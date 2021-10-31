 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Police apprehend the one-armed bandit who REALLY wanted two go-karts   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Parker Murdoch's store, Criminal law, go-kart, last week, third time, DENVER, Murdoch's location  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd like to hear more about why they let him drive one the second time.  Our local Murdoch's probably has a "flip one go-kart, the rest get locked up" policy.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

little big man: I'd like to hear more about why they let him drive one the second time.


Because he was armed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone really wanted to get caught.

Also....if you were selling go carts....why would you keep the keys in them?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On one hand it would be good if he had an alibi, on the other hand.. well he doesn't have one.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why doesn't he just start a go fund me? A go kart can't be that expensive and people are dumb enough to give to those things.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pictured below: The thief after police deployed a red turtle shell.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The problem with doing crimes until you get caught is that you will always eventually get caught.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Must have lost a few brain cells along with the arm.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You call it stupidity, he calls it tenaciousness.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like someone really wanted to get caught.

Also....if you were selling go carts....why would you keep the keys in them?


cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nytmare: The problem with doing crimes until you get caught is that you will always eventually get caught.


That made me think of a guy from Toronto(presumably) who has robbed banks there 3 or 4 times now. Thing is he only does it like once every 5-ish years. He doesn't go on sprees, just hits one place and then disappears again. The cops have no clue who he is.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Give that man a hand.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy: nytmare: The problem with doing crimes until you get caught is that you will always eventually get caught.

That made me think of a guy from Toronto(presumably) who has robbed banks there 3 or 4 times now. Thing is he only does it like once every 5-ish years. He doesn't go on sprees, just hits one place and then disappears again. The cops have no clue who he is.

A *smart* bank robber?  Or at least, smart enough not to get caught?  Probably only a hobby.  Best guess is that he has a mental disorder, and he only messes up his meds once every five years or so (not saying that many mental disorders will cause you to rob banks, just that it is a condition associated with rare outlier behavior.  Farkers dealing with mental illness have enough stigma issues already).

Not that even such a "successful" bank robbery will net enough to make it worthwhile.  You need a MBA or CPA for that.  But getting away with that is even harder (they already assume a level or smartness not associated with "amature hour" [read guys with notes and even guns] bank robbers.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bill Raisch unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Boo_Guy: nytmare: The problem with doing crimes until you get caught is that you will always eventually get caught.

That made me think of a guy from Toronto(presumably) who has robbed banks there 3 or 4 times now. Thing is he only does it like once every 5-ish years. He doesn't go on sprees, just hits one place and then disappears again. The cops have no clue who he is.

A *smart* bank robber?  Or at least, smart enough not to get caught?  Probably only a hobby.  Best guess is that he has a mental disorder, and he only messes up his meds once every five years or so (not saying that many mental disorders will cause you to rob banks, just that it is a condition associated with rare outlier behavior.  Farkers dealing with mental illness have enough stigma issues already).

Not that even such a "successful" bank robbery will net enough to make it worthwhile.  You need a MBA or CPA for that.  But getting away with that is even harder (they already assume a level or smartness not associated with "amature hour" [read guys with notes and even guns] bank robbers.


Point- if they don't know who he is, they don't know what he's doing the rest of the 5 years. Maybe home burglry, maybe liquor stores, maybe just passes through that town once every 4-5 years, maybe down in U.S. running for Congress!
 
