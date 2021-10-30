 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Hot Chinese youth trend: Posing in front of a Costco   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it have a Starbucks?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Margo Kidder did it.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chinese people don't understand pizza?

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Chinese people don't understand pizza?

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 693x1500]


Nah dawg she the whole thing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bored rich kids.  *yawn*
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Chinese people don't understand pizza?

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 693x1500]


Well, her name is MissMistake.
 
DVD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next week: "CCP authorities order Shanghai Costco shut down and all employees rounded up and sent to Xinjiang for re-education."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what soft power looks like.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is what soft power looks like.


U
S
A
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theteacher: Chinese people don't understand pizza?

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 693x1500]


She's a pilot now.
 
suid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok.

Have fun I guess?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I think "LA" I dont think "Costco ".
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pic  shows "Entrance" written in Chinese. Not LA.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, being able to buy a 5 gallon bucket of mayonnaise at wholesale prices is pretty exciting.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You'd think all the Chinese license plates would be a dead giveaway, but I don't expect much from "influencers" anyway.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Well, to be fair, being able to buy a 5 gallon bucket of mayonnaise at wholesale prices is pretty exciting.


It's entertaining to learn what you think you might want in bulk of but really don't.
Having five gallons of peanut oil means that you charge the fryer more often.
Having a gallon of maple syrup means you're constantly trying to figure out where to move that giant container of syrup and maybe you really overestimated the consumption of pancakes in the house.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
🏆
I present to them, The Allen Dulles Award for American Excellence!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
China owns most of America now so it's only fair
 
