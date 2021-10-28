 Skip to content
(KVIA El Paso)   Supply chain issues cause kids to actually be creative this Halloween rather than just throwing money at TV and Movie ancillary merchandising   (kvia.com) divider line
alienated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would like to encase the people that came up with the term " spooky season " in honey and let insects loose on them. Samhain is not farking spooky season you oxygen thieves .
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The important thing is that there haven't been any big disruptions to the candy supplies!
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well I DID make my own Doc Ock costume
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe I was part of the Halloween Snob set, but always kind of looked down on store-bought costumes.  Even if your costume was just "hobo" or "cheerleader" and home-made, it was better than pre-packaged corporate costume.  It was okay if you had a Huckleberry Hound mask, but not if you were wearing the whole package.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

alienated: I would like to encase the people that came up with the term " spooky season " in honey and let insects loose on them. Samhain is not farking spooky season you oxygen thieves .


Without a doubt the most distressing issue we face in the Western world.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Home made was part of the fun.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Adam Sandler's Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas - SNL
Youtube sej2mrSkYBc


/oblig
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But the generic names for costumes that tip toed on the line of a character without paying royalties... That's gold. Also the really cheesy pictures on the packaging. Too specific to get away with stock photos, too earnest to be trusting.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

alienated: I would like to encase the people that came up with the term " spooky season " in honey and let insects loose on them. Samhain is not farking spooky season you oxygen thieves .


You religious freaks are all the same.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: [YouTube video: Adam Sandler's Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas - SNL]

/oblig


Even back in those days he wasn't funny.  I thought he was funny at one point but my memory is sketchy sometimes.

/ two of my three kids are going as skeletons, outfits were purchased a few months ago.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey not just kids. Already have the hair color for it, and the animated Harley show is frigging awesome. So gender bender Harley Quinn it is.

Dammit DC stick to your animated shows, those are at least awesome.

/it was this or bleaching my hair and going for Young Punk Constantine.

//New boss is gonna kill me come Monday I'll just tell him the hair is high vis and I'm being extra safe on site.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alienated: I would like to encase the people that came up with the term " spooky season " in honey and let insects loose on them. Samhain is not farking spooky season you oxygen thieves .


AKA stop liking what I don't like?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What with this "back in my day" bs? Kids have never been that creative. I was a devil in red face paint and horns one halloween and there were many kids in Ninja Turtle costumes walking besides me.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: What with this "back in my day" bs? Kids have never been that creative. I was a devil in red face paint and horns one halloween and there were many kids in Ninja Turtle costumes walking besides me.


A large portion of the old-timey Halloween costumes completely phone it in by simply printing a picture of what/whomever you're supposed to be on the front:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Excelsior: DayeOfJustice: What with this "back in my day" bs? Kids have never been that creative. I was a devil in red face paint and horns one halloween and there were many kids in Ninja Turtle costumes walking besides me.

A large portion of the old-timey Halloween costumes completely phone it in by simply printing a picture of what/whomever you're supposed to be on the front:

[Fark user image image 504x413][Fark user image image 517x450][Fark user image image 514x370]


Those look familiar. I grew up on a military base overseas.  The PX had a limited number of costumes, and all of them were a plastic jumpsuit and a mask.  You took your choice, knowing there would be several kids wearing the exact same thing.
/ CSB: I went to school on Halloween wearing my costume, like everyone else.  My mom told me to write my name on my mask so I wouldn't lose it.  I wrote my name on the front of the mask.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Mega Steve: [YouTube video: Adam Sandler's Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas - SNL]

/oblig

Even back in those days he wasn't funny.  I thought he was funny at one point but my memory is sketchy sometimes.

/ two of my three kids are going as skeletons, outfits were purchased a few months ago.


Sure he was, and is. He's just got that goofball style of humor that just doesn't work for everyone, but does appeal to some of the target audience of Saturday Night Live. Consider that Kyle Mooney has been on the show even longer than Adam Sandler was.

Since I got here too late to post that video, and you mention skeletons, I've seen people wearing masks like this for more than a year now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Improvising a Halloween costume should be easy.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Excelsior:

A large portion of the old-timey Halloween costumes completely phone it in by simply printing a picture of what/whomever you're supposed to be on the front:


>"What are you going as this year?"

> "A walking advertisement"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/been there, done that
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
80s were the last hurrah... Interesting mix of the last of the crappy store bought smocks and the introduction of nicer sets with home spun.
 
