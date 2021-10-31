 Skip to content
(The Takeout)   Answer: If you're over 12, stay the fark home you greedy little [censored]
70
    Halloween  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh shut up, ya fun stealer.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the 7th grade, I did dress up, but I just escorted my younger siblings from the street.  I didn't collect candy, then, or anytime later.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: a kid in a costume


Most of the teenagers who trick-or-treat around here put no effort into a "costume". They just want free stuff.

I give them the sample size toothpaste boxes.

/ I'm really popular on my street
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep a smaller bag of wintergreen life savers inside the bag of regular candy, and the kids that don't dress up get the mints.

Sorry, kids!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: SpectroBoy: a kid in a costume

Most of the teenagers who trick-or-treat around here put no effort into a "costume". They just want free stuff.

I give them the sample size toothpaste boxes.

/ I'm really popular on my street


Yeah, I'm OK with the older ones if they put some effort into it.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.


It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom required us to go to church with her every Sunday until we hit high school at which point it was our choice. But if we chose to stop going to church, it also meant we were too old for trick or treating, Easter baskets, etc.

So my siblings and I all stopped trick or treating after eighth grade.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But...but...but defining arbitrary cutoff ages for things I no longer participate in is part of what makes me feel like I have a strong, informed opinion worth respecting as well as the awesome power at my disposal that it takes to enforce my authority. How else can I carve out some shred of meaning for my life in this harsh and uncaring world?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My 12 yo spawn desperately wanted to dress as some mine craft character. He put effort into finding exactly the right clothes, but...
The guy just looks like a regular guy.

I foresee disappointment.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm in my 50's and I still go to a few houses for 3 reasons.

1-I know of 2 elderly women who live on different roads never hit by kids. I go there just to give them the thrill of handing something out. It's always a tiny piece of taffy or something similar at those houses.

2-I bring my dog cuz I know of 3 houses that give out dog treats and they take pics of doggies in costumes.

3-I have a few friends who hand out airplane bottles of booze to adults who accompany their kids.
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're miserly about the age of trick or treaters, you're part of the problem. All the problems, really. Just that general attitude.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shagbert: It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*



Really?
Weird.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I better check the supply. I've been finding wrappers all over the house, Mrs. Dammit!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being 12 and deciding that the next year, I would become too old. I went as a witch in a rougher part of the city where a friend and her sister lived. My friend had her bag stolen and her sister, who was older, got it back.

Besides, vandalism and arson were getting worse in the city on "Devil's Night". It used to be about soaping windows, tipping garbage cans, and toilet papering. I'm glad I left Detroit in the early '80s before it got really bad.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shagbert: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.

It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.


We're going to need a citation for that.
I'm sure kids carry around their birth certificates.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Shagbert: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.

It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.

We're going to need a citation for that.
I'm sure kids carry around their birth certificates.


I actually got it the wrong way around, it's the kid who's breaking the law: https://library.municode.com/va/​hampto​n/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=CO_C​H24OFIS_ARTIINGE_S24-5PRTRTRAC
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shagbert: lindalouwho: Shagbert: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.

It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.

We're going to need a citation for that.
I'm sure kids carry around their birth certificates.

I actually got it the wrong way around, it's the kid who's breaking the law: https://library.municode.com/va/h​ampton/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId​=CO_CH24OFIS_ARTIINGE_S24-5PRTRTRAC


Without even looking at the law it's gotta be illegal and enenforceable.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with teens who go trick or treating, as long as they're doing it for fun, wear a costume, and aren't stoned, drunk, or getting in the way of the younger kids enjoying the night.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Free candy is free candy.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One caveat to the headline:  if you're 18 years or older, biologically female, and dressed as "Sexy ______ ", you're welcome to trick-or-treat at the bopper compound.

But don't expect anything more than a full size candy bar and an entry into the spank bank, however.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Free candy is free candy.


You say that, but nobody ever gets in my van.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You just have to establish rules

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
after 18 you better have a kid with you or be collecting for a charity or I'm going to tease you before you get some candy.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, shut up, subby, you fungo.

If you put on a costume, you'll get candy at my place. I don't care if you are six or sixty.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I got shamed into stopping at age 10. I hit my main growth spurt early (putting me at about 5'9"), and I remember a number of houses where people yelled at me and refused to give me any candy.

I hand out candy and particularly if people are in costume I don't care how old they are.
 
Ragingbear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buzz Killintons do this every year. Some even pass laws. This results in bored teens making mischief when they otherwise would be out getting candy. It's good for communities, brings neighbors closer together, reduces crime and frees up essential services to deal with real stuff instead of responding to teens TPing a house. Teens, and even adults get candy at my home if they come.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My son and daughter are 13 and 15. He's going as Goku, she's dressed up as one of the characters from one of her stories that she's writing.
fark people who gatekeep this bullshiat. Would rather see them out getting candy than doing stupid teenage shiat I used to do at that age.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I told my 13 year old this is probably the last year she'll be able to do this without getting grumpy comments.  Also we need to remember that a lot of us skipped last year and stayed home, so the kiddos that missed that year should get an extra one.

As far as I'm concerned any age is welcome, it's not my place to judge.

/ we now live at the end of a long dead end shared driveway, I didn't even buy any candy, neighbors say nobody walks the half mile driveway to hit 5 houses when there's a big subdivision across the street with hundreds of homes which makes sense.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone below adult age should be able to trick or treat. One of those giant bags of mixed candy is like 12 bucks. 3 of them both fills a large bowl and gives you a good variety to hand out, and even giving a couple of handfuls of candy to each kid, there's usually a bunch left over. So it costs what, 20-25 bucks to give a decent amount to every kid in trick or treat range? Don't be whatever the Halloween equivalent of a Scrooge is.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: One caveat to the headline:  if you're 18 years or older, biologically female, and dressed as "Sexy ______ ", you're welcome to trick-or-treat at the bopper compound.

But don't expect anything more than a full size candy bar and an entry into the spank bank, however.


Ooohhh how edgy!
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: farkitallletitend: Free candy is free candy.

You say that, but nobody ever gets in my van.


You got to change with the times.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If they are teens, I don't have a problem with them trick or treating but if they are like 20 years old or more, that seems too old to me unless they are mentally handicapped.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GRCooper: You just have to establish rules

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Was that from Halloween, or a TKE smoker? :)

/I larfed
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shagbert: lindalouwho: Shagbert: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.

It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.

We're going to need a citation for that.
I'm sure kids carry around their birth certificates.

I actually got it the wrong way around, it's the kid who's breaking the law: https://library.municode.com/va/h​ampton/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId​=CO_CH24OFIS_ARTIINGE_S24-5PRTRTRAC


You've got some no good busybodies running things there, sheesh.
 
Peach_Fuz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd say 16ish. People have way different upbringings so that factors in. I also really wouldn't deny candy to anyone on this particular date. If your in your late 30s and want to dress up and trick-or-treat... well I might question you in my mind I'd still hand you a few pieces.

I'd love to set up an adult stand with shots and chicken wings but this is a bad year. I work at 1am on Mondays so I'll be sleeping in a few hours. The 8 month pregnant other half will have to deal with the parade of children.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Shagbert: lindalouwho: Shagbert: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.

It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.

We're going to need a citation for that.
I'm sure kids carry around their birth certificates.

I actually got it the wrong way around, it's the kid who's breaking the law: https://library.municode.com/va/h​ampton/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId​=CO_CH24OFIS_ARTIINGE_S24-5PRTRTRAC

Without even looking at the law it's gotta be illegal and enenforceable.


It's crazy as hell. Who'd even be policing it?
 
buster_v
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't give a shiat. If you come to my house, I'm giving you candy.  It's not that big of a deal.

/mailman? CANDY
//UPS? CANDY
///Pizza delivery? shiatload of candy and a great tip
 
gadian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let kids have their fun.  Jesus Christ.  It is the most fun holiday out of the year because there is no obligation to have kids spend all day cooped up with relatives they don't like.  The headline represents people who ruin the day for tall kids too!
 
alex10294
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

koder: If you're miserly about the age of trick or treaters, you're part of the problem. All the problems, really. Just that general attitude.


Im our nexk of the woods, we used to get local kids from the surrounding blocks. Then their parents became ninnies and rhey stopped coming. Then, kids from poor neighborhoods started commuting to have haloween in our area, which you can't blame them for.  Then people stopped giving out candy and now there's essentially no trick-or-treating at all.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Literally any age wants to come trick or treating, I'm gonna play along. No one should be denied fun that doesn't actually harm anyone.

Anyone who would use an arbitrary age cutoff (like, say, 20) is clearly mentally handicapped.
 
Xetal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you're 70 you can still have candy. At the end of the night you're getting an arse-ton of candy, because I don't want leftovers in the house that my own kids will claim.

Funny story: A few years ago it was the end of the night and I had a bunch of candy left. I went inside for a moment and left a bowl outside. I came out and a ~15 year old was taking a whole handful. He ran away. His friend stayed. I told his friend that I need to get rid of a bunch of candy, have him a whole like 3 pound bag, and told him that his friend was a dumbass for running away.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chuck87: If they are teens, I don't have a problem with them trick or treating but if they are like 20 years old or more, that seems too old to me unless they are mentally handicapped.


Inquiring about mental ability at your door could be a promising method to ensure cleaning up toilet paper and eggs on Nov.1.

/ actually if someone papered my property, I'd try to save as much as possible.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alex10294: koder: If you're miserly about the age of trick or treaters, you're part of the problem. All the problems, really. Just that general attitude.

Im our nexk of the woods, we used to get local kids from the surrounding blocks. Then their parents became ninnies and rhey stopped coming. Then, kids from poor neighborhoods started commuting to have haloween in our area, which you can't blame them for.  Then people stopped giving out candy and now there's essentially no trick-or-treating at all.


I got a little over 100 kids last year, pre-vaccine. I'm prepared for twice that this year.

If I have a lot left over, the 5 college kids next door will be in luck. I ain't getting fat!
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Literally any age wants to come trick or treating, I'm gonna play along. No one should be denied fun that doesn't actually harm anyone.

Anyone who would use an arbitrary age cutoff (like, say, 20) is clearly mentally handicapped.


At some point, if you're running door to door for candy it's odd enough it will unsettle people and you'll get a negative reaction.  That's just the way it is if you do anything too far from the cultural norms.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, if you're older than 15-16 or so I'm gonna think you should probably go get a job flipping burgers or stocking shelves and buy your own candy.  But that point notwithstanding, if you come correct with your costume there's gonna be a few Reese's Cups heading your way.
 
Veloram
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of me! *raspberry*
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll be happy to give candy to anyone, even grad students dressed as grad students.
 
payattention
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Shagbert: lindalouwho: Shagbert: SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 300x381]

Any kid who wants a piece of candy and puts in some effort on a costume will get candy at our house.

What sort of sociopath would look at a kid in a costume and say "none for you, you look 14".
Seriously.

It's illegal to give candy to people over 12 in my city. *shrug*

/Irrelevant to us on our road because we never get trick or treaters anyway.

We're going to need a citation for that.
I'm sure kids carry around their birth certificates.

I actually got it the wrong way around, it's the kid who's breaking the law: https://library.municode.com/va/h​ampton/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId​=CO_CH24OFIS_ARTIINGE_S24-5PRTRTRAC

Without even looking at the law it's gotta be illegal and enenforceable.


If you knew Hampton Roads... you would not be surprised at this.

/it's probably because of the robberies that utilize that night as a great excuse to wear full masks in public
//I know plenty of stores that have strict 'no masks in the store' policies for Halloween night
///regardless of age... so a five year old can be asked to leave if he wears his little plastic SpongeBob mask in the store
 
