(CBS San Francisco)   "When they start jacking, then they're doing a load redistribution". Giggity tag retires to its fainting couch   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Millennium Tower, SAN FRANCISCO  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And kittens die.  drtfa.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, Subby...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For whatever reason, I have a family member obsessed with this story. He's not an engineer, never has been, but he sends me every update about the building, including this article.

Prediction: They are going to tear this thing down in the next ten years. They put up a skyscraper on what is essentially a "floating" bed of concrete, and that bed isn't big enough. They can't fix it now.

/twist? Am engineer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take off your pants and jacket.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Park a bunch of cranes all around the building. As  many as possible. Lift it up then work on the foundation lower it back into place when the new foundation is done. Simple. Easy-Peasy. Why do I have to think of all the easy solutions?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: For whatever reason, I have a family member obsessed with this story. He's not an engineer, never has been, but he sends me every update about the building, including this article.

Prediction: They are going to tear this thing down in the next ten years. They put up a skyscraper on what is essentially a "floating" bed of concrete, and that bed isn't big enough. They can't fix it now.

/twist? Am engineer.


I am kinda alway curious about it too. I guess it's just to find out what kind of unique solutions they are going to attempt. And also to see all those rich folks squirming in their seats.

/also an engineer
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a story today that said it saved about $4m to not sink piles to bedrock.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wax_on: I saw a story today that said it saved about $4m to not sink piledrivers to bedcock.


/this red wine was better than I thought it would be
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Park a bunch of cranes all around the building. As  many as possible. Lift it up then work on the foundation lower it back into place when the new foundation is done. Simple. Easy-Peasy. Why do I have to think of all the easy solutions?


Too expensive. Just lift it up with drones instead while they fix the base.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They did this in downtown Seattle - had a permit for a 30 story building and just kept on going until they reached 76. Then all the neighboring buildings started leaning in. Nobody said anything, Luckily, the top of the hill there is close to bedrock, unlike Pioneer Square and the waterfront.
 
ongbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't the purpose of jackin it is to redistribute a load?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wax_on: I saw a story today that said it saved about $4m to not sink piles to bedrock.


I saw the blueprints for that. The supervising engineer was listed as a Mr. Pen E. Wise.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Park a bunch of cranes all around the building. As  many as possible. Lift it up then work on the foundation lower it back into place when the new foundation is done. Simple. Easy-Peasy. Why do I have to think of all the easy solutions?


It's even easier than that. Leave it alone and eventually it will lean against the building across the street. Problem solved.
 
