(TuneIn)   Poor Ramon Raquello keeps having his radio broadcast interrupted by invading Martians. Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) brings you The War of the Worlds and Halloween shows by Jack Benny and Father Knows Best   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween shows on tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

The Jack Benny Program - 11/2/1941

Father Knows Best - Halloween Blues - 10/29/1953 - The Andersons plan an impromptu Halloween party which may get the whole house quarantined when Kathy gets sick.

The Mercury Theater on the Air - The War of the Worlds - 10/30/1938 - Poor Ramon Raquello keeps having his radio broadcast interrupted by some Martians invading.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power has been going on and off the past hour, hopefully it stays on.  The show is on the server but my intro isn't yet.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as the possibility of getting a music license is concerned, it's being looked into, but they all hinge upon being registered with SoundExchange, which starts at $500/yr.  Live365 seems like the best bet, but there's a big $$$ difference between the lowest tier and the next in terms of listener hours and they don't care if you're casting music or talk, it all counts.

Working on how it's going to get funded.   I could handle it for a little while, but there's eventually going to have to be some $$ coming in.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Vast of Night on Netflix is really good. It has a WOTW theme, fine acting, a good script. Character-driven, very stylish.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Warming up the Telefunken with some Dionne Warwick.
 
