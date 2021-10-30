 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Not news: Flash flood occurs after dam fails. Fark: A beaver dam   (komonews.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Flash flood, Mount Vernon, Flood, Mountain, Road, The Bronx, incident closes road, KOMO  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Oct 2021 at 2:25 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So?
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never change, Skagit Valley. Never change.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Ward Cleaver really was a bit hard on it last night.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Giggity.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can we not trust beaver engineering anymore?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dam, The Flash, a beaver.

A sudden storm causes the river to rise....
The Flash looks at a beaver...
The Flash: Where did you shave?
The Beaver:  Burma!
The Flash: DAM!!!

/tip your waiter
//just the tip
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Can we not trust beaver engineering anymore?


It's the younger beaver generation. They're boycotting work until they can be paid a thriving wage so scab beavers without enough training have been filling in.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.