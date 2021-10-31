 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   In cities around America, people will camp out overnight for new iPhones or Jordans. And then there's Texans   (jalopnik.com) divider line
63
    More: Stupid, Texas, United States, U.S. state, Fort Worth, Texas, state of Texas, Texas Department of Public Safety, driver's licenses offices, Texas DPS  
•       •       •

2020 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2021 at 4:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought it was going to be a new model barbecue.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas: Not even once.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's so easy to get a voter id, why shouldn't we require it?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sliding Carp: But it's so easy to get a voter id, why shouldn't we require it?


And it's free!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I thought it was going to be a new model barbecue.


I thought it was going to be Chik Fil A.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: I thought it was going to be a new model barbecue.


Naw. You can find a 55-gallon drum just about anywhere.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The about 3 years I spent in Texas I tried to deal with the DMV once. Then realized it was just easier to coast on my out of state license and let the company I worked for renew the plates from their home office.

Montana was a lot easier to deal with.

Got till February to see what fresh hell Utah looks like.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then there's Maude!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Texas: Not even once.


could nuke it once?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government used to work for us.  Now it is not.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: The government used to work for us.  Now it is not.


When was that?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid tag for?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns?

Clicks link

Huh. Was not expecting that.
 
Stoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know...

Fark user image
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know the percentage increase in expired license tickets because you know cops aren't going to let people slide just because it's near impossible to get it renewed.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: The government used to work for us.  Now it is not.


Republican-Voter is in for a rather large surprise when they find out, The Hard Way, being white isn't going to save them. They've put trust in a Posse of Bastards,, but THIS is what they wanted.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I'd like to know the percentage increase in expired license tickets because you know cops aren't going to let people slide just because it's near impossible to get it renewed.


Well, those people anyway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nj was like this about a year ago. It was awful.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Georgia had this problem 20 years ago and solved it by my renewal in 2004.  It takes me 10 minutes now.  Plates are entirely online.

DMV jokes are irrelevant here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: But it's so easy to get a voter id, why shouldn't we require it?


It's convenient this happens right before Election Day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Camping out for abortions are they?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yet another great example of Republican governance.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is some kind of third-world shiathole stuff, I'll tell ya what.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Idiot's pay $600.00  a night to sleep in a tent to look at Manhattan from Governors Island. We blow our ferry horns just to wake them up at 5:30 in the morning.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Government workers vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Democrats run the big cities.
If you go to a rural location, there are no lines.
Most of the problems with long lines are in Democrat strongholds.
The long lines are in locations where the Democrat government mandated most of the employees stay home for COVID reasons (but still get paid).
This, like the lack of workers at Pacific ports, is entirely a crisis created by Democrat policies.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you swap the position of the e and a in Texas, It reveals a solution to the problem!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: I'd like to know the percentage increase in expired license tickets because you know cops aren't going to let people slide just because it's near impossible to get it renewed.


Depends. Michigan did statewide amnesty for expired licenses when Secretary of State was closed.

Somehow the system let me renew online, but there are conditions where it won't- CDL, school/bus licenses and so on.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Government workers vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Democrats run the big cities.
If you go to a rural location, there are no lines.
Most of the problems with long lines are in Democrat strongholds.
The long lines are in locations where the Democrat government mandated most of the employees stay home for COVID reasons (but still get paid).
This, like the lack of workers at Pacific ports, is entirely a crisis created by Democrat policies.


The dept of Transportation is run at the state level, not by your local "Blue" municipalities.  You might want to look into who at the state govt level refuses to pay for modernization  and efficient use of your precious Texan tax dollars.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Step 1: Require state ID for voting.
Step 2: Make state ID really hard to get.

The end .
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The DMV line in my city was always out the door and around the building. The wait was hours so I drove to a smaller town in the foothills and was in/out in about an hour. Plus it is a nice drive and visited some friends who live in the town.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My license expired April of 2020, and the State of Illinois first extended expiration dates to October 2020, then January 2021, and the latest is that it's good through December 31, 2021.

They were insisting that I absolutely could not renew my license online last year because a vision test was required... and all vision screenings are eliminated due to COVID. I tried to reason with them. I tried to just mail a check and have them renew my license online. Fark no, complete farking morons can't get it done that way.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Step 1: Require state ID for voting.
Step 2: Make state ID really hard to get.

The end .


But Voter ID makes sense if it's free. No, I haven't paid attention to any local politics in the last decade.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yet another great example of Republican governance.


I live in CA and we have the same problem. There really should be another DMV office here but something something. We do have satellite service offices for the simple stuff but I do mine mostly online nowadays.

/goes out of town to smaller towns if I have to go in
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: But it's so easy to get a voter id, why shouldn't we require it?


Unless you're in Alabama where they actually closed DMVs outlets in rural counties as a cost saving measure.
 
ng2810
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Government workers vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Democrats run the big cities.
If you go to a rural location, there are no lines.
Most of the problems with long lines are in Democrat strongholds.
The long lines are in locations where the Democrat government mandated most of the employees stay home for COVID reasons (but still get paid).
This, like the lack of workers at Pacific ports, is entirely a crisis created by Democrat policies.


Lol wut?

The reason why there are more lines is because there are more people in the urban centers because everyone with two working brain cells decided they were done living with dumb farks and GTF out of the rural areas.

Reason why us city folks privileged enough to own cars drive to the middle of dumb fark nowhere to get our state services taken care of because we know you all don't trust the government so we'll take your spots in line. This goes for DMV, food stamps, unemployment and vaccines.

/City dweller from rural area.
//The faster y'all die from covid, the faster I get my state benefits.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Say what you will about Florida (and we do say a lot...)

So much of the stuff can be done online via the HSMV website. Renewals, etc etc.

At the county level, this stuff is handled by the tax collector's office. Here in Orange County I can easily make an appt at any one of like 6 or 7 locations, typically next day available and I've seen same day if you look early enough. Arrive 5m before appt time, typically seen within 5m of appt time. They even have pickup service for some renewal stuff, so if you need it quick, bit don't want to make an appt, you can do it all online and typically it's ready next day.

Last time I had to go in, the computer was being rude about reusing an older license plate, but once she got that sorted, we were still in and out to register a new to us vehicle in about 20 minutes.
 
drgullen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dmn-dallas-news-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Government workers vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Democrats run the big cities.
If you go to a rural location, there are no lines.
Most of the problems with long lines are in Democrat strongholds.
The long lines are in locations where the Democrat government mandated most of the employees stay home for COVID reasons (but still get paid).
This, like the lack of workers at Pacific ports, is entirely a crisis created by Democrat policies.


Why do I doubt your sincerity? I live in a red state and endorse long lines every time during National and state elections. Not so much for single issue referendums.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For the record the last time I was in a DMV I asked the very helpful lady (she actually was) if she had seen Zootopia. She laughed and said yes and her friends had bought her a Zootopia backpack. Internally the DMV workers loved this scene and kind of adopted the sloth as a mascot. Some had posters of them in the offices.

Zootopia: Meet the Sloth. HD ( DMV Scene)
Youtube HHKwnUa3txo
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Government workers vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Democrats run the big cities.
If you go to a rural location, there are no lines.
Most of the problems with long lines are in Democrat strongholds.
The long lines are in locations where the Democrat government mandated most of the employees stay home for COVID reasons (but still get paid).
This, like the lack of workers at Pacific ports, is entirely a crisis created by Democrat policies.


Who the fark smarted this tripe?  You are wrong.  Bathe yourself in your own wrongness, and be shamed.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Stupid tag for?


Because Texas. iPhones and Jordan's (diminishing value toys that are over priced) are totally a better thing than the abilility to drive legally.

Basically anything to make Texas (Republicans) look bad. Weird boners these days on Fark.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Last time I went to the DMV to renew my license was in the middle of a snow storm here in Dallas. I was the only non-employee there. I was greeted by ten people asking "how can I help you, sir?" They got the phone call that they were closing at noon while I was there.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Government workers vote overwhelmingly Democrat.
Democrats run the big cities.
If you go to a rural location, there are no lines.
Most of the problems with long lines are in Democrat strongholds.


Hey, I know. Let's require ID to vote, and then close the DMVs in all the ni*BONG* districts.

The long lines are in locations where the Democrat government mandated most of the employees stay home for COVID reasons (but still get paid).
This, like the lack of workers at Pacific ports, is entirely a crisis created by Democrat policies.

Why won't Biden do anything about the China [que se joda el filtro] virus?
 
ocelot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had to go down there last week and It was actually a lot of fun.It was so windy the first night I had to cook the brisket in the tent.My sleeping bag stills smells like smoke.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Idiot's pay $600.00  a night to sleep in a tent to look at Manhattan from Governors Island. We blow our ferry horns just to wake them up at 5:30 in the morning.


Idiot's use greengrocers apostrophe's.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

great_tigers: jaivirtualcard: Stupid tag for?

Because Texas. iPhones and Jordan's (diminishing value toys that are over priced) are totally a better thing than the abilility to drive legally.

Basically anything to make Texas (Republicans) look bad. Weird boners these days on Fark.


So tell me what's good about them?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, I thought that was normal for the DMV.

/DMV, not even once.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

saturn badger: great_tigers: jaivirtualcard: Stupid tag for?

Because Texas. iPhones and Jordan's (diminishing value toys that are over priced) are totally a better thing than the abilility to drive legally.

Basically anything to make Texas (Republicans) look bad. Weird boners these days on Fark.

So tell me what's good about them?


Texas, or Republicans?
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.