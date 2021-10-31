 Skip to content
 
Gas station robbery nearly turns into The Quickening
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props for not calling it a Samari sword
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*shudder*
Pretty sure I'd rather be shot, yikes.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't remember Highlander 2 being this good.

Actually I don't remember Highlander having a sequel.

Have I been hexed by a devil?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"dressed in black and carrying a katana"

Wow a real ninja!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Somebody in Ionia didn't take their lithium.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 Considering this happened in Ionia he should have gone for a Greek culturally appropriate blade like a xiphos
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

theawesomedaily.comView Full Size

theawesomedaily.comView Full Size

theawesomedaily.comView Full Size

And they're coming for our balls.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh Ionia. Don't ever change.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Indiana Jones - Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) - Sword Fight
Youtube kQKrmDLvijo
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


I was into martial arts for a while and the number of people I've met like this... thankfully it's been long enough that these memes are funny again.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like the victim was lucky it was a shiatty QVC replica and not a real katana
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Sounds like the victim was lucky it was a shiatty QVC replica and not a real katana


"shiatty QVC replica" you say?

QVC Man Stabs himself with Katana Sword - Live
Youtube 2kFgeZtkAb8
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He had Real Ultimate Power
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Mega Steve: Sounds like the victim was lucky it was a shiatty QVC replica and not a real katana

"shiatty QVC replica" you say?

[YouTube video: QVC Man Stabs himself with Katana Sword - Live]


Thanks I forgot about this.
 
