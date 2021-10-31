 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Florida Man spots something very strange on his trail cam, needs help identifying the unusual creature   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Florida, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a lame-ass person in a lame-ass costume.

D minus at best
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Just a lame-ass person in a lame-ass costume.

D minus at best


I bet you're real fun at parties, too.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Who knew Mummenschanz was still around?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S A HUMAN
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man is most likely to get shot.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something on all fours sucking up everything it can find?

It's obviously your Mom.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a street light, come to life.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an armadillo with tits.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has anyone commented yet about this being some lame-ass human person in a lame-ass costume?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's aliens, but it's aliens.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your mom on her Sunday morning walk of shame
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
closerweekly.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who greenlit this shiat?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: That's an armadillo with tits.


great now I have to watch it again with that in mind...ughhh...(zip)
 
RassilonsExWife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: That's an armadillo with tits.


And sandals:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who greenlit this shiat?


An admin who is still drunk/high from the Halloween party last night.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
meth head of the Floridus Familiarus species?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xaxor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who greenlit this shiat?


It's Halloween? Though this one is pretty low effort.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're called furries, and the drug is called PCP.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: That's an armadillo with tits.


You just lit the Furry bat signal.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Princess Bushmeat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I choose to believe
 
kb7rky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is this news?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am uncertain as to whether this fellow is earnest or quipping in jest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: IT'S A HUMAN


Be fair. Humanity is rare in Florida.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Why is this news?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Schooner
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd fark it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreako​u​t/comments/p6jzx5/cctv_footage_capture​s_person_dashing_on_all_fours/

Creepier
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: kb7rky: Why is this news?

[Fark user image 239x117]


You meant, of course:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a lot of contemporary sci-fi readers in this thread, I see.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ignatz hit the bottle pretty hard last night.
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
Delawhat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What?
Florida Man is evolving!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xaxor: Russ1642: Who greenlit this shiat?

It's Halloween? Though this one is pretty low effort.


Yes, it is October 31.
 
schubie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trumpy! You can do stupid things!
 
log_jammin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what a weird streetlight
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have seen this before.  It is Ted Cruz in his pre molting stage.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Charlie Chingas: Has anyone commented yet about this being some lame-ass human person in a lame-ass costume?


No, but it is a lame ass-human in a lame ass-costume.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow. That wasn't at all funny or clever. Must be the mod who green lighted this.

Totally El Lame O.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a bear with mange.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Its the more rare snufarklopolis.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh, I prefer taking the sd cards and photoshopping Cthuluesque creatures into the background of the images. So they have something to occupy their mind while sitting up in a tree on a cold ass pitch dark morning.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: meth head of the Floridus Familiarus species?


nah.

The proboscis is too long and Florida Methies have clawed, not sandaled, back feet.
 
baorao
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
it's a Spy
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nebushumor.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
