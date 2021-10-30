 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   That guy with a bullhorn following kids to school telling kids their parents were abusing them by making them wear masks? Yeah, fired   (dailymail.co.uk)
posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2021 at 11:20 PM



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fresh oxygen?  I didn't know it could go bad.  Does it get hard or something?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't it funny how all these 'personal freedom' people think they can impose their will on others by force and that's perfectly OK?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy?   Ironically loves Hitler.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Enjoy your FO........
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now make him register as a sex offender for stalking children
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Now make him register as a sex offender for stalking children


That
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should have stayed in the background at school board meeting yelling at LGBTQ kids. He would have gotten away with it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA   Goldstein, who is not vaccinated, explained his presence as part of a fight for 'bodily autonomy and sovereignty'

Congratulations. You've won employment autonomy and sovereignty
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
☝ Not vaxxed

✌ Harassing kids

👎 Dude is a murderous threat.

Gitmo his ass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How DARE you block those infectious particles from doing as nature intended! Virii rights now!

/derp
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At, I hope.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ☝ Not vaxxed

✌ Harassing kids

👎 Dude is a murderous threat.

Gitmo his ass.


A bullet is more environmentally friendly.

Cheese wire is even friendlier than that.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, tell me when they fire Tucker Carlson for promoting this behavior.

https://youtu.be/dMAcd0XePkw
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Cafe Threads: ☝ Not vaxxed

✌ Harassing kids

👎 Dude is a murderous threat.

Gitmo his ass.

A bullet is more environmentally friendly.

Cheese wire is even friendlier than that.


And here come the fascists!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a sequel, The Pied Piper of Manhattan sure has a different ending to the original.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He was fired for his job of following kids to school?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: He should have stayed in the background at school board meeting yelling at LGBTQ kids. He would have gotten away with it.


:/  you're not wrong
 
