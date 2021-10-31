 Skip to content
 
(Daily Post (UK))   'Ghosts' emerge from the sea to spook beachgoers, who most likely have smoked too much seaweed   (dailypost.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy, Wales, Ireland, Irish Sea, Flying Dutchman, Chester's Craig Fairclough, Newry Beach, good photo, much of the time  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ obscure?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bostonguy: [Fark user image 600x334]

/ obscure?


The curse of Fenric from Dr. Who? No.. this is Fark.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And I would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for those meddling kids.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
