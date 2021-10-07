 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Pulitzer Prize-winning historian set to deliver speech on the importance of civil discourse at Alabama college is disinvited after college finds out he said something they didn't like   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Alabama, historian Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize, Birmingham, Alabama, University, Samford University, life issues, Cumberland School of Law  
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These are likely some of the same people who complain about cancel culture.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anything not football or hunting related is pointless where Alabama is concerned.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I were him I'd tell them to f*ck themselves
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama college is like saying Moron University.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Alabama college is like saying Moron University.


Um, it's spelled "Moran" in Alabama. Geeze.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."


CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how everyone discovered that Samford was a shiat college? This is how they discovered it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those big dummies.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.


I'm gonna call morning wood "my own personal Jesus" from now on
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."


They'll just wonder "what does the almighty's cock have to do with any this?"
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Alabama college is like saying Moron University.


The major universities in Alabama are the oases of rational thought in that state.  U of A has a top-notch history program; one of my thesis advisors got his PhD from Tuscaloosa.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that Daily Beast headline is misleading. Meacham supports planned parenthood and is not against abortion rights. Students at Samford had an anti-abortion protest against his invitation. The school didn't want
To get caught up and canceled the invitation.
But the Beast headline said he was "disinvited over anti-abortion protest" implying (or confusing) that somehow Meacham was part of an anti-abortion protest. If the school wasn't in Alabama, that would have been my understanding.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Those big dummies.


What civil discourse at Samford looks like.
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Before reading the article, I was guessing that he implied that African-Americans and/or gay folk should count as human beings.

But after reading the article, I've discovered that he is associated with Planned Parenthood, and that it's a Southern Baptist college.

Is this even newsworthy?  It almost seems quaint for someone to be surprised that a pro-choicer isn't welcomed at a Christian school in Alabama.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.


And?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.


You're not invited my consensual freedom orgy at the Olympic pool of marijuana topicals due to your post history.
 
janzee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Alien Robot: MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.

And?


And MIT sucks.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Anything not football or hunting related is pointless where Alabama is concerned.


That's a very narrow view.

/ They also heartily support child molesting
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.


funnylax.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: KingOfTown: Alien Robot: MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.

And?

And MIT sucks.


They do take a lot of money from the Kochs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.

I'm gonna call morning wood "my own personal Jesus" from now on


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Alien Robot:

Whatabout...
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.

I'm gonna call morning wood "my own personal Jesus" from now on


Honey, ya got time for a come to Jesus moment?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.

[funnylax.com image 640x635]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

janzee: [c.tenor.com image 320x320]


Like peanut butter. Obscure?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I see the night shift trolls have arrived
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.


"Erotic Jesuuuus!"
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: puffy999: "

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day.


He is RISEN.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.

I'm gonna call morning wood "my own personal Jesus" from now on


[wake up, look under the sheet]

"Oh, look who's rising from the dead!"
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: FreakyBunny: puffy999: "

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day.

He is RISEN.


* shakes tiny erection*
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.


And on the third day, he woke with a res-erection.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
[shrug]

I just saw a news report today about some school or other working itself into a tizzy over whether or not to honor Chief Justice Earl Warren because of allegations of racism in his past.

Yes. The man who handed down Brown v. Board of Education, Loving v. Virginia, Miranda, Griswold, Gideon, and Bolling, may have done or said something racist, so we better not talk about him.

So this is just the flip side of that. If you were ever afraid of the thought police, it's too late, they've been here for a couple of decades now.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.


LOOK! OVER THERE! SOMETHING SHINY!
 
animal color
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: MIT Disinvites a Geophysicist

This week the Alliance sent a letter to MIT protesting the disinvitation of University of Chicago Professor Dorian Abbot. Professor Abbot had been invited to give a prestigious lecture in his specialty field of climate and planetary science. But because of an essay Professor Abbot published in Newsweek arguing that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, while well intentioned, are inconsistent with the mission of universities, students at MIT protested and MIT relented and disinvited Professor Abbot from giving the 10th annual Carlson Lecture.


We're talking about Samford and a historian. Please try to keep up.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: puffy999: "Oh, you want to reschedule? Sure, when your so-called Christian students learn dick about Christ."

CSB: Back in the day (1996) a fellow seminary student when describing Christ's humanity preached that Jesus probably awoke with an erection every day. I don't remember much from that long ago, but I remember that.


From what I've heard about seminary, erections are discussed a lot.
 
