 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   When the zombie apocalypse occurs, New York will not be the best place to be   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, U.S. state, New Jersey, Empire State, New York City, Pennsylvania, United States, Burial, Native Americans in the United States  
•       •       •

658 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2021 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Try Colma, California.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's not where zombies come from.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
With nearly 12.7 million bodies buried in the state's 9,730 cemeteries, there would be more potential flesh-eating ghouls skull-king around Gotham's streets than anywhere else, the data shows

How many of those are in a sufficient state to be zombies instead of just skeletons?

/Cities are generally considered bad news for Zombie Apocalypses, anyway.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know they were going for a pun on 'skulking' but skull and king are already words that exist and mean things.

The skull king leading his hordes of undead through the ruins of Manhattan would be pretty cool, though
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know the NY Post hates New York with every fiber of their being, but they had to go with Necromancy as a reason?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole US would be ground zero as about 40% of the people are halfway to zombies already.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. shiat.
 
buntz
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Never heard of the Battle of Yonkers?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alphax: I know the NY Post hates New York with every fiber of their being, but they had to go with Necromancy as a reason?


Probably should have avoided using 'Ground Zero' in the headline, too.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wademh: Try Colma, California.


If you want to sing out, sing out.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Since when do Zombies come from graveyards? Outside of the recently deceased, the vast majority of those buried are just skeletons at this point and I wouldn't have the musculature to rise from the grave.

Zombies come from living people, and that's why any big city would be a disaster if the rage virus were to appear.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Somebody should tell the NYP that Zombies can walk, and then point to Delaware on a map and ask them to explain why they believe Zombies might respect state borders.
 
adj_m
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm trying to think of a type of major disaster where you would be better off being crammed tits-to-shoulder-blades with millions of other people. I've exhausted my caffeine-deprived mind and come away empty.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: With nearly 12.7 million bodies buried in the state's 9,730 cemeteries, there would be more potential flesh-eating ghouls skull-king around Gotham's streets than anywhere else, the data shows

How many of those are in a sufficient state to be zombies instead of just skeletons?

/Cities are generally considered bad news for Zombie Apocalypses, anyway.


That is precisely what I was going to say.  Not to mention that those bodies, for the most part, had their organs removed, including the brain.  Or at the very least, such matter would have been decayed and eaten long ago.

When dealing with a Zombie Apocalypses, it's the ones that were just killed that you need to worry about.  The ones that have been in graves for any period of time are nothing but calcium deposits.  And even if they we actually mobile zombies, they would be under 6 feet of dirt and in a box.  They ain't getting out of that.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'm trying to think of a type of major disaster where you would be better off being crammed tits-to-shoulder-blades with millions of other people. I've exhausted my caffeine-deprived mind and come away empty.


American Presidential elections are about the only kind I can think of.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Since when do Zombies come from graveyards? Outside of the recently deceased, the vast majority of those buried are just skeletons at this point and I wouldn't have the musculature to rise from the grave.

Zombies come from living people, and that's why any big city would be a disaster if the rage virus were to appear.


Everywhere is farked.

See; the last two years.

The people with the massive stockpile of guns and in rural areas would deny then embrace, rushing towards the zombies arms wide open.

The rest of us would put in an effort, but we're just so tired from fighting against people who have zero common sense.

The zombie discourse is dead, we lived it, we lost.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

adj_m: I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.


Can you juggle eight million sharp sticks?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

adj_m: I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.


In the US, the life expectancy of urban people is about 3 years longer than rural people.
They also are happier, do less booze and drugs, and commit less suicide.
Almost every thing Americans believe about the "virtues" of country living is false.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: adj_m: I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.

In the US, the life expectancy of urban people is about 3 years longer than rural people.
They also are happier, do less booze and drugs, and commit less suicide.
Almost every thing Americans believe about the "virtues" of country living is false.


As someone who grew up in the city and moved to the Land of the Filthy Inbreds ten years ago, I can confirm all of this.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Everywhere is farked.

See; the last two years.

The people with the massive stockpile of guns and in rural areas would deny then embrace, rushing towards the zombies arms wide open.

The rest of us would put in an effort, but we're just so tired from fighting against people who have zero common sense.

The zombie discourse is dead, we lived it, we lost.


I would love to see the politicisation of this.

"Some people say that the zombies are very fine people."
"The rage virus is a hoax."
"They're not zombies, they are building natural immunity. "
"If I want to purposely become a zombie it's my choice"
"I don't care if half of the class is flesh-eating monsters. I demand you keep schools in person"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just keep falling back through Yonkers until you reach the TZ. They'll have to funnel down into a manageable herd the army can manage on the west side of the river. Definitely don't shoot them on the bridge. Too heavy.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Alphax: I know the NY Post hates New York with every fiber of their being, but they had to go with Necromancy as a reason?

Probably should have avoided using 'Ground Zero' in the headline, too.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: jso2897: adj_m: I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.

In the US, the life expectancy of urban people is about 3 years longer than rural people.
They also are happier, do less booze and drugs, and commit less suicide.
Almost every thing Americans believe about the "virtues" of country living is false.

As someone who grew up in the city and moved to the Land of the Filthy Inbreds ten years ago, I can confirm all of this.


There is no need for anecdotal testimony. The statistical and historical facts stand.
Humans invented cities, and the majority of us moved to them, for a reason.
The craving for isolation, and the fear of smart people, (the two main components Rural Superiority Delusion) are personality disorders - which is why hicks are such f**ked up, loser people.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As an aside on Zombie strategy...

Which is more defensible:
A two story building surrounded by acres of nothing, with multiple points of entry on all sides of both floors and no support for miles?
Or
The stairwell to the 6th floor of an apartment complex that is chock full of people who have been ready for a B&E for years?

I'll take my chances at the choke point, thanks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: NathanAllen: Everywhere is farked.

See; the last two years.

The people with the massive stockpile of guns and in rural areas would deny then embrace, rushing towards the zombies arms wide open.

The rest of us would put in an effort, but we're just so tired from fighting against people who have zero common sense.

The zombie discourse is dead, we lived it, we lost.

I would love to see the politicisation of this.

"Some people say that the zombies are very fine people."
"The rage virus is a hoax."
"They're not zombies, they are building natural immunity. "
"If I want to purposely become a zombie it's my choice"
"I don't care if half of the class is flesh-eating monsters. I demand you keep schools in person"


"You must perform the proper blood ritual to survive the zombie apocalypse."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bootleg: How many of those are in a sufficient state to be zombies instead of just skeletons?


Doesn't matter if you don't say the right magic words.
Klaatu Barada NNNNNNecktie. Nectar. Nickel. Noodle?
Army of Darkness - Cry havok and let slip the dogs of war!
Youtube y-g3jPwYlQc
 
adj_m
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Omnis_evil_twin: adj_m: I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.

Can you juggle eight million sharp sticks?


I mean, if it's myself alone vs 8 million zombies then sure, I'm in trouble. Same could be said if I was alone vs 8 million hamsters.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: adj_m: I'll take my chances living in a city against a fictional monster that can be defeated by winter or a chain-link fence and a sharp stick.

In the US, the life expectancy of urban people is about 3 years longer than rural people.
They also are happier, do less booze and drugs, and commit less suicide.
Almost every thing Americans believe about the "virtues" of country living is false.


Yup, a lot of my family living in the country have gotten all types of cancers despite the pure air and water they brag about. Can't possibly be related to the belching power plant or one of the old plastic factories that have been dumping crap into the water and ground for decades.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Somebody should tell the NYP that Zombies can walk, and then point to Delaware on a map and ask them to explain why they believe Zombies might respect state borders.


Even zombies don't want to go to Delaware.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm just wondering "why, oh, why did i click on the "tracking trash can"?
/or click on the "Post" anyway.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't think a zombie apocalypse will ever happen.  What happens in every movie? "Wife? I just saw those crazy people tear your guts out and eat half your face. But you're back! Come give me a hug! Or! Why are you eating my neck??

Or "Sir! All those strange people are approching! We keep shooting them center mass, but they don't stop!  They are unkillable! What should we *arrrrrrgh*"

We have been training for a zombie apocalypse all our lives with movies and video games. Unlike the people in the movies, we know what to do. Just shoot them in the head. You get bit? Sorry about your luck. We might chop your hand off if you got bit there to see if it helps, but you're getting tied to a chair first. Even in the game Until Dawn when one of the characters gets bit by a wendigo, the first though in everyone's mind is should they shoot them, in case they turn into one (that's not how you become a wendigo).

Everyone is prepared for zombies.  There will be no farking around. Crazy people walking around biting people that don't die? Whelp, those are zombies. Shoot em in the head. Nothing to figure out here. A zombie apocalypse would be over in about an hour.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I swear to Fark, nobody better cite World War Z and the Battle of Yonkers in support of this nonsense.


/that book was incredible to read as a teenager
//In retrospect, a lot of it was really stupid and author fiat to push his own agenda
///Yes Max Brooks, please tell us how air bursting artillery shells blowing shrapnel right above their heads is ineffective against zombies
//Yes Max Brooks, please tell us more about how "Cold Warrior" generals who spent their whole lives imagining ways of how to stop an endless horde of tanks and infantry would be unable to grasp the concepts needed to stop an endless horde of effectively-infantry
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.