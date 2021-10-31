 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   'I'm young, rich and can do what I want', says Florida TikTok star, after he was arrested for deliberately provoking state trooper   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Florida  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When keeping' it real goes wrong.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
And why wouldn't it? After all, it's worked well for his elders.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Since he should lose his DL for a few years the seizure of his car  shouldn't be an issue to him.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lock him up with the regular jail residents.  Let's see how long that shiatty attitude lasts.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He really wasted his 15 minutes of fame.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FA complete, FO in process.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So when does he announce a run for congress?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If there was ever a time for some good old-fashioned police brutality...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm old, rich and show police respect. Even if they're asshats. Insincerity is not a crime.
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I'm old, rich and show police respect. Even if they're asshats. Insincerity is not a crime.


I'm old, moderately rich and don't show them a tiny tiny bit of respect unless they act like they deserve it. They don't have a right to shiat just because they took a good job with a pension that didn't require them to study hard at school.

Of course I'm also extremely white and live somewhere the bacon doesn't actually carry guns normally. Were either of those things NOT the case I would probably have to adopt your strategy of pretending to respect their fat asses.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're young, black, and jailed in Pasco. Been nice knowing you, and hope the scars heal quickly.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No one told him that formula only works for white people.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You normally have to be white for that. And even then, you better have the sherrif on speed dial. Just claiming things doesn't make it true. Unless you are famous, don't expect things to go well.
 
janzee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boy, THAT'S gonna get some clicks.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You're young, black, and jailed in Pasco. Been nice knowing you, and hope the scars heal quickly.


my thoughts exactly. as a young black man I wouldn't be getting uppity about income with Cletus cops. he is lucky he wan't shot.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I'm old, rich and show police respect. Even if they're asshats. Insincerity is not a crime.


Lying your ass off to the cops:  "I learned it from you."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Are his parents connected in local politics too? That is the other thing you need besides money connections if not you are just some rich ahole kid making the police look bad and being black around the cops won't help his cause.  He tried to prove a point now the police will.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter what colour you are,  if your heads so far up your own arse that you think red lights don't apply to you.   Things are going to get ugly.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry kid, while $450,000 per year is wealthy that's not nearly "buy yourself out of trouble" wealthy.  That's barely "fark you" money.
 
