"Wear a mask in your store? That's a floor tantrum," said the full-grown adult man
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Didn't watch it with sound.

Seems like it should have been pretty straightfoward.  Cop should have told him that he has been declared a trespasser and he needs to exit the premises right now or face arrest, and then when he didn't get up and leave, he should have been arrested.

There should not have been any need for the police to carry on an extended discourse with him, and when it was clear that he had no intention of complying with them either, that should have been the escalation on his part leading to their own reasonable escalation.

Or employees should have grabbed four cones and some caution tape and surrounded him, as crowded as warehouse stores get it would have been for his safety.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would have "accidentally" hit him with my cart.

"So sorry! I didn't see you there down on the floor tantrumming like a toddler. My bad! I'm terribly 'sorry' ".
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: I would have "accidentally" hit him with my cart.

"So sorry! I didn't see you there down on the floor tantrumming like a toddler. My bad! I'm terribly 'sorry' ".


I see my sentiments are covered.  Or just run up and kick him in the nuts like a football kickoff.

Enough of tolerating this plague ratting!!

Get the vaccine, assuming your medically eligible, or separate yourself from society. We're done catering to you base childish behavior.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: Didn't watch it with sound.

Seems like it should have been pretty straightfoward.  Cop should have told him that he has been declared a trespasser and he needs to exit the premises right now or face arrest, and then when he didn't get up and leave, he should have been arrested.

There should not have been any need for the police to carry on an extended discourse with him, and when it was clear that he had no intention of complying with them either, that should have been the escalation on his part leading to their own reasonable escalation.

Or employees should have grabbed four cones and some caution tape and surrounded him, as crowded as warehouse stores get it would have been for his safety.


He speaks with the "I'm a white man, and I'm being entirely reasonable voice" and it would be rude of you to not understand "I just wanted to do what I wanted to do, and how very unreasonable of you to not let me do exactly what I wanted to do, because I'm more important than everyone else" voice.  "Pay no attention to the fact that I'm lying on the floor, like a full grown baby man, that's not even relevant, and is also totally reasonable."
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Honestly that people are willing to do this shows that there are severe societal problems in the US
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like


Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PluckYew: SpectroBoy: I would have "accidentally" hit him with my cart.

"So sorry! I didn't see you there down on the floor tantrumming like a toddler. My bad! I'm terribly 'sorry' ".

I see my sentiments are covered.  Or just run up and kick him in the nuts like a football kickoff.

Enough of tolerating this plague ratting!!

Get the vaccine, assuming your medically eligible, or separate yourself from society. We're done catering to you base childish behavior.


I would avise making it look like an accident in case the cops show up.

Kicking him is clearly an attack.

Not expecting there to be a grown ass man tantrumming on the floor in public is plausible deniability.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".


Fark user imageView Full Size



The BIGGEST soda they sell.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: Didn't watch it with sound.

Seems like it should have been pretty straightfoward.  Cop should have told him that he has been declared a trespasser and he needs to exit the premises right now or face arrest, and then when he didn't get up and leave, he should have been arrested.

There should not have been any need for the police to carry on an extended discourse with him, and when it was clear that he had no intention of complying with them either, that should have been the escalation on his part leading to their own reasonable escalation.

Or employees should have grabbed four cones and some caution tape and surrounded him, as crowded as warehouse stores get it would have been for his safety.


Isn't the biggest thing righties say when an African American is shot by cops is "do what cops say and that wouldn't happen"?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maga
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stellar way to have your objection taken seriously.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I do wish masks were taken more seriously where I work.  I know, the state government is busy suing everyone that puts a mask mandate up, and the county is fighting it.. so we have signs up that aren't taken seriously by at least half the guests, and most of my own bosses.  I guess they're likely vaccinated, but the masks also contain the spread.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

freddyV: TWX: Didn't watch it with sound.

Seems like it should have been pretty straightfoward.  Cop should have told him that he has been declared a trespasser and he needs to exit the premises right now or face arrest, and then when he didn't get up and leave, he should have been arrested.

There should not have been any need for the police to carry on an extended discourse with him, and when it was clear that he had no intention of complying with them either, that should have been the escalation on his part leading to their own reasonable escalation.

Or employees should have grabbed four cones and some caution tape and surrounded him, as crowded as warehouse stores get it would have been for his safety.

Isn't the biggest thing righties say when an African American is shot by cops is "do what cops say and that wouldn't happen"?


No no no...see, when it's an entitled white person being told what to do, it's fascism.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An uncomfortable number of people you encounter daily are complete morons.

Film at 11.

Or so.

F"ck it.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".

[Fark user image 400x225]


The BIGGEST soda they sell.


Or if you want to be a bit meaner, a rotisserie chicken in its only loosely-closed bag.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: SpectroBoy: TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".

[Fark user image 400x225]


The BIGGEST soda they sell.

Or if you want to be a bit meaner, a rotisserie chicken in its only loosely-closed bag.


I was thinking a 42 lb pack of kitty litter dropped straight to his gut.  Whoopsie.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: There should not have been any need for the police to carry on an extended discourse with him, and when it was clear that he had no intention of complying with them either, that should have been the escalation on his part leading to their own reasonable escalation.


Maybe you didn't notice he's a white man.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like


How dare you suggest using hydrogen hydroxide on that man! You monster! Do you know how many deaths that substance causes every year?

/I actually kinda like the idea.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: The BIGGEST soda they sell.


Something with as much dye as possible, like Hawaiian Punch.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

freddyV: TWX: Didn't watch it with sound.

Seems like it should have been pretty straightfoward.  Cop should have told him that he has been declared a trespasser and he needs to exit the premises right now or face arrest, and then when he didn't get up and leave, he should have been arrested.

There should not have been any need for the police to carry on an extended discourse with him, and when it was clear that he had no intention of complying with them either, that should have been the escalation on his part leading to their own reasonable escalation.

Or employees should have grabbed four cones and some caution tape and surrounded him, as crowded as warehouse stores get it would have been for his safety.

Isn't the biggest thing righties say when an African American is shot by cops is "do what cops say and that wouldn't happen"?


Exactly.
Cue the video of the black man, lying down, with his hands in the air, getting shot, anyway.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".

[Fark user image 400x225]


The BIGGEST soda they sell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: SpectroBoy: TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".

[Fark user image 400x225]


The BIGGEST soda they sell.

[Fark user image 577x1024]


Is that for hiding his body?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I was lactose intolerant I would go find some cheese samples then go fart on that guy until he moved.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brap: [c.tenor.com image 220x234] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can laugh at this gif a lot more than I used to be able to.

Probably because I have a kid and the subject is not my kid.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With apologies to Melleefresh and deadmau5:


Won't wear a mask inside the store
Cuz I'm a big attention whore
I'm the white guy on the floor
Cuz I'm a big attention whore
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I work with a guy like this he will act out of place and pretend he has a mental deficiency when he doesn't get his way I think its farking insulting.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a goddamn pussy.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is it that these asshats keep pulling these stunts at Costco? Shouldn't this be happening at Walmart instead?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I weep for humanity. How can all those people resist the urge to go full Leroy Jenkins and deliver a full-speed running kick to this guy's nuts?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hes already in the right position.

Casino - Get Your Feet Off the Table
Youtube AKf7Zre1djE
 
Gyrony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: Why is it that these asshats keep pulling these stunts at Costco? Shouldn't this be happening at Walmart instead?


Walmart don't put up with that shiat.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: Why is it that these asshats keep pulling these stunts at Costco? Shouldn't this be happening at Walmart instead?


Walmart is for poor people, Costco is for people who just aren't rich yet.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They have been protesting at the front gate until their shift starts. There will be openings in west fort worth come December 8th. Might be some engineering openings. Can't tell some may have gotten the shot but are apposed to the mandate cause right wing media. Hopefully we will use a few.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look...here's comes another group of Q-MAGAots complaining about masks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody shoulda tea-bagged him.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: SpectroBoy: TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".

[Fark user image 400x225]


The BIGGEST soda they sell.

Or if you want to be a bit meaner, a rotisserie chicken in its only loosely-closed bag.


I'm not wasting a delicious rotisserie chicken on this dipshiat. I don't like cola, so I wouldn't feel bad about "accidentally" spilling a large one on him.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tase in him the balls, then drag him out by his hair. Stop humoring these dildos. They want you to try and reason with them. That brings you down to their level, both figuratively and in this asshole's case, literally. You can't reason with them. If you could, they wouldn't exist in the first place.

You give these fools no quarter. The minute they start screaming, throwing shiat, laying down on the floor, or otherwise refusing to comply with direct orders, you take out the taser and zap them in the crotch with it. That goes for men and for women. After a few of these MAGAt turds end up rolling around on the ground holding their junk in agony, maybe others will learn from that direct lesson.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: They have been protesting at the front gate until their shift starts. There will be openings in west fort worth come December 8th. Might be some engineering openings. Can't tell some may have gotten the shot but are apposed to the mandate cause right wing media. Hopefully we will use a few.


Most of the ones protesting are the ones employers and coworkers wouldn't mind if they got fired.
 
betawulf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone could make running over his head with a full cart look accidental.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I would have "accidentally" hit him with my cart.

"So sorry! I didn't see you there down on the floor tantrumming like a toddler. My bad! I'm terribly 'sorry' ".


Dropping a jar of pickles right next to him is also an option.

Kimchee if it is available.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why this is Hell nor am I out of it.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: TWX: SpectroBoy: TWX: eurotrader: A squirter bottle with water. Just spray him a few times until he runs away crying like the small child he is acting like

Or go buy a soda at the food court, and, "not see him, tripping over him and spilling it on him".

[Fark user image 400x225]


The BIGGEST soda they sell.

Or if you want to be a bit meaner, a rotisserie chicken in its only loosely-closed bag.

I'm not wasting a delicious rotisserie chicken on this dipshiat. I don't like cola, so I wouldn't feel bad about "accidentally" spilling a large one on him.


I've already entertained the idea of accidentally tripping with a big gulp all over him.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And it will continue to happen because no one is holding them accountable ..
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrony: Rob3Fan: Why is it that these asshats keep pulling these stunts at Costco? Shouldn't this be happening at Walmart instead?

Walmart don't put up with that shiat.


Costco is full of entitled assholes. Fortunately i am 6'4 240lb and people pretend they can't hear me when i call them on their shiat and they walk away. I probably shouldn't but in Texas anybody could be carrying. I should carry the 380 just in case.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should have tasered him in the nuts. Either that or a passing customer should have accidentally rammed their cart into his head. I mean, who is going to doubt you when you say, "I did not see him. I never would have expected to see a grown man lying on the floor because he was upset over being asked to wear a mask. Who would ever expect that?"
 
