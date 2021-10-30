 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   People don't care if it's in horse paste form or homemade, if they want it, they'll find someone to sell it to them, and there's plenty cashing in   (huffpost.com) divider line
60
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good lord, humans are weirdos.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to start a rumor that the vaccine is really nothing more than a mix of Ivermectin, Hydroxychloriquine, and -- here's the hard part -- the blood of a Trump family member, because Donald is the strongest, healthiest specimen who has ever lived. The Deep State is hiding the truth to make Trump look bad

Either the idiots will demand the vaccine in droves, or they'll storm Mar-a-Lago and throw Donnie into a woodchipper.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits


Eh, it IS an FDA approved drug, though not for treatment of Covid.

Honestly, I'd rather these people waste their money on doses that are at least safe for humans. The animal dose is so much higher so that's where you run into problems. Otherwise, people are taking a drug that won't help with anything, but also won't kill them.

It's an off-label use, but that happens all the time. Ozempic, a wonder drug for me because of diabetes, is used for weight loss for people who can afford it. If ivermectin doesn't help but it also doesn't harm, then let the stupid people blow their money on a worthless drug. In an ideal world pharmacists would have enough integrity not to market off-label uses for drugs, but medical care in the US is probably the least ethical industry we have, even below lawyers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Horse paste.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can buy it on Amazon!
It popped up on my screen lastnight.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all of this to avoid a free vaccine.  these same dipshiats eat hotdogs and think nothing of it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TotalFark will cure your parents from sitting in front of fox news for 8 hours a day.

\Drew pay me money
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I almost wish I had such low ethics that I'd have no problem making money by exploiting morons like that.
 
evilRhino [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pure Food and Drug Act passed in 1906 is overrated. People have had it too good with their pesky regulations. There's so much adventure in buying random drugs just to try them.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Sometimes I almost wish I had such low ethics that I'd have no problem making money by exploiting morons like that.


I couldn't sell that to a Trumper with a straight face

"You'd rather ingest this sh*t than get a free vaccine? And pay for it? Are you a complete idiot? Yes, okay, give me your money"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's the perfect time for me to drive across the country in a Model T with a trunk full of cure all tinctures and salves.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think it's the perfect time for me to drive across the country in a Model T with a trunk full of cure all tinctures and salves.


You need a revitalizing tonic as well
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy was getting horse paste injections long before it was cool

NSFW
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Nadie_AZ: Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits


Eh, it IS an FDA approved drug, though not for treatment of Covid.


Yeah I tried to point that out in previous thread and apparently I am worse than Stalin
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess as long as they aren't giving it to kids, they can poison themselves all they want
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear the best thing is to mix it with some rat poison. Shhhhhhhh don't tell anyone on the right.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were a bad person, I would say that we're missing a big opportunity to rid ourselves of the worst of society. If only COVID were deadlier. If only horse dewormer was more poisonous. Can you even imagine?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: This guy was getting horse paste injections long before it was cool

NSFW


That last injection was way to big though, now he ded.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm gonna cum in some vaseline and sell it as ivermectin.

/not that this is anything new for me, mind you
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I hear the best thing is to mix it with some rat poison. Shhhhhhhh don't tell anyone on the right.


Like warfarin? ;)
 
baxterdog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: all of this to avoid a free vaccine.  these same dipshiats eat hotdogs and think nothing of it.


I guess I'm smarterer because I'm vaccinated and still love a good hot dog. /s

Side note: We love to give our Seattle Mariners grief because they haven't gotten the series but the dogs at the stadium are top notch.

For the love of Dog, do your damn part and get vaccinated so we can move forward. This really shouldn't be so ludicrously difficult.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I need to dump my pious superiority and get in on this.

My magical mess of repackaged junk will be known as space paste, available at a store near you.
 
fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: fat boy: This guy was getting horse paste injections long before it was cool

NSFW

That last injection was way to big though, now he ded.


I fail to see the problem
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Lsherm: Nadie_AZ: Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits


Eh, it IS an FDA approved drug, though not for treatment of Covid.

Yeah I tried to point that out in previous thread and apparently I am worse than Stalin


The dogmatics hold on to stupidity and numbers to exercise power. They are religious whether the realize it or not.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe we need to offer Ivermectin prescriptions for people who get a vaccine shot.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think it's the perfect time for me to drive across the country in a Model T with a trunk full of cure all tinctures and salves.


Get with the times, old man. You need a facebook page and an MLM. Essential oils and CBD shoppe. The cureall that cures* all.

/*not recognozed by the FDA
//but these random internet strangers tells me it cured their depression, ADHD, their limp, regrew an arm, and cured covid
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will it mighty my penis?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We are looking at this all wrong.   We have found a large population who will put anything in their bodies so long as the government isn't behind it.   Think of them as willing test subjects.   Some of them will die and some will be damaged for life, but we might just find something that works for something, and nothing of value will be lost.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think it's the perfect time for me to drive across the country in a Model T with a trunk full of cure all tinctures and salves.


Tanenbaum: never underestimate the bandwidth of a...
 
Brofar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Nadie_AZ: Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits

Eh, it IS an FDA approved drug, though not for treatment of Covid.

Honestly, I'd rather these people waste their money on doses that are at least safe for humans. The animal dose is so much higher so that's where you run into problems. Otherwise, people are taking a drug that won't help with anything, but also won't kill them.

It's an off-label use, but that happens all the time. Ozempic, a wonder drug for me because of diabetes, is used for weight loss for people who can afford it. If ivermectin doesn't help but it also doesn't harm, then let the stupid people blow their money on a worthless drug. In an ideal world pharmacists would have enough integrity not to market off-label uses for drugs, but medical care in the US is probably the least ethical industry we have, even below lawyers.


Off-label use isn't the problem. The problem is there's no proof that this works, and the "proof" they cite are flawed studies that were withdrawn under scrutiny.

Also when people use something that doesn't work it means people who need it for things it does work for can't get it.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Maybe we need to offer Ivermectin prescriptions for people who get a vaccine shot.


don't forget the free donuts!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm gonna cum in some vaseline and sell it as ivermectin.

/not that this is anything new for me, mind you


ok but how do you get the apple flav... wait nevermind don't tell me.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fat boy: This guy was getting horse paste injections long before it was cool

NSFW


You can't learn that in college! Worthless STEM degrees.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I prefer fish tank paste and horse cleaner.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tintar: gameshowhost: I'm gonna cum in some vaseline and sell it as ivermectin.

/not that this is anything new for me, mind you

ok but how do you get the apple flav... wait nevermind don't tell me.


mine's original scent
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't believe America is held hostage by the horse-paste butt-huffers. Hurry up and die already.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: fat boy: This guy was getting horse paste injections long before it was cool

NSFW

You can't learn that in college! Worthless STEM degrees.


I did. There was a new teacher at the next class though.

/the chalkboard diagrams were really uncalled for
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: all of this to avoid a free vaccine.  these same dipshiats eat hotdogs and think nothing of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


you're supposed to eat them?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: gameshowhost: fat boy: This guy was getting horse paste injections long before it was cool

NSFW

You can't learn that in college! Worthless STEM degrees.

I did. There was a new teacher at the next class though.

/the chalkboard diagrams were really uncalled for


Dynamics is a fun class.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brofar: Lsherm: Nadie_AZ: Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits

Eh, it IS an FDA approved drug, though not for treatment of Covid.

Honestly, I'd rather these people waste their money on doses that are at least safe for humans. The animal dose is so much higher so that's where you run into problems. Otherwise, people are taking a drug that won't help with anything, but also won't kill them.

It's an off-label use, but that happens all the time. Ozempic, a wonder drug for me because of diabetes, is used for weight loss for people who can afford it. If ivermectin doesn't help but it also doesn't harm, then let the stupid people blow their money on a worthless drug. In an ideal world pharmacists would have enough integrity not to market off-label uses for drugs, but medical care in the US is probably the least ethical industry we have, even below lawyers.

Off-label use isn't the problem. The problem is there's no proof that this works, and the "proof" they cite are flawed studies that were withdrawn under scrutiny.

Also when people use something that doesn't work it means people who need it for things it does work for can't get it.


You're looking at it backwards, for off-label use it isn't "does it work", it's "will it make anything worse?"

Like the take 2 Tylenol and call me in the morning trope - the Tylenol isn't going to help, but it isn't going to hurt.

if it helps in some unforseen way, great.  If not, the patient is where they were.

That's the weird part about the discussion of any drugs used off-label to treat covid - the proof has been flipped on its head; what other diseases are we demanding proof of effectiveness for a shotgun treatment approach, instead of demonstration of lack of harm?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: medical care in the US is probably the least ethical industry we have, even below lawyers


*investment bankers stop for a moment, laugh, continue rewriting the book on unethical behavior*
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the world needs now is some convincing report that says that Ivermectin works best when mixed with habanero peppers and taken rectally.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This week, on FAFO
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
To be a MAGA hatter, you have to simultaneously believe:

1) That COVID is not very dangerous so your immune system can handle it easily

2) But your immune system is no match for the dangerous COVID vaccines

3) Also COVID could get you at any time so you need miracle cures on hand to combat it

4) But the medical world is hiding those cheap & effective miracle cures from you

5) Because hospitals are getting rich treating COVID... which, of course, is not dangerous
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Brofar: Lsherm: Nadie_AZ: Such a bad idea. Up next: lawsuits

Eh, it IS an FDA approved drug, though not for treatment of Covid.

Honestly, I'd rather these people waste their money on doses that are at least safe for humans. The animal dose is so much higher so that's where you run into problems. Otherwise, people are taking a drug that won't help with anything, but also won't kill them.

It's an off-label use, but that happens all the time. Ozempic, a wonder drug for me because of diabetes, is used for weight loss for people who can afford it. If ivermectin doesn't help but it also doesn't harm, then let the stupid people blow their money on a worthless drug. In an ideal world pharmacists would have enough integrity not to market off-label uses for drugs, but medical care in the US is probably the least ethical industry we have, even below lawyers.

Off-label use isn't the problem. The problem is there's no proof that this works, and the "proof" they cite are flawed studies that were withdrawn under scrutiny.

Also when people use something that doesn't work it means people who need it for things it does work for can't get it.


Ivermectin isn't a hard to find drug, so you can take that argument right out.  We're hurting horses with the paranoia.

I love horses, but there isn't a shortage of ivermectin. I imagine the company that makes it is having a ball.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I might start selling homeopathic ivermectin.
 
