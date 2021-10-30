 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 11PM ET it is time for Noise Factor. The show will time travel from 1978 through 2020, but not in any sort of coherent order. Stops along the way include Suicidal Tendencies, The Dirtbombs, Half of Zero, Pearl Jam and many many more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Super huge thanks to whoever got the Big E logo in the link!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're watching Dune.  If it isn't over I'll catch the archive sometime in the next couple of days.

If it is, see you in 3ish hours...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
zidders
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stand by, Stomach. Here come banana.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thanks man!

zidders: Stand by, Stomach. Here come banana.


Keep us....uh posted?
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Super huge thanks to whoever got the Big E logo in the link!!!


Aww yeah -- we're official now!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, I missed last week's show -- the first (hopefully the last) show I'll ever miss, but I have a perfectly good excuse -- check this out:

I was tired, so I went to bed for a nappy-poo. I was like: "man, just for a few minutes, and then I'mma spring outta' this bed and be ready!" Thereafter I slept straight through the NOISE FACTOR!! alarm I had set, and proceeded to sleep for the rest of the night.

In my defense, I just turned 45, ya'll. I dunno how anyone else feels about this whole "getting old" thingy, but I'm becoming a huge fan of naps.  :)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: So, I missed last week's show -- the first (hopefully the last) show I'll ever miss, but I have a perfectly good excuse -- check this out:

I was tired, so I went to bed for a nappy-poo. I was like: "man, just for a few minutes, and then I'mma spring outta' this bed and be ready!" Thereafter I slept straight through the NOISE FACTOR!! alarm I had set, and proceeded to sleep for the rest of the night.

In my defense, I just turned 45, ya'll. I dunno how anyone else feels about this whole "getting old" thingy, but I'm becoming a huge fan of naps.  :)


hahaha! No worries man. We all get older. You can always check out the archives if you want.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In other news, my friend who I have been trying to get on the show since July was here today.

We had a pretty good time and it's going to air next week.
 
