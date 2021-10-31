 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Weather Channel)   A Subtropical Storm Called Wanda   (weather.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Tropical cyclone, Weather Company's primary journalistic mission, National Hurricane Center, Wanda's formation, 21st named storm, north-central Atlantic Ocean, low-pressure system, subtropical storm  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Nov 2021 at 12:50 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can the radars we use to track it be called Wanda Vision?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do what now?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More to the point, the National Weather Service has already run out of names
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: More to the point, the National Weather Service has already run out of names


The National Weather Service needs one of these...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wanda Precipitation
/I am sorry. That was... odd.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chariset: More to the point, the National Weather Service has already run out of names


That just means we might get to see Hurricane Deshawn this year.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Shostie: [y.yarn.co image 400x213]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And ironically she's messing things up for a lot of fish.
 
bughunter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.