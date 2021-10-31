 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   This hand ballet (promoting the awesomeness that is the Paralympics) is way better than any of that synchronized swimming crap from the regular Olympics   (youtube.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was cool. Thanks, subs
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more nose plug and insane smile
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from now on im calling masturbation "hand ballet" and theres not a damn thing anyone can do to stop me

/very cool video. the paralympics are awesome
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: the paralympics are awesome


The individual athletes are awesome.  Pretty much every single one of them outperforms me athletically by a huge margin and my 'disability' is that I just barely don't have 20/20 vision.

I still don't like the paralymics, because it's essentially a contest to see who is the least disabled in their disability categorization.  There's no way to individually assess their limitations' effect on performance potential that's anywhere near as precise and accurate as the measuring used to determine who medals in a particular event.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They did well.
Pity about the annoying camerawork chopping/changing at the wrong moments so can't see what they were doing.
Maybe I'm grumpy. Goodnight.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
WHAT!

That was so cool. Thanks!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well done!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Needs more nose plug and insane smile


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Teddy Brosevelt: the paralympics are awesome

The individual athletes are awesome.  Pretty much every single one of them outperforms me athletically by a huge margin and my 'disability' is that I just barely don't have 20/20 vision.

I still don't like the paralymics, because it's essentially a contest to see who is the least disabled in their disability categorization.  There's no way to individually assess their limitations' effect on performance potential that's anywhere near as precise and accurate as the measuring used to determine who medals in a particular event.


You're absolutely not wrong about that, trotting everyone out to have a "who's the least broken" competition isnt great.  But I don't know if there are many better ways for disabled folks who desire to compete in sports to do so.  Making the disabled compete against the non-disabled isn't safe for anyone, nor is it entirely fair for anyone.

I will concede that I don't know nearly enough about the Paralympics other than I will watch when the games are on, so it's entirely possible I'm way off base here.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Unsung_Hero: Teddy Brosevelt: the paralympics are awesome

The individual athletes are awesome.  Pretty much every single one of them outperforms me athletically by a huge margin and my 'disability' is that I just barely don't have 20/20 vision.

I still don't like the paralymics, because it's essentially a contest to see who is the least disabled in their disability categorization.  There's no way to individually assess their limitations' effect on performance potential that's anywhere near as precise and accurate as the measuring used to determine who medals in a particular event.

You're absolutely not wrong about that, trotting everyone out to have a "who's the least broken" competition isnt great.  But I don't know if there are many better ways for disabled folks who desire to compete in sports to do so.  Making the disabled compete against the non-disabled isn't safe for anyone, nor is it entirely fair for anyone.

I will concede that I don't know nearly enough about the Paralympics other than I will watch when the games are on, so it's entirely possible I'm way off base here.


There's obviously not a perfect solution. It would be impossible to only have people competing against each other who have the exact same level of disability. Only exception I can think of is the completely blind folks, that's pretty uniform.

That said, they do a lot of work to make sure the various categories are as fair as they can be. Lots of analysis of how specific issues affect performance and by how much.
 
