(The Daily Beast)   Nearly two years into pandemic, the island nation of Tonga records its first COVID case   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please tell me it's not that shirtless, oiled up Olympian!
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tonga Just pawn in game of life.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So the lack of plague control in NSW strikes again.

Tonga isn't going to cope well with an outbreak.  Their main 199 bed hospital is getting 5 new ICU beds sometime in 2022. It will be built in shipping containers courtesy of the Japanese government.  Their other major hospital has 150 beds and the others 36 and 16.  There are a lot of comortalities in the community. 40% have diabetes.

They are looking for medical staff if you want to work in the South Pacific.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wobambo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Please tell me it's not that shirtless, oiled up Olympian!


wiredroach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I miss Tonga trucks make out of real metal like when I was a kid.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Psh slackers
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Tonga isn't going to cope well with an outbreak.


If other articles are accurate, they should cope pretty well:

Prior to the news of the New Zealand traveler testing positive, only about 49 percent of Tongans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Tonga's Minister of Health, 'Amelia Tuʻipulotu, said citizens have since rushed to get their shots and "now we have coverage of first dose of about 86 percent and a second dose of about 62 percent."

Sounds like they reacted rationally, unlike the insanity in certain shiathole superpowers.

/Sounds like they don't know about freedom and 5G and tracking chips
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
COVID stayed away from Tonga because it was scared of Haku

gaspode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There seems to be some unresolved questions about this case, interesting to see what further testing reveal, but whatever comes about it is definitely getting people there vaccinated.

Everyone here in nx wishing Tonga well.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Clearly that Tongan should die for the economy.
 
maudibjr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tonga is just a Togo wannabe.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For the love of god stop calling it a "jab".
 
