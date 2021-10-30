 Skip to content
(MSN)   "This is not some crazy idea," the 97-year-old billionaire weirdo insisted, as he moved forward with his crazy idea   (msn.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
When I am a 97 year old billionaire I plan to be face-deep in 25 year old gold diggers.  I won't have time for stupid dorms.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
PS: I am not a crackpot
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dude's just ahead of his time.

Once overpopulation and climate change forces us all underground in mega cities, we'll forget all about sunlight and fresh air.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
PS. Also not a crackpot.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anybody ever been in IV knows there's no problem whatever getting those entitled party anals out into common areas. The beach is right there ffs.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He called the plan "unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent, and a human being."

"Hey, rich guys know stuff because money makes you smart."

- Donald Trump
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And I'm sure the plans include a whopping huge insurance fund to pay off the families once the fire sweeps the building.

Seems like there are always little dorm incidents, like half drunk pledges sparking fires by microwave oven stupidity.  Most of these stories are minor, with few long term consequences.  A small episode in this place would end up looking like a fire in a Mumbai slum.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: And I'm sure the plans include a whopping huge insurance fund to pay off the families once the fire sweeps the building.

Seems like there are always little dorm incidents, like half drunk pledges sparking fires by microwave oven stupidity.  Most of these stories are minor, with few long term consequences.  A small episode in this place would end up looking like a fire in a Mumbai slum.


I was thinking the same thing. This is a tragedy waiting to happen. Plus it's a recipe for depression amongst a population that is already prone to mental health issues because of their age, stress, and being away from their families.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Every single day of his life that the orange buffoon wasn't wearing a diaper he had giant skid marks in his underwear. His idiotic fans just don't want to believe it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Anybody ever been in IV knows there's no problem whatever getting those entitled party anals out into common areas. The beach is right there ffs.


I'm sorry, party anals?  Where is this again?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The design, Munger insists, would save on costs and coax students out into communal areas.

Whatever.  They're all going to be staring at their phones regardless.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Munger Hall, aka Kowloon II Electric Boogaloo.
 
ktybear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss5280: cherryl taggart: And I'm sure the plans include a whopping huge insurance fund to pay off the families once the fire sweeps the building.

Seems like there are always little dorm incidents, like half drunk pledges sparking fires by microwave oven stupidity.  Most of these stories are minor, with few long term consequences.  A small episode in this place would end up looking like a fire in a Mumbai slum.

I was thinking the same thing. This is a tragedy waiting to happen. Plus it's a recipe for depression amongst a population that is already prone to mental health issues because of their age, stress, and being away from their families.


A window doesn't necessarily guarantee easy outside access in case of fire. Most high-rise is no better than this. And with a new design it might be easier to escape in an emergency.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Naido: The design, Munger insists, would save on costs and coax students out into communal areas.
Whatever.  They're all going to be staring at their phones regardless.


We had communal areas in our dorms a million years ago.  Nobody used them except for cooking, or hanging out waiting for someone.  Why would you do that when you  had private rooms, maybe for the first time in your life?
 
