(MSN)   Cockermouth filled with fluid   (msn.com) divider line
11
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Totally asking for it, lying all low like that.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Brits have so much better place names than us boring Yanks.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have Goblin Knob, Big Beaver....uhhhh....Seattle.
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: The Brits have so much better place names than us boring Yanks.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will save the spotted dick?
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stu1-1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sucks to be an Island when the icecaps melt. Next up- anybody seen Puerto Rico? It was right here a glacier ago...
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Peacocktober?
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Y'know, we have TL;DR for "too long didn't read." It's a really useful acronym and concept.

We need something for "looks icky; I'm not looking." Li;INL

That was my reaction to this icky headline.

So whattaya say gang?!?! What are some other acronyms we need?

And I can see the GFY coming, so don't bother...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
