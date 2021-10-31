 Skip to content
(AP News)   Florida police really unclear on the whole "First Amendment" thing, especially when it comes to Halloween   (apnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Florida, Riot, Florida, Demonstration, Cat Uden, Protest, Police, Halloween, local police officer  
41 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like the condo company turned loose their hired thug.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jeeeeeesus f*cking chriiiiist
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shiat, now I wanna wear that costume for Halloween.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wear the costume, if "arrested" win the lawsuit and PROFIT.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello, Barbra Streisand?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: Wear the costume, if "arrested" win the lawsuit and PROFIT.


Call the TV stations first.  They love stories like this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No wonder why the legal profession is not full of cops that promoted on to lawyering.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida is very clear on what they believe the 1st amendment means.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad cops vs. NIMBY. Whoever wins, we lose.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then dress up at the permit.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Then dress up at the permit.


*as, dammit!
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this due to DeSantis' new protest law, or just the regular cop asshattery?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Is this due to DeSantis' new protest law, or just the regular cop asshattery?


It's against a beachfront development for new condos.
And I can bet her opposition can be summed up as "Your condos will be blocking the view from my condo"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The police are on very shaky ground,"

So, probably, is the proposed condo:

Uden has been a leading critic of a developer's plan to build a 30-story condo on taxpayer-owned beachfront land. The land is currently home to a park with a community center.

/Too soon?
 
OutsmartBullet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to actually read the article, they're just saying you can't wear a costume to a town mee...

BLOCK PARTY

farking florida
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Area police officer fervent enforcer of what he believes the law to be.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACLU intensifies
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping this article was about someone who figured out how to turn the Surfside condo collapse in to a Halloween costume.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: No wonder why the legal profession is not full of cops that promoted on to lawyering.


Most of them couldn't pass the LSAT.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, applying the same standards that this Florida PD is using, would my "sexy police" uniform now be considered as a planned protest for Blue Lives Matter?

/Does shaving my legs before wearing the costume change the protest registration?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Is this due to DeSantis' new protest law, or just the regular cop asshattery?


Why not both?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Was hoping this article was about someone who figured out how to turn the Surfside condo collapse in to a Halloween costume.


That's what I thought it was too.
/sexy condo collapse
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a permit to protest?

In the UK you need to tell the police about a march, but a protest that doesn't stop traffic - just do it

/And you call us a Nanny State
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascists are gonna fascist?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Heil.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More of that reichwing censorship run amok.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Was hoping this article was about someone who figured out how to turn the Surfside condo collapse in to a Halloween costume.


I was expecting the same thing, that this was a Too Soon situation, akin to Bill Maher and crocodile dude stingray thing.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Watch Honor Your Oath videos on Youtube.  You'll see a whole lot of cops not understand the 1st amendment.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Bad cops vs. NIMBY. Whoever wins, we lose.


NIMBY is public beachfront land that currently is a park.

Florida cities are constantly privatizing and restricting acces to public beaches for profit.  See Belleair Beach, large sections of Indian Shores, Reddinton Beach, pretty much 70% of the Gulf Coast
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

optikeye: Diogenes: Is this due to DeSantis' new protest law, or just the regular cop asshattery?

It's against a beachfront development for new condos.
And I can bet her opposition can be summed up as "Your condos will be blocking the view from my condo"


it's more like "your condos will be removing a public park and restricting access to a public beach"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The first amendment is very clear on freedom of speech, it doesn't apply when it upsets a cop.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Is this due to DeSantis' new protest law, or just the regular cop asshattery?


this type of thing goes all the way back to when Florida first starting allowing private land to block public beaches ('60s?)
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The first amendment is very clear on freedom of speech, it doesn't apply when it upsets a cop.


I mean, the man is serving the interests of those that pay his paycheck price.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My first guess was a collapsed condo with dead bodies, graphic enough for kids to find disturbing.

I wasn't even close, huh?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snocone: No wonder why the legal profession is not full of cops that promoted on to lawyering.


There are a few.

They are, in general, the absolute worst lawyers to deal with.
 
dirkhardly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I admit at first glance this seems like a potential 1st Amendment violation by the police. Headlines made it sound like it was about one person, their choice of costume, and characterizing the costume as a "protest." If that was the case then police would almost certainly be in the wrong. But when the article states that the costume-wearer is planning to get a group of significant size together (important), dress in the same costume (meh), and carry signs while on City property (important) then it starts to indeed look like a protest. And it is well-settled law that municipalities can in fact require permits for protests over a certain size on public property.
 
thornhill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If this was police threatening to arrest someone with an anti-vaxx costume, the GOP would be leading the charge to defund the police.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Kind of a lazy costume. At least have people farking in some of the windows.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

optikeye: Diogenes: Is this due to DeSantis' new protest law, or just the regular cop asshattery?

It's against a beachfront development for new condos.
And I can bet her opposition can be summed up as "Your condos will be blocking the view from my condo"


30 story condo on taxpayer land that currently has a park.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: snocone: Wear the costume, if "arrested" win the lawsuit and PROFIT.

Call the TV stations first.  They love stories like this.


Airing your grievances via the local news station? Better get meta and wear this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jamspoon: You need a permit to protest?

In the UK you need to tell the police about a march, but a protest that doesn't stop traffic - just do it

/And you call us a Nanny State


For years I would go to parties as The Joker.
Got warned not to carry a chromed replica .45 cigarette lighter by Lakota bouncers so I started carrying a home made toy cowboy gun with a BANG flag.  That was confiscated by Police in Newport.  Bought a cheapass joke shop bang flag thing that was nothing like a gun and tiny but South Wales police confiscated that for not having an orange tip and twice had my rubber crowbars seized by Swansea Pigs (a prop crowbar costs triple the price of a real one in latex, paint and time) so I started taking a pink water pistol and a bottle of vodka to fill it , girls liked that,  Wiltshire Constabulary confiscated both.
The struggle is real.   Good job they couldn't see what The Joker got up to behind closed doors. Ha Ha Ha HA!
 
