(CTV News)   Number of religious Canadians at all-time low. Hail Satan   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sure would be nice to live in a civilised country.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
John Lennon was right.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
headline fails with no aboot joke
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worshipping Satan would be a type of religion, subby
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In 50 to 100 years probably the only religious people left will be in third world countries, the American South, and rural areas everywhere.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eh
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought Canadians sold their souls to Tim Horton instead of the devil?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hail StatCan.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Worshipping Satan would be a type of religion, subby


If my pastors growing up are to be believed, the people who say they don't worship anything really just worship...themselves! (gasp!)

/ "Religious Canadian All-Time Low" is my pipe organ Nickelback cover band
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Worshipping Satan would be a type of religion, subby


/not subby
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
IDisME
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the numbers are anywhere near that high frankly.  I think maybe 20% of people I know even relate to any religion, even in passing.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Passing? Gas, eh
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It sure would be nice to live in a civilised country.


When you find one let us know.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgar​y​/indigenous-calgary-university-hate-me​ssages-1.6230543
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm thankful that religion holds very little sway in Canadian politics or law.
SCOTUS is practically a Christian church.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hail Satan, eh"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: John Lennon was right.


Run For Your Life?
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish I had the pic of a guy who went all out at some town in BC last year in response to the place advertising " pictures with Satan " or something like that. And the reaction from the townfolk was pretty good , if memory serves .
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
krafty420
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So 32% of Canadians born 1980-1999 are religious, with about 2/3rd of them being immigrants - so only about 10% of Canadian-born millennials are religion-affiliated in some way.
As a Canadian-born millennial, I'm not exactly surprised.  I'm hard-pressed to think of many of my peers who are still practicing Christians, despite most of them being raised as such.  Abandoned churches are also pretty common where I live.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We can go lower.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, except for the Sharia law crowd.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: weddingsinger: Worshipping Satan would be a type of religion, subby

/not subby


Well at least it's an ethos.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It sure would be nice to live in a civilised country.


I think the same could be said for the US
 
alienated
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Found it. I hate doing things on my mobile https://www.coastmountainnews.​com/news​/satan-appears-at-b-c-citys-christmas-​parade-following-typo/
 
