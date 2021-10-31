 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The TikToks are great for swingers. Damn kids these days   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Swinging, Sexual intercourse, Human sexuality, Human sexual behavior, normal people, swingers' resort, Lacey swings, nice mom  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2021 at 4:02 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: Their third video hit 200,000 views, much more than they realized was possible. Then friends and family started calling. Lacey and Dan's secret was out.  "We had 11 million views, and it was unstoppable," Lacey said. "I was raised to be this Christian, soft-spoken nice little girl. This goes against everything I was ever taught. We vastly underestimated the power of TikTok."

Couple openly posts themselves in a public forum on a subject that most people find salacious and then is surprised when their postings on the public forum attract attention.

To each their own, but at the same time if someone has an interest that they do not want others to judge them for then it's generally a good idea not to announce that interest and discuss its particulars on public forums.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People like to f*ck. Film at 11. Upload on Pornhub @ 11:05. Crosspost to TikTok @ 11:10
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: People like to f*ck. Film at 11. Upload on Pornhub @ 11:05. Crosspost to TikTok @ 11:10


A five minute fark doesn't sound like something to be proud enough of to post on the Internet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Porn on TikTok?
Unpossible.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: GardenWeasel: People like to f*ck. Film at 11. Upload on Pornhub @ 11:05. Crosspost to TikTok @ 11:10

A five minute fark doesn't sound like something to be proud enough of to post on the Internet.


Nobody lasts that long accurate
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FFS, can there please be fewer things which can give me an STD?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: FFS, can there please be fewer things which can give me an STD?


You need a TikTok dick talk
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wanted: bang maid for one of us to dump when the other gets jealous
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.