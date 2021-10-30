 Skip to content
(National Post)   Signs you may be living in an Orwellian dystopia #328   (nationalpost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#1) You woke up
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With helpful picture of what a smug HR prick with a shiat-eating salesman grin might look like.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In the past, libraries emphasized adding books rather than removing them, Shantz said. "
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No information was provided about the criteria for assessing books. Shantz did not respond to requests for more information on the process prior to deadline.

JFC
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: With helpful picture of what a smug HR prick with a shiat-eating salesman grin might look like.


To be fair, this sounds like HR goggblygbook to me:

"Part of the work that we want to do is also promote this framework so teachers can expand their consciousness, utilize the framework to evaluate what they have in their classroom as well."

I've found the only book we're going to be allowed to read in 20 years:


Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00NQCT0O6/​r​ef=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&b​tkr=1
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline doesn't sound as Canadian as the story is.....
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna allow how I know these people are evil conservatives? 1.) They are dumb enough to think this will do anything. 2.) They are obsessed with children. 3.) They have mastered and readily use evilspeak.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Wanna allow how I know these people are evil conservatives? 1.) They are dumb enough to think this will do anything. 2.) They are obsessed with children. 3.) They have mastered and readily use evilspeak.


This is actually the woke brigade overreaching, it sounds like:

"We recognize as our consciousness around equity, on oppression work and anti-racist work has grown, we recognize some of the texts in the collections that we have are not appropriate at this point," Shantz said at the meeting.

Seems like now we have book banning coming from all directions. Spiffy.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about everyone stop with the book bans.  Right, left, I don't care.  Just stop.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well gotta erase all the horrible things you put the First Nation people through up until modern history.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some times I think it would be cool to open up a book store that only sells books that are controversial, but then I think of the people who would patronize such a store and my dream is ruined.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to donate a book on the Streisand Effect. It's the only reason I read Flowers In The Attic and Mein Kampf.

Yes, you can read the mashup.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonfires of the 'ban'ities.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The review should consist of asking the question "is it a book?" If yes, it's okay.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x448]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Some times I think it would be cool to open up a book store that only sells books that are controversial, but then I think of the people who would patronize such a store and my dream is ruined.


To be fair, you would meet interesting people.

Maybe not people you would want to associate with, but probably out there and eager to talk about their crazy mindsets or extremely unique outlook on life.

And the really fun people looking for the Anarchist cookbook!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x448]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 244x400]


No lessons to be learned from reading this book. Nope. No-sirree.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only time I've ever heard of someone getting hurt by a book is if you hit them with it.

Or a papercut.

Or the various bibles, when used as a justification for tyrrany.

Or your Employee Handbook.

Come to think of it, books are pretty hurtful.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x448]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 244x400]


I want the Dr. Seuss edition.  He's the only person I know who can draw Hitler and make him cute.  Don't believe me?  Look up some of his World War II propaganda cartoons.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sickens me that after all the shiat we've seen happen throughout history, we're still banning books.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: The only time I've ever heard of someone getting hurt by a book is if you hit them with it.

Or a papercut.

Or the various bibles, when used as a justification for tyrrany.

Or your Employee Handbook.

Come to think of it, books are pretty hurtful.


I was once in a store where the books were badly shelved and kept falling.  I had to duck a couple times.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: Wanna allow how I know these people are evil conservatives? 1.) They are dumb enough to think this will do anything. 2.) They are obsessed with children. 3.) They have mastered and readily use evilspeak.


Maybe the actual people heading this up are but overall the area is far from ultra conservative.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thorpe: "In the past, libraries emphasized adding books rather than removing them, Shantz said. "


Probably because they were run by librarians.

Can we turn this into a sexy librarian thread?
 
coneyfark
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't get past:
"No information was provided about the criteria for assessing books."

"Shiat!! Terrible illustrations!"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: SumoJeb: Some times I think it would be cool to open up a book store that only sells books that are controversial, but then I think of the people who would patronize such a store and my dream is ruined.

To be fair, you would meet interesting people.

Maybe not people you would want to associate with, but probably out there and eager to talk about their crazy mindsets or extremely unique outlook on life.

And the really fun people looking for the Anarchist cookbook!


Speaking of the Anarchists Cookbook, I recently found a similar book that I added to my collection
A Field Guide to Monkeywrenching - Authors Unknown
It's an interesting read.
 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thorpe: "In the past, libraries emphasized adding books rather than removing them, Shantz said. "


This honest to God reads like the opening line of some Young Adult Dystopian novel
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: thorpe: "In the past, libraries emphasized adding books rather than removing them, Shantz said. "

This honest to God reads like the opening line of some Young Adult Dystopian novel


Go on....

Like me blowing up parts of footers with black iron pipe bombs when the foreman isn't around?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, I've only once had a cringe of regret about library books and kids. A girl I knew in undergrad had worked in a library for a few years when she was in high school. When she wa drinking at the student bar, she liked to brag about how she showed Naked Lunch to kids who were twelve years old. My friends and I, who were in high school the kind of boys who skipped English class to read Clockwork Orange, Naked Lunch, Story of O, gave each other a lot of side-eye until we finally ditched her a few times and she got the point. But like... eeeuuughghghghgh there's a point where you have to draw a line. Twelve year olds and mugwumps do not mix.

More recently, I think Naked Lunch is the only book I ever politely plucked out of a teenage family member's hand. The guy was already having enough trouble with 4Chan and shiatposting, he didn't need mugwumps and Interzone giving him freaky 4Chan confirmation bias. (I bought him a collection of Philip K Dick books instead, it took him several months to get around to Dr Bloodmoney and he had fairly level-headed opinions about the characters).
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: With helpful picture of what a smug HR prick with a shiat-eating salesman grin might look like.


I went to high school with a guy like that. After he graduated, he worked on the oil pipelines up north. Cocaine fiend who used to slap hookers around. Also quite racist. Due to a work accident, he had to get retrained, so he went into education. He's now high up in the school board. I follow him on Facebook, and a lot of his posts are about promoting "diversity" and "equity"; it's complete and total bullshiat, but he's smart enough to realize that he needs to talk the talk if he wants to keep his cushy, high-paying job.

I imagine Graham Shantz, in charge of human resources and equity services at the Waterloo Region District School Board, is cut from a similar cloth.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images.penguinrandomhouse.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

koder: Wanna allow how I know these people are evil conservatives? 1.) They are dumb enough to think this will do anything. 2.) They are obsessed with children. 3.) They have mastered and readily use evilspeak.


4.) They're conservatives.

An invasive species that needs to be exterminated at every opportunity.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


oh, wait....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: thorpe: "In the past, libraries emphasized adding books rather than removing them, Shantz said. "

Probably because they were run by librarians.

Can we turn this into a sexy librarian thread?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ don't judge me
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: SumoJeb: Some times I think it would be cool to open up a book store that only sells books that are controversial, but then I think of the people who would patronize such a store and my dream is ruined.

To be fair, you would meet interesting people.

Maybe not people you would want to associate with, but probably out there and eager to talk about their crazy mindsets or extremely unique outlook on life.

And the really fun people looking for the Anarchist cookbook!


First, read George Orwell's reminisces of working in a bookstore.  Good example of 'what you imagine it's like' vs. 'what it's actually like'.
 
whereisian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meh, feels more like National Post stoking culture war BS. Doesn't sound like they're banning anything, just removing some old shiat that doesn't pass the smell test anymore. I have a bigger problem with Auston Matthews pornstach gracing impressionable young minds from the book aisles.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This has to stop! This is the indoctrination!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It's fine when WE do it."

-That political party you hate
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whereisian: Meh, feels more like National Post stoking culture war BS. Doesn't sound like they're banning anything, just removing some old shiat that doesn't pass the smell test anymore. I have a bigger problem with Auston Matthews pornstach gracing impressionable young minds from the book aisles.

[Fark user image 264x400]

This has to stop! This is the indoctrination!


Wasn't one of Montreal's Stanley Cup winning coaches illiterate?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone needs to educate the young on the difference between books that promote hate and those that highlight the ugliness of hate to show their detriments. Banning books with topics that are offensive does not help this. FSM forbid young readers actually be challenged by books. Facepalm.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Axeofjudgement: SumoJeb: Some times I think it would be cool to open up a book store that only sells books that are controversial, but then I think of the people who would patronize such a store and my dream is ruined.

To be fair, you would meet interesting people.

Maybe not people you would want to associate with, but probably out there and eager to talk about their crazy mindsets or extremely unique outlook on life.

And the really fun people looking for the Anarchist cookbook!

First, read George Orwell's reminisces of working in a bookstore.  Good example of 'what you imagine it's like' vs. 'what it's actually like'.


This one? https://www.orwellfoundation.com​/the-o​rwell-foundation/orwell/essays-and-oth​er-works/bookshop-memories/
 
