choked on a gel capsule shell?


I've choked on a few big ones myself.
Gel capsules I mean.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
e + 1 = 0

EULER ALERT
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only POC involved, "Engage the "That racist" deflectors".
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: This suspect vehicle also had aftermarket wheels and a black spoilers, authorities said in the Morning Call report.

This is a very important point and not vaguely racist at all.

Wouldn't it be important to show the car at the suspects house had the same aftermarket wheels and a black spoiler?


no, evidence is now racist do try and keep up.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The obscenely wealthy are hoarding a finite resource.

This country is one big Sao Paolo.

Don't be surprised that the people you are condemning to misery and squalor are going to try to take whatever small piece of prosperity they can find, especially if you are hoarding prosperity for yourself.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Intrepid00: Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.

You don't go to the casino in Pennsylvania to find rich people gambling.

It doesn't take much to be considered "wealthy" by central pennsylvania standards.


He's from Norristown. That's just North of Philadelphia.
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: RedPhoenix122: Oh sure, when a pharma exec robs and kills people, it's okay, but when someone does it back to them, NOW it's a crime?

The company makes gel capsules.


1. I was being facetious
2. According to their website, they make a lot more than gel capsules
3. Do you think the average pharma exec cares if the people they extort deserve it?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I wanted to make money through robbery, I'd rob people going in to a casino.  Not leaving.  They've already been robbed if they're leaving.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd also be cognizant of the reality that casinos are blanketed by cameras - especially at the cages where you saw this guy cash out his chips.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the comment section over at L & C seems to be well moderated.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What kind of Pharma CEO doesn't have a security team in a convoy backed up by a QRF supported by drones? Mother Theresa could probably pull it off, but a Pharma CEO?

What's racist about custom rims and spoilers? Toy cars transcend race.
 
ongbok
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically people are getting desperate enough to follow rich people home and steal their stuff?
That's not a good sign.


This stuff has been going on at casinos for a long time. Years ago it was far more common, then casinos started implementing procedures to help big winners slip out of the casino so they wouldn't be followed, and it died down.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Sounds like the kind of luck many cancer and HIV patients have, now that Pharma can blackmail them with absurd costs.  This CEO probably used the profit from a few dozen child leukemia cases as his stake that night.


...or maybe he was the CEO of the manufacturing arm of a global company that only develops and makes the capsules and tablets for generic drugs.   You know, the things that help them deliver the drugs developed by the people you're angry with at a fraction of the cost?
 
Daneowner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Daneowner: johnphantom: ...and not much was lost.

Surely you mean nothing was lost when the murderer was caught and his life is over as he knows it.

Partly. Obviously I meant the whole deal. What are you a pharmabro? You need your fix of oxycontin?


I despise pills. Alcohol was my go to. Stopped because I didn't want to be one of the idiots who commit suicide a bottle at a time. Quicker ways if you ask me.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: RedPhoenix122: Oh sure, when a pharma exec robs and kills people, it's okay, but when someone does it back to them, NOW it's a crime?

The company makes gel capsules.


Not only do they make gel capsules, but their parent, Aurex BV, is a major producer of generics.  This guy was not the boogeyman that several posters seem to think.

There's only one victim in this story, and it's the poor unassuming BMW that was trashed out with after-market trashcessories.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As soon as I saw "PA casino" and that he returned home on the PA turnpike, I knew exactly where this happened.

Parx is like 3 miles from my office.  Well, I haven't been to that office in almost 2 years.  But still...

Everything around that casino is just typical suburbs, with a big mall, and tons of houses.  Then there is Parx.  And when you walk into that place, you are in another world.  And it's SO wide open in the parking lots...  It's no wonder it was so easy for this guy to be targeted and followed.

And the whole story just sucks.  Very sorry for this guy and his family to have been shot to death over a few grand.  That just sucks.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RedPhoenix122: 2. According to their website, they make a lot more than gel capsules


Yeah, they make the tablets too. You clearly didn't read the site at all. These guys just package the crap and most their customers are cold and flu medicines. Oh No, the evil farks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The GREAT AND POWERFUL Aurex Laboratories is an LLC with 12 employees doing $2.34M in revenue so you know it's all champagne, limos, and private jets for this guy.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 Nothing good happens when you're out after midnight.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: Intrepid00: RedPhoenix122: Oh sure, when a pharma exec robs and kills people, it's okay, but when someone does it back to them, NOW it's a crime?

The company makes gel capsules.

Not only do they make gel capsules, but their parent, Aurex BV, is a major producer of generics.  This guy was not the boogeyman that several posters seem to think.


This guy was RICH!  He probably wore a belt!  He had the money for 5 or 6 belts even!
 
