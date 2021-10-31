 Skip to content
 
Recoil Therapy
4 hours ago  
I wrote this up for a TFD thread with a similar question the other day.  As it has the words 'trick or treaters' in it & I don't have to put in any more effort this early in the day, sure what the hell...

Years ago I decided to go to a Halloween party some friends were throwing as a flasher.  At the time I had a buddy who worked for a local town's maintenance dept & was able to get me one of those big bright orange flashing lights that are on the orange barrels in construction zones.  I somehow got that thing attached to a belt & strapped around my waist.  Costume was trench coat, pant legs cut off & strapped to my knees, a cut off shirt that was essentially a collar & 3-4" of shirt below that, flesh colored underwear, & that big assed light strapped around my waist.  Looking at me I looked fully dressed.

So we go to the party, lots of people coming & going, trick or treaters coming to the door, etc.  Minor chaos.  So I decided to appoint myself doorman & greet any incoming adults/high school age trick or treaters.  My overcoat has a slit in the pockets so that you can reach in to the pockets of your pants for car keys, etc.  I used it to reach in & turn on the flashing light.  People would come to the door & I'd greet them by whipping open my coat, looking pretty much naked, with a large flashing light blinking merrily away over my crotch.  As a flasher I think I exceeded all expectations.

About an hour into my self appointed duties, a priest & a nun came walking up the path to the door.  Right as they arrived I threw the door open & whipped open my coat & started gyrating my flashing crotch towards the woman dressed as a nun.  Looks of horror & stunned silence for a minute or so & finally the guy dressed as a priest asked if our hostess was home as they needed to see her.  "Sure come on in, she's around here somewhere dressed as a flapper"  More incredulous looks from the pair of them & they vanished into the party.  About a half an hour later they left without saying a word.  A few minutes later our hostess came up to ask me what had happened with them.  Nothing unusual, I just greeted them the way I've been greeting everyone for the past couple of hours, why...?

It turned out that they actually 'were' a priest & nun from her church who decided for whatever reason that Halloween (on a Friday night) would be the perfect time to drop by to talk about various musical arrangements for that Sunday's service (she played the organ).

Garza and the Supermutants
2 hours ago  
I trick-or-treated for the last time when I was 13. That year I went by myself; I was in good shape from playing peewee football, and by then I knew the neighborhood candy layout well enough that I could plot and execute a huge haul within the timeframe of the evening.

Late that night, on my way back home, no more than 300 yards from my door, carrying two groaning double bags full of loot, I spotted two older kids--neighborhood bullies--just down the road between me and my house, circling on their bikes for me or someone just like me. The older kids spotted me at the same time.

That year my brother was in the marines, and my costume was a spare set of his camouflage pants, jacket and hat. The bullies started towards me on their bikes and I spun left and quickly walked into a historic New England graveyard, one that had headstones going back to the 1700's.

Both of the bullies came in after me, but I was camouflaged, and I lay on top of my candy bags in the
Fall detritus behind an old gravestone. The bullies stopped in front of that very stone, and I was sorely tempted to reach out and grab one of each of their shins.

But I held off, knowing that the gambit probably wouldn't have ended how I'd want it to, and after what seemed like an hour, they kind of spooked themselves and turned back to the road. I circled around through woods that I knew like the back of my hand and made it back to the house with my haul intact. And never was a candy coma as sweet as the one that Halloween.
 
Winterlight
1 hour ago  
Growing up, my mother loved to make Halloween costumes for my sister and I. She was handy with a sewing machine, and every year we would be the hit of the neighborhood. However, mom did have one year where she ran into an issue she wasn't prepared for: shoe polish.

Let me explain.

I, being the usual eight year-old who was into Harryhausen's stop-motion adventure movies, decided I wanted to be a skeleton for Halloween that year. My sister, for unknown reasons, wanted to be a rabbit. Obviously, I was the much cooler sibling. But be that as it may, we both pestered our mother and she delivered.

Ah, a '70s Halloween in all its hand-made glory. She delivered indeed. On the costumes, that is.

But notice the face paint. It appears a bit thicker and more solid than normal stage greasepaint. Which is was, since my dear mother was not (then) aware of stage greasepaint. So she did the obvious (to her) thing, which was to get a bottle of this:

And, to her credit, it worked very well. I was ghost white all night.

The problem was, I was also ghost white the next day. And the day after. And so forth, as it turns out that shoe police is very difficult to remove from skin. It took about a week of multiple daily washing before the last remnants of the polish were gone.

It turns out that their claim to be "rub off resistant" was very accurate. But on the positive side, I had the whitest sneakers at school for the next year. That stuff goes a long way.

As for my sister, well... let's just say she still has flashbacks and cannot watch "A Christmas Story" without getting triggered.
 
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
My dad knew the guy that owned the original wax teeth/lips company.
We always gave them out.
They eventually became cool and we would run out and kids would be disappointed to get real candy from us
 
cherryl taggart
1 hour ago  
The only memorable Halloween in my memory was the time no one came.  I don't remember my costume, and I only vaguely remember my own candy seeking.  I lived on a main thoroughfare, and we LOVED crossing the street in the dark, because our parents couldn't tell exactly who crossed and who obeyed the orders to stay on our side only.  They had no idea that we would cross immediately, and hike at least a mile to the closest real subdivision and make the rounds.  Our parents had no idea that we would carry our little pumpkins or grocery bags, with our pillowcases under our costumes.  Leave their sight, stash the baby gear, pull out the professional loot holder and be gone.

This particular year, our paths kept crossing other groups complaining about a house with decorations, lights on, and no one answering the door, but loud noise coming from inside.  The plan was to go back to our homes, raid the bathroom, sneak back out and roll the offending house.  Well, of course, by the time we would complete our loot grabbing, most of us were too full and too tired to go back out.

I head home, and see all the lights on at home, so I take some of my loot, grab the carrier I was seen leaving with earlier and stash the rest near my window.  I wander in, and almost trip over the vacuum.  My parents had decided they would get a head start on weekend cleaning while we were out of the way.  The bowl of candy was sitting by the door, completely full, and both parents were griping about the money spent and no one coming around.  I dumped my stash for their inspection, listened to some more of their griping about how pitiful my haul was each year, and as a reward, was told I would get to split the candy bowl with my siblings.

Each of us nodded, passed the side eye back and forth, and grabbed a handful or so.  We then headed to our rooms, and waited.  Sure enough, within about ten minutes, our parents had shut off all the lights and gone in their room.  Each of us then retrieved the rest of our respective hauls and probably spent the next hour, sorting and swapping for maximum enjoyment.  Of course, the next morning there was no vandalism at any house, so my parents had no idea how many kids were angry at them.  That was probably the last year all of us went out trick or treating as everyone was getting too old to pass as a young kid.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples
41 minutes ago  
For five years in a row my house was egged on Halloween. I was the only male so I was expected to climb the ladder and scrub the egg off of the aluminum siding, which invariably left a big spot that looked different from the rest so I had to do a much larger area to mitigate it. Have any of you ever scrubbed dried egg when it's 80 degrees outside? The smell is nauseating. I resolved to never do it again, so I formulated a plan for the next year, since I was too old to go out for candy anymore.

So, the next year Halloween came around, and I put on a pair of black pants, a black turtleneck, a black balaclava, and grabbed a black aluminum baseball bat. My front yard was irregularly shaped, with several slopes coming together to make a nice little cove that was perpetually shielded from artificial light, and I hid there, virtually invisible. And I waited.

With 15 minutes or so left the crowds of kids had diminished considerably, to the point that you could hear individual conversations and, more to the point, if you wanted to do something and not get caught it was the time. Nothing unusual about kids being out semi-alone at that time, right? So I hear a bunch of boys laughing and talking. And then they got near my house, and one of them said that they had hit the house for several years running. I swear to God, this is true: when he walked in front of my house he dug in a bag and pulled out an egg. I came out of my hiding place screaming bloody murder. Imagine, if you will, 5 1/2 feet of shadows coming alive and screaming at you while menacing you with a weapon. At night. On Halloween. This kid and his friends dropped their bags and ran so fast Usain Bolt couldn't have caught them.

I never had to clean egg off the house again. That kid probably still has nightmares. I never heard anything about it from parents because then they would have had to explain the eggs. Their candy tasted like victory.

That, friends, is God's own truth.
 
Fireproof
40 minutes ago  
One of my last times trick-or-treating: Let's say I was 11. I did a couple of houses on the street in my regular costume with my small planned group, and then another few people joined and we wound up ending with the house across the street from mine, which I had started with. Homeowner, Mr. Lee, didn't seem to notice I had already been there at all.

We were intrigued by this. I went home and changed into another costume from the bonus room closet of like 15 years' worth of costumes and went back again. More candy.

My mom finds out and thinks this is hilarious, and actually helps me throw together my next costume. I can't remember what it is, but it seems too ridiculous, but Mom says the more ridiculous, the funnier it is. Mr. Lee gives more candy. We switch up exactly who is in the party so he doesn't notice it's the exact same people returning every time.

I just want to say that Mr. Lee isn't some senile old man living by himself or anything, he's my dad's age and he lives with his wife and kids.

This next time, I get too greedy. I just remember it involved a piece of duct tape stuck on the front of a sweatshirt. I make no effort to cover my face. He finally says "you've been here before!" I laugh and tell him it's my fifth time.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
37 minutes ago  
I think it was Halloween 1979 when my friends and I perfected the art of pinning a can of shaving cream. That was a good year.
 
ms_lara_croft
33 minutes ago  
One Halloween, I had made an outdoor diorama of Sadako crawling out of her well from the Japanese movie, "Ringu". I made the well out of spray-painted boxes. Sadako was a stuffed, dirty white dress, a head, and a long wig that I made sure hung in front of her face. At the time, my husband and I lived in a 200 year old house with lots of trees and bushes around it. The kids who came by were terrified, and I loved it! Sadako didn't stop them from dropping by the house for candy, though. We answered the door with our new kitten, who hissed at everyone. One little girl kept looking at Sadako, and she asked, "Is that lady going to eat me?" I was tempted to say, "No, she's going to crawl through your TV, chase you around your living room, and then kill you," but I resisted.  I didn't want parents crawling up my butt. :) We gave away lots of full-sized chocolate bars that Halloween. None of that fun-sized crap. Whichever advertising executive came up with "fun-sized" should be drawn and quartered. That was one of the most fun Halloween's we'd ever had. Here's a photo of my Sadako diorama.

dennishiding
31 minutes ago  
When I lived in an area that had decent amount of kids seeking candy, I would dress up for handing out.   Success was startling the kids before they got their candy.  Scaring the younger ones running back to their parents, and requiring coaxing from both me and parents to get their candy.
Haven't seen substantial trick-or-treating in many years though.
 
jimjays
22 minutes ago  
I get no trick-or-treaters here, being outside of town on a country lane. I miss them.

Had a group of 8-10 Hispanic kids I'd see every year at the last house ranging from about 8 to 15 years old. I resented them at first because of the size of the group and the older kids. But over time I came to see that they were having the most fun of any of the groups, had the best homemade costumes, and that the older kids were constantly talking to the younger ones about etiquette and safety (it was a busy street a few doors down from a side street that kids tended to just dart across)--and the truth was I was seeing fewer kids every year that I had plenty of candy anyway. If anything they were doing me a favor that I'd be eating less candy the next day. And it was nice to see the hierarchy of the group change with older kids dropping out and younger kids aging up to become the leaders. I came to look forward to them, was always sure to have good candy set aside for them. Talking with neighbors we all felt the same way in resenting and then coming to really like the group best.
 
catmandu
15 minutes ago  
When I was in third grade, my mom got this brilliant idea to make me into a pumpkin. she cut a cardboard box in half for the front and back and used heavy string to tie it together at my sides. She then got orange tagboard and cut 2 pieces into pumpkin shapes, and glued them on the box halves. The back she did the faint lines to give it definition and the front she did a typical Jack-O-Lantern face. I also had a hat that looked like a stem and wore a black leotard and tights underneath. It was really cute but super impractical.

First problem came at the class Halloween party. I couldn't sit down in it or squeeze into my desk. I had to put it on, show the class, and take it off. My teacher thought it was so cute so I had to put it on again when the principal stopped by the classroom. Oh, it also needed someone to tie me into it.

Second problem came while trick or treating. Everyone had to stay a couple of feet from me and I had to turn slightly sideways to hold out my bag. We were running on the grass from house to house and I tripped and landed on my stomach. That silly costume made me slide about 10 feet, plus I had a hard time getting up.

Memorable for lots of reasons. Still haven't found any photos.
 
Creoena
9 minutes ago  
Even as a kid I didn't care about Halloween much ("Mom, why can't we just buy candy at the store?").  When I was maybe 8, we got home to examine the loot, and found someone was giving out rusty nails in candy wrappers.  Mom called the police and they were apparently already out looking for whoever was doing it.  I don't think they ever found out.  After forcing me out the year after because again, I didn't care, mom gave up and I stopped trick-or-treating earlier than the rest of the kids.

/last year was great because no one was trick-or-treating due to the pandemic
//right now it's raining and hopefully it continues
///I can't be bothered to hand out candy to snot-nosed kids, especially when they aren't vaccinated
 
Johnson
2 minutes ago  
Back around 1970 a classmate from 7th grade showed up at our door dressed as the newly completed John Hancock Tower in Chicago.

It was not a bad costume but I took issue with the fact that rather than 2 large spires at the top, there were about 10 smaller "antenna" all about the same length.
Of course I pointed this out and asked where the 2 big antenna were?

An argument ensued, with the Hancock Tower stomping away saying
"MY DAD HELPED BUILD IT AND THERE ARE TEN ANTENNAS!"
 
USAF Retired
1 minute ago  
When I retired from the Air Force and moved back to my hometown, we bought a house in the same neighborhood as my brother..That Halloween, I knew my young nephew "Tim" would come trick or treating. I got the candy bowl and separated a large handful of ketchup and mustard packs on one side all by them selves. When Tim arrived with a group of kids, I gave the other kids each a handful of candy and then nonchalantly gave Tim the condiments...Fast forward 3 weeks and everyone is at my parents house for Thanksgiving. So I ask "Timmy, Did you get a lot of candy for Halloween"?....Before he can answer, his mom, (my sister in law) goes on an extended rant about some AHole in the neighborhood giving out ketchup packs....My brother just gave me a quick glance and sly grin and nothing more was ever said of it.
 
