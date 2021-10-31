 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Robert E, Lee's home is on the market for $5.9 million. The listing however fails to mention this because, "Frankly, my dears, they don't give a damn"   (msn.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Virginia, Richmond, Virginia, Robert E. Lee, American Civil War, grand entrance, Robert E Lee, Washington Post, Lee's boyhood home  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 31 Oct 2021 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a nice house.

Find the descendants of the slaves and offer them the property if they want it.
 
Soulless Carbon Rod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad that the dukes of hazard don't have that kind of money. Maybe the Klan will jump in.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to live in the middle of a cemetery. Spend all day telling people to get off mah lawn
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't mention it because they don't want someone to burn it down before it's sold?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I'd love to live in the middle of a cemetery. Spend all day telling people to get off mah lawn


Came here to say this. Arlington national cemetery is up for sale?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd buy it and bulldoze it if I were a rich fellow.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting ridiculous, people.  "Robert E Lee once peed in this rivier, so you can't live on a property adjacent to it, or cross a bridge over it, otherwise your a racist."  You all know you're breathing some of the same air molecules that Robert E. Lee once breathed, right?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: It's getting ridiculous, people.  "Robert E Lee once peed in this rivier, so you can't live on a property adjacent to it, or cross a bridge over it, otherwise your a racist."  You all know you're breathing some of the same air molecules that Robert E. Lee once breathed, right?


Wow, another 2003 handle.

Who here is saying any of the things you're paraphrasing?
 
quatchi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not considered a selling point by this point?

Scans

Bet whoever buys it eventually believes otherwise.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: I'd love to live in the middle of a cemetery. Spend all day telling people to get off mah lawn


I think you only get the space inside the ropes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: aerojockey: It's getting ridiculous, people.  "Robert E Lee once peed in this rivier, so you can't live on a property adjacent to it, or cross a bridge over it, otherwise your a racist."  You all know you're breathing some of the same air molecules that Robert E. Lee once breathed, right?

Wow, another 2003 handle.

Who here is saying any of the things you're paraphrasing?


Those 2003 farkers are the absolute worst.

Farking noobs.
 
covfefe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: aerojockey: It's getting ridiculous, people.  "Robert E Lee once peed in this rivier, so you can't live on a property adjacent to it, or cross a bridge over it, otherwise your a racist."  You all know you're breathing some of the same air molecules that Robert E. Lee once breathed, right?

Wow, another 2003 handle.

Who here is saying any of the things you're paraphrasing?


I, myself, have not forgotten.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd buy that for a dollar.
// So I can poop in it and livestream it all over trumpland.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.