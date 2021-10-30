 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Yes, it's criminal to sell Covid vaccines   (thehill.com)
    Odunayo Oluwalade of Windsor Mills, Navy Federal Credit Union, Fraud, Conspiracy, federal charges, cousin Olakitan Oluwalade  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Especially fake vaccines, like in TFA.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big pharma monopoly!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fraud usually is illegal, unless your wealthy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Especially fake vaccines, like in TFA.


Yeah, he was going for supervillain status.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fake COVID-19 vaccines

Conservatives are reportedly torn between protests/death threats AND fervently injecting it because it's fake.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Um, aren't they free to get legitimately?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Fraud usually is illegal, unless your wealthy.


*you're
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone sufficiently unaware and foolish to want to buy a Covid-19 vaccine ... is probably against the vaccines in the first place.


/Now, that is. Back when vaccine shipments were scarce and hysteria was at its peak, there was no surprise when someone super-privileged did all they could to get theirs outside of their designated age-group.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But you can sell an ink pen for $200 and give a Covid vaccine for free.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Um, aren't they free to get legitimately?


The free ones are filled with chemicals to sterilize you, retroactively turn your kids autistic, and is a sugar placebo anyways.  You gotta pay money for the clean vaccine that actually works.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Amateurs. Completely missing the obvious (the vaccine is free, the pro-vaccination crowd are the ones who aren't the gullible idiots, nobody self-injects vaccine etc) and thus missing the real opportunities which lie in flogging crap to the anti-vax crowd.

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/pete-evan​s​-fined-almost-80-000-for-alleged-false​-promotion-of-medical-devices-and-medi​cines/67e396a1-6a41-4723-ba80-2a03e0ba​f3a0

When you can be repeatedly fined yet keep coming up with new scams and fake "cures" it's pretty obvious that the fines are a lot smaller than the profits being made.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DrunkenBob: ChrisDe: Um, aren't they free to get legitimately?

The free ones are filled with chemicals to sterilize you, retroactively turn your kids autistic, and is a sugar placebo anyways.  You gotta pay money for the clean vaccine that actually works.


Fark user imageView Full Size

How is the 5G reception of the fake ones?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: aleister_greynight: Fraud usually is illegal, unless your wealthy.

*you're


Save your Nazi grammarism for reporting mistakes in headlines to the admins. Where they're appreciated.
Sometimes autocorrect gets people.

Yes, it's a word.
https://www.yourdictionary.com/gramma​r​ism
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spend just $200 more and get a fake vaccine card.
 
