(BBC-US)   Run with the bulls, expect to get gored and die. And no, this isn't a metaphor   (bbc.com) divider line
35
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man dies during bull-running event in Spanish city of Onda

I don't want to go Onda cart!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like we're ever gonna have a shortage of idiots, so oh well, anyways.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupid shiat people do in the name of tradition....
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was another MAGA covid story.
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shoulda listened and he may not have gotten Gored...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another victim of bullying.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least he died doing what he loved: Running in terror from a 2,000 lb.raging animal
 
tekmo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this moron made it to 55.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One guy ruins it for everyone.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Likely too old for a Darwin award, pity.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wish I had photoshop skills.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No-one else ever be concerned about being gored with the purchase of "My Anti-Gore Bodywash".  Guaranteed to fully protect you from being killed or injured by a bull when used daily. *

* Product not guaranteed when bulls are present and you're with them.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So Joe's ok?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


It would be cool to say that you ran with the bulls....BUT...you should probably prepare extensively for that.


Preparations including, but not limited to: cardio, pull ups, scouting the route, befriending the bulls, not wearing red and knowing when to GTFO and climb a wall.
 
happhazzard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No sympathy, a 55 year old really should know better.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: The stupid shiat people do in the name of tradition....


In fairness, most time when I read about one of these, it's a foreigner that gets killed. So it is rarely 'their tradition' of the dead ones that got them killed. Often, they die because they needed a little liquid courage to participate but ended up getting too drunk to run properly.

Even though I have been an ahole drunk tourist in a city or two, drunk tourists are objectively generally annoying. More cities could use activities that get one or two killed every other year. It probably gives a nice sense of catharsis to the locals who  recognize they need tourism dollars but can't help but be annoyed by the farking tourists.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The danger is what makes these events fun.

Nobody is impressed by the Strolling of the Well-behaved Single Cow.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
55. He made it pretty far for someone who would still do stupid shiat like that at 55.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: The danger is what makes these events fun.

Nobody is impressed by the Strolling of the Well-behaved Single Cow.


Have you ever tried to stroll by a coo? They will not be mocked!

/ also, I prefer the Highway Adjacent to The Danger Zone
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sin_City_Superhero: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

It would be cool to say that you ran with the bulls....BUT...you should probably prepare extensively for that.

Preparations including, but not limited to: cardio, pull ups, scouting the route, befriending the bulls, not wearing red and knowing when to GTFO and climb a wall.


I did the running of the bulls in Pamplona in 2008.  It was a total blast.  It was a bit crazy, and I did do some prep.  I walked the route a few times, and was in really good shape.  I also had a few friends with me to watch each other's back.

To be honest, the drunk tourists were a bigger threat than the bulls.  Once the pack separated, things were mostly ok.  I did have a scary fighting bull run past me a few feet away, and ran alongside a 2 ton steer for awhile.  The arena at the end was crazy too.

One of the best memories from my lifetime really.  I encourage anyone to do it.  At least if you have no dependents.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: leeksfromchichis: The danger is what makes these events fun.

Nobody is impressed by the Strolling of the Well-behaved Single Cow.

Have you ever tried to stroll by a coo? They will not be mocked!

/ also, I prefer the Highway Adjacent to The Danger Zone


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
16 died since 1910?

Safer than football. Less safe than most Cities.

Though you better train at 55.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still a lot fairer match than the bullfights. Ban those first.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: iheartscotch: Sin_City_Superhero: Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

It would be cool to say that you ran with the bulls....BUT...you should probably prepare extensively for that.

Preparations including, but not limited to: cardio, pull ups, scouting the route, befriending the bulls, not wearing red and knowing when to GTFO and climb a wall.

I did the running of the bulls in Pamplona in 2008.  It was a total blast.  It was a bit crazy, and I did do some prep.  I walked the route a few times, and was in really good shape.  I also had a few friends with me to watch each other's back.

To be honest, the drunk tourists were a bigger threat than the bulls.  Once the pack separated, things were mostly ok.  I did have a scary fighting bull run past me a few feet away, and ran alongside a 2 ton steer for awhile.  The arena at the end was crazy too.

One of the best memories from my lifetime really.  I encourage anyone to do it.  At least if you have no dependents.


YEAAAAAAH...do not F with a Fighting Bull. They don't always lose.

/ I think a nice, non-bovine related, stroll through Pamplona would be a lot more preferable.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


like to torture terrified animals for fun?

die, trash.
 
corridor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It frequently turns out poorly...
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only one?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: No-one else ever be concerned about being gored with the purchase of "My Anti-Gore Bodywash".  Guaranteed to fully protect you from being killed or injured by a bull when used daily. *

* Product not guaranteed when bulls are present and you're with them.


Will it protect me from Al and his internet?
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Alwysadydrmr: The stupid shiat people do in the name of tradition....

In fairness, most time when I read about one of these, it's a foreigner that gets killed. So it is rarely 'their tradition' of the dead ones that got them killed. Often, they die because they needed a little liquid courage to participate but ended up getting too drunk to run properly.

Even though I have been an ahole drunk tourist in a city or two, drunk tourists are objectively generally annoying. More cities could use activities that get one or two killed every other year. It probably gives a nice sense of catharsis to the locals who  recognize they need tourism dollars but can't help but be annoyed by the farking tourists.


Back in the late '70's, we used to have a bumper sticker that said "Welcome to California. Now go home."
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: I thought this was another MAGA covid story.


Yes, in a sense, there is the ongoing running of the Covid through tornado alley if anyone wants to take part.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

happhazzard: No sympathy, a 55 year old really should know better.


Getting close to that age, and "feets don't fail me now" is more a wish than an expectation.  But really dude, you wouldn't have been able to jump away in your twenties either.  You just couldn't outrun the other guy at 55.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boom!  You just got Gore'd!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/"You are hearing me talk."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fantasy Matchup:
Pamplona Bulls vs the 1995 Chicago Bulls.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

