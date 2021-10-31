 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   'No way to prevent this,' says only nation where this regularly happens   (apnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly kills the old stereotype that all Asians know martial arts.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
10 people injured, one seriously. Golly, it's almost like not letting people stockpile military hardware makes them less effective at killing a shiatload of people.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
なぜそんなに真剣なんだ
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, clearly they have to outlaw knives, and anything else pointy. Pencils, pens, scissors, screwdrivers, toothpicks, nail files, nails, screws, knitting needles, forks... I mean, it's a big job, but we need to think of the children. Of course, you could strangle someone with your shoelaces or a belt, so those have to go. Hammers, bats, pool cues, bowling pins, bowling balls, bricks. Oh, vehicles of course. Matches and lighters. Bleach and ammonia. Come to think of it, I've heard of people dying of water intoxication...

We're going to have to go with strict nudity and outlaw all foods outside of ripe bananas. It's for your own good, humanity. This is why you can't have nice things.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Imagine if he had a swimming pool.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Tokyo police officials said the attack happened inside the Keio train near the Kokuryo station."

Well there's your problem.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Potassium OD and impacted and ruptured colons kill
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby you trolled me, nice.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Shirley if they used guns there would be less casualties because a gun is a tool not a weapon. I am very smart.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What, cosplay?

/we now return to our scheduled "trolly headlines that somehow got a green" in progress.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Music Video)
Youtube dQw4w9WgXcQ
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Doesn't work that way dumbmitter. People get stabbed a lot.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume

I TOLD you that movie was going to make incels violent!  Just took a little longer than expected.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said.

I guess he was tired of pretending it was not funny.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's quite appropriate today to offer a Treehouse of Horror pivot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zero dead and only three people seriously injured. Pathetic.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x624]
Zero dead and only three people seriously injured. Pathetic.


Largely gang violence, but you forgot that part.
 
