 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Summit Daily)   Well, here's the latest from 1921, I think this represents a time shortly after the "Spanish Flu". Highlights are the large cannon, dredge repairs and the church celebrating Halloween   (summitdaily.com) divider line
12
    More: Vintage, Week-day names, Summit County, Colorado, Pumpkin, Kremmling, Colorado, Blue River dredge, Placer mining, Rabbit Ears Pass, Grand County, Colorado  
•       •       •

963 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would be too easy, subby. We're probably going to be the only country still getting Covid surges a year from now at this rate.

/thanks, LHC, for f*cking up the timeline.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if Dan made it back to Denver okay.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blue River dredge is equipped so that it can be operated as easily in the winter as in the summer, and the boat is heated with a fine steam plant.

I love the engineering judgement of the writer
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newspapers.com is well worth the $7 a month.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local events consists of people coming back from a trip.  Damn they had some exciting stuff going on.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Spanish Fly" is what I first read. Could fit for the Roaring 20s.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Glad to see the expression "Ok, Gaymon" has gone out of style. Maybe it's still used in Jamaica.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not just a celebration of Halloween, but a well-received history lesson as well. I wonder if the Reverend Mr. Large ever thought the 21st Century would look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Not just a celebration of Halloween, but a well-received history lesson as well. I wonder if the Reverend Mr. Large ever thought the 21st Century would look like this:

[Fark user image 670x445]


Smile Almighty Jesus!

Also I hope they got a post-war chance to replenish the national dithering supply for all those newspapers.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Not just a celebration of Halloween, but a well-received history lesson as well. I wonder if the Reverend Mr. Large ever thought the 21st Century would look like this:

[Fark user image 670x445]


Jesus, Jesus is a sexual predator.

/JFC
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Glad to see the expression "Ok, Gaymon" has gone out of style. Maybe it's still used in Jamaica.


I could not get past that name...
 
vegaswench
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks for the update on Carl Hedin's potatoes. I was worried about them.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.