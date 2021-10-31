 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast) Wait, back up one
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
very clever way to get people to read their crummy coupon flyer, now that everyone will be talking about it.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So if the gov't developed it and Trump was president during that time and cut the Pandemic Response Unit in 2018...that must mean Hillary Clinton was behind the Pandemic
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But people who read the mailer

Well that's almost zero, so we're safe.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By all means, give a lunatic some free publicity.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
so MJ did this? what an animal.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: By all means, give a lunatic some free publicity.


Because ignoring crazies has worked well so far.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: By all means, give a lunatic some free publicity.


In this case the publicity will probably put the moron out of business since no one will want to advertise in his coupon rag.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Study it out!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fauci doesn't work there! Fake news.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The article has more words than the tabloid that it critiques.  And then there's the bit about how they have always done this with interruption.
 
