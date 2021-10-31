 Skip to content
(Jalopnik) Do you currently have a car loan? You're being fleeced. Yeah yeah, you say you already knew that. But it's actually worse than you thought
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article seems to be primarily describing the sort of loan activity that happens if you decide you're buying a car from one of the lots that doesn't even put the car's actual price on the sticker, but rather the monthly payment amount that you could have if you play your cards right.

Which is basically saying that financially illiterate people often get raked over the coals when they're forced to make financial decisions.

It's shocking, I know. I'm shocked.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Our current and previous car loans were each through our credit union. We got pre-approval for a loan amount and went car shopping. We actually use the CU "buying service" for the previous car and loan.

It absolutely sucks that the people least "qualified" for decent loans are the ones most likely to suffer under the loans they do get.

My Sister in law had one of the loans described in this article. Fortunately, we were able to get her out of it (by paying the balance).
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It costs more to be poor.

News at 11.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just buy the car with cash. Simple.

Also, buy more money while you're at it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol my interest rate was so low and my down payment high that they'll eventually make only $700 off me, and that's probably even less over time due to inflation.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: It costs more to be poor.

News at 11.


It also costs more to not do your own legwork in advance.

Before buying anything requiring a loan of significant commitment, go to the banks and find out the kinds of terms one qualifies for, and pick one to get formal preapproval letters from.  Only after that go shopping with intent to actually make the transaction.

Dealer finance assholes won't have a lot of room for tricks if they're told to contact a particular bank or credit union loan officer and that a particular rate has already been established.

Walking into the showroom without having any clue what one qualifies for is how they screw the customer because the customer is now entirely dependent on the person who makes a living from the entity selling the car.  The dealer finance person is on their side, not yours.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The car companies make more money off of car loans than they do cars nowadays. They have taken over screwing the consumer from the banks.

That is how they get you.
 
Psylence
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't think I will ever do better than getting 20k off sticker and 0.0% for 5 years on a car. How could I say no to that?

/Thanks for the Z/28!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Low monthly payments!


Payments of only $19.99 a month.

Don't ask how many months, they're going to be with you long after the car is junked and recycled.

That's how they get you.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Just buy the car with cash. Simple.

Also, buy more money while you're at it.


That's the idea right, get a low interest loan and invest the cash instead.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Paying interest on a depreciating asset 🤣
 
nytmare
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Five percent of auto loans in the US are behind on payments, and nearly half are underwater."

5% doesn't sound like much.

And underwater is what happens when you have no down payment and take out a loan on a new car -- boom, instant underwaterness.

So these stats on their own don't tell me much.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
> "Consumer Reports spent a year analyzing over 850,000 auto loans from 17 different lending institutions. The data showed an average monthly payment of nearly $600 for new cars - a 25% increase in the past decade."

Let's see, 2.5 inflation, 10 years, 1.025^10 = 28%.... so you're saying the average monthly payment has increased more slowly than inflation over the last decade?

SCANDALOUS!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I financed 1/3 of the cost of the car at 2.9%, mostly to keep my credit record active.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I try to get loans from my credit union first, lending tree second, and not get a loan at all third.

All consumers should treat every significant purchase with plenty of research, know and understand their credit score, know their options and know what they can afford..

/ why are you laughing.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone totaled my 2003 Camry in June by running a red light and slamming into me. I got a little insurance money and emptied my savings account to get another 2016 Camry. It took almost all of my savings but no car payments

Car payments are for fools.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Paying interest on a depreciating asset 🤣


Yeah , It will lose 10 k in value as soon as you sign the paper work it becomes a used car ..
 
realmolo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that lots of people are completely irrational when it comes to buying a car. SO MANY people want the shiny-new-thing, and are willing to go into stupid amounts of debt for it.  I have more than a few friends that spend WAY more than they can afford on vehicles.  They make excuses, but it really is about "keeping up appearances" in every case.

Hell, buying a new car is irrational, period. It's does nothing but lose value. Unless  you are super-rich and can buy exotics/classics/collectibles.

The *rational* thing to do, if you aren't rich, is to buy a used car that is a few years old, and drive it until it dies. Rinse, repeat. Saves tons of money.

It has gotten more complicated in the last decade, because the used-car market got destroyed with the "cash-for-clunkers" thing. There aren't any REALLY CHEAP used cars around, at least, not like there used to be. But it is getting better.
 
fat boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's nothing

How about https://www.rentawheel.com/ for your hooptie

Bling for the car you already can't afford
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd rather get the car loan from my friendly local full-service bank who already knows who I am, knew my parents, etc. ... My intent is to pay it off in a year for a minimum total interest, and doing so should raise my credit score. (I have no credit cards, so such a rationale isn't totally bonkers.)
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Paying interest on a depreciating asset 🤣


You figure people who can't pay cash for a car shouldn't drive
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fat boy: That's nothing

How about https://www.rentawheel.com/ for your hooptie

Bling for the car you already can't afford


There are brick and mortar rim finance places in this me particular area of my town

Usually in the same plaza as a Rent a center
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: Lol my interest rate was so low and my down payment high that they'll eventually make only $700 off me, and that's probably even less over time due to inflation.


I did that with my first new Toyota Truck when they offered 0.9% but it was ONLY available if you financed for THREE YEARS.  Who is going to do that?  Nobody but me apparently.  With a large down payment as well.

I recall being at the Finance Officer's desk and him doing a double take on the paperwork.
"That's the lowest interest amount I've ever seen" he said.
The total interest I would pay after 3 years was around $350.

My grandson bought an 8 year old, 120Kmiles Toyota Tacoma at CarMax a couple years ago for $18K.
$2000 down and 12% interest for 60 months!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's why I love it when I buy a car, settle on the lowest price I'm willing to pay, and watching the salesman's face when he brings me in to see the "business manger" to arrange my loan and I tell him I'm paying cash.
 
FleshFlapps [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The article seems to be primarily describing the sort of loan activity that happens if you decide you're buying a car from one of the lots that doesn't even put the car's actual price on the sticker, but rather the monthly payment amount that you could have if you play your cards right.

Which is basically saying that financially illiterate people often get raked over the coals when they're forced to make financial decisions.

It's shocking, I know. I'm shocked.


Nah. It's most lots even new car lots.

That's why you shop for your loan conditions before you shop for the car. I know a few guys who have sold cars over the years and they get kickbacks on certain high rate high payment loans so that's what you get offered.
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any loan is a PITA if you ask me. Owing anything sounds like a losing proposition on terms you'll never meet.
 
chewd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When my last car died i went on CL looking for something cheap. I dont like car loans and i had saved up about 4k.

I got a Lexus sedan for $3500.. nicest car i ever had. Leather seats, AC blows super cold, all the things work, super smooth and quiet on the highway, only 120k miles and its a toyota engine so its good for another 200k at least. 

If you sat in it you'd swear up and down that its an expensive car. Its super nice. It fits right in in the posh parts of town. And that $3500 wasnt a sweetheart deal or anything, thats its bluebook value. Thats what its worth! Nobody wants sedans, they all gotta have crossover SUV's.

Google tells me that the AVERAGE new car price is $45k.... just blows my mind.
 
GoodHomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Just buy the car with cash. Simple.

Also, buy more money while you're at it.


Or get a loan at a lower rate than you typically earn from your investments and invest the money you'd otherwise pay in cash up front. It makes car ownership less costly overall.

For example, I got 0% financing for a year for a car I bought in April. This means means the $40K I would have otherwise dropped immediately on a new car spends some time also earning me money (a declining balance from an initial $40,000 in twelve monthly payments, at an annual 5% rate of return, earns about $1100 in a year).

/opportunity costs are a thing
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
had a family member that worked for a local Finance outfit.
all he did all day was call people who were behind on their car loans.

lots of times he could not get through because their phone numbers were disconnected.
other times someone would answer with "STOP CALLING THIS NUMBER HE'S IN JAIL!"

some further investigation would reveal the person in question had been arrested, didn't have money for bail and was stuck at Cook County Jail.
That happened a lot.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Teddy Brosevelt: Paying interest on a depreciating asset 🤣

Yeah , It will lose 10 k in value as soon as you sign the paper work it becomes a used car ..


Not these days.  A neighbor bought a used truck, drove it for 2 years and put 50,000 miles on it and sold it to a dealer for cash for $5,000 more than he bought it from them.

The #1 thing to avoid are car dealers who advertise "credit specialists" who will "make sure everybody rides".

The #2 thing to avoid is to negotiate on payment.  Dealers can hide all sorts of markups for "only" $5/month or $10/month.

And pretty much avoid buying any cars nowadays with the prices being stupid.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Paying interest on a depreciating asset 🤣


I bought my kid a used car in the summer of 2020 (paid cash). It is now worth more than what I paid for it if we were to sell it.

Odd times we live in
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You think that's bad...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah yes, #3 is to avoid dealers who don't put prices on their used car lot cars.  It's not legally required (at least around here), but I'm not legally required to buy there either.  It's just a big sign of shadiness.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
::reads TFA::

Well, I am not getting fleeced. Nice to know, I guess. Although I didn't think I was either.

The buy-here-pay-here lots are farking vultures.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I take it the author hasn't hung around any used car dealerships outside of any major military base. Of course private I can get you in to this mustang with a salvage title for only  45% apr and biweekly payments!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Someone totaled my 2003 Camry in June by running a red light and slamming into me. I got a little insurance money and emptied my savings account to get another 2016 Camry. It took almost all of my savings but no car payments

Car payments are for fools.


I conditionally agree, although a lot of people aren't in a position to do what you did. In my case, when we bought out 4Runner this past spring, we took out our first car loan in 25 years. Typically, we'd save up money for a three-year old used car and then pay cash. However, with 4Runners, it really doesn't make much sense to do that rather than buying new. They were selling three year old 4Rs used for about $4k less than we paid new (ie. 10% off new). No effing way was that worth it.

A couple months after we bought, I was seeing 2 year old 4Runners selling for $10k more than we paid. We're gonna keep this one until doomsday, so no matter to us.

/ unless gas goes to $10/gallon
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnson: koder: Lol my interest rate was so low and my down payment high that they'll eventually make only $700 off me, and that's probably even less over time due to inflation.

I did that with my first new Toyota Truck when they offered 0.9% but it was ONLY available if you financed for THREE YEARS.  Who is going to do that?  Nobody but me apparently.  With a large down payment as well.


I was offer .9% on my 2018 Camry with about 40% down.  At that rate it isn't too bad and I have good credit that the payment history helps me maintain and its nearly paid off at this point.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last time we went car shopping we went into one dealership, i wanted to do a quick test drive, see what he had in stock with the options i wanted, how long it would take if i ordered it exactly how i wanted it, we would figure out which way we would go, and then we would talk price.

So we figure out what we are going to do, and i go to the guy, look, first off, if you try and pull out a four square on me, i'll walk out. I'm not doing a trade, i can pay cash, or i can finance through you or my bank. I know i'll get X rate with my bank, i know you will get a kickback on the financing if i go through you, I'm fine doing that if you work on the price so its about the same, and i'm not going to split hairs over a couple hundred bucks, i'd like to be done with this as fast as possible, and i get you need to make money on it.

Dude immediately starts drawing a 4 square, and i immediately got up. Called the dealership a few towns over, said, "Look, here is the vin i want, give me a number with your financing and the rate, and a cash number.

They shot back both numbers, and i bought the car over email.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: , go to the banks


No. No, no, no, no, no.

Credit. Union.

If you still have a bank account, you're doing it wrong and your high school should be ashamed of the level of education they imparted upon you.

Full disclosure: I'm up $6,805.82 this year on my BAC holdings. WRECK ME YOU STUPID FARKERS!
 
