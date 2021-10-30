 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Pop-tart lawyer also serves cookies, tortilla chips, pudding, and ice cream   (npr.org) divider line
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This guy should have his license taken away.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

Kudos
 
hlehmann
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good, we need to keep corporate weasels in check.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fano: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]
Kudos


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

daffy: This guy should have his license taken away.


I like that he's calling companies out, and that publicizes the shortcomings of products.
 
