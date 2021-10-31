 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Two trains collide in Salisbury, in what the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Brigades at Fisherton Tunnel describe as a "major incident." Wow, even the trainwrecks in England sound classy   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: News, London, second train, scene of a train crash, Twitter, Hampshire, Ambulance, Train station, Getty Images London police officers  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 4:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I guess they couldn't figure out that math problem about the two trains traveling at different speeds.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Usually you have to go to TFD for a trainwreck thread these days.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Train A was going 112 miles per hour and train B was traveling at 97 miles per hour.

/I had this problem in college math.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Train A was going 112 miles per hour and train B was traveling at 97 miles per hour.

/I had this problem in college math.


The metric system is to blame. Train B thought Train A was going 112 kilometres per hour.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When life imitates math.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How'd they marinate the survivors?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

koder: How'd they marinate the survivors?


It was a Salisbury steak gravy train.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
where did they bury the survivors?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [memegenerator.net image 400x400]


Salisbury mistake.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I guess they couldn't figure out that math problem about the two trains traveling at different speeds.


One and done.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least they collided, and didn't just fall off the tracks like Amtrak does.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two of the passengers were Sergei and Yulia Skripal and the train drivers were Russian FSB agents who were only there as tourists to see the world famous Salisbury train tunnels.

/Salisbury steaks not a thing here in the UK
//never even heard of them
///triple slashies Novichok
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Only You Can See This: Two of the passengers were Sergei and Yulia Skripal and the train drivers were Russian FSB agents who were only there as tourists to see the world famous Salisbury train tunnels.

/Salisbury steaks not a thing here in the UK
//never even heard of them
///triple slashies Novichok


Agreed. I've only heard about it on South Park, never in real life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.