(The Hill)   The cognitive impact of Covid-19 has yet to set in   (thehill.com) divider line
32
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The term "brain fog" was coined to encompass these neurologic complaints that patients felt were too often dismissed or ignored.

The term "brain fog" has been used at least for decades. Who knows how much longer. But I encountered the terms "brain fog" and "fibro fog" around the late '90s for fibromyalgia patients. It wasn't "coined" for COVID long haulers.

Now, new research confirms what they are telling us: 24 percent of COVID-19 survivors experience significant cognitive impairment that affects memory, executive function and processing speeds.

So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.


Look on the bright side, maybe they'll forget to vote.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Three Crooked Squirrels: So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.

Look on the bright side, maybe they'll forget to vote.


Ominous in a sci-fi way though. In the Planet of the Apes (1968) humans' intelligence declined over the centuries, and they became mute and feral so it was easy for the apes to take control.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have millions of people who won't take a free vaccine to avoid a lethal global pandemic. Our cognitive crisis has been here for a while.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As long as they get over it before someone convinces them to jump into a volcano its all good.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe Planet of the Apes is not an apt speculative theory, but say for instance long term effects of Covid infections generations down the line, cause infertility and/or cognitive decline. That would be a big problem for the human race on Earth.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We have millions of people who won't take a free vaccine to avoid a lethal global pandemic. Our cognitive crisis has been here for a while.


Do we want zombies?

Because this is how you get zombies.

/username
// say it three times
/// and I show up
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Forgetfulness, an inability to concentrate, a feeling that something is just "off."

I apparently had COVID years ago.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Mr. Coffee Nerves: We have millions of people who won't take a free vaccine to avoid a lethal global pandemic. Our cognitive crisis has been here for a while.

Do we want zombies?

Because this is how you get zombies.

/username
// say it three times
/// and I show up


Really? Could you bring beer and cat food? That would really help me out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Mr. Coffee Nerves: We have millions of people who won't take a free vaccine to avoid a lethal global pandemic. Our cognitive crisis has been here for a while.

Do we want zombies?

Because this is how you get zombies.

/username
// say it three times
/// and I show up


*prepares herself*

Bring weed, please, kthxbai.
 
comrade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Cafe Threads: Three Crooked Squirrels: So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.

Look on the bright side, maybe they'll forget to vote.

Ominous in a sci-fi way though. In the Planet of the Apes (1968) humans' intelligence declined over the centuries, and they became mute and feral so it was easy for the apes to take control.


Lol wot?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh no, the stupids who voted for Trump might become even stupider.
 
Esroc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe Planet of the Apes is not an apt speculative theory, but say for instance long term effects of Covid infections generations down the line, cause infertility and/or cognitive decline. That would be a big problem for the human race on Earth.


I see why you're concerned. You clearly can't afford to lose any more brain cells.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is brain fog the same as a break cloud?  Because that is fatal.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It took a year to get over the brain fog, and my coordination is recovering very slowly. That was a MILD case.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
25% of 46,000,000 people is nothing compared to having to behave like a decent, kind, human being and member of society.
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We need a lot more research on how much is covid, how much is psychosomatic, and how much is the effect of living through a pandemic unprepared for the mental and physical stressors. How many people who haven't had covid report the same symptoms?
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The cognitive impact has long since set in. We're just now and very slowly starting to unravel it.

No two bones about it. It's horrible.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet the article ignores PTSD
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well at least the Trumpers will be too dumb to bring about Gilead now.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: The term "brain fog" was coined to encompass these neurologic complaints that patients felt were too often dismissed or ignored.

The term "brain fog" has been used at least for decades. Who knows how much longer. But I encountered the terms "brain fog" and "fibro fog" around the late '90s for fibromyalgia patients. It wasn't "coined" for COVID long haulers.

Now, new research confirms what they are telling us: 24 percent of COVID-19 survivors experience significant cognitive impairment that affects memory, executive function and processing speeds.

So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.


When my parents got vaxxed, dad had a stroke (he got the Moderna vaccine, so was almost certainly unrelated).  Mom insisted it was "brain fog" and didn't take him to the hospital for 2 weeks.  I think she had the "brain fog" (he lost almost all medium term memory, and has been slowly regaining it, if at all.  Dad is 85, and I'm not sure he has enough time to recover).

Valter: The cognitive impact has long since set in. We're just now and very slowly starting to unravel it.

No two bones about it. It's horrible.


How does it compare to selectively culling the stupid through the anti-vaxxers and anti-mask communities getting lethal cases of Covid?  There is certainly a long-term benefit for herd intelligence.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KB202: We need a lot more research on how much is covid, how much is psychosomatic, and how much is the effect of living through a pandemic unprepared for the mental and physical stressors. How many people who haven't had covid report the same symptoms?


Also how much is due to psychological after-effects from Covid infection. All of those effects in the article are also present in moderate depression, for instance. How does Covid infection play into neuropsychological changes in the patient, and what is the cause/pathway?

Here's the dirty secret: If we define success by whether a severely ill patient survives to hospital discharge - as most clinical trials do - our health system is improving every year. If we define it as a full recovery - we're failing.

This really, really, really needs to be hammered home into people, not just with Covid, but any health condition. There is more to being healthy than your surviving a hospital stay, or having your cholesterol be a certain number. Going home and getting treatment is the start. not the end of well-being. America doesn't give a damn about quality of life, including mental health.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Maybe Planet of the Apes is not an apt speculative theory, but say for instance long term effects of Covid infections generations down the line, cause infertility and/or cognitive decline. That would be a big problem for the human race on Earth.


I'm not really seeing how an increase in human infertility would be a big problem for the human race on Earth.

On the contrary, I think it might be just what the human race and the Earth both need.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: It took a year to get over the brain fog, and my coordination is recovering very slowly. That was a MILD case.


it took me about a year as well. It went away after I got the second jab. I am getting the third next week. I cant wait. Getting the kid jabbed next week as well. Cant wait to take him to the movies
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sweet, I can now blame my preexisting brain fog on this even though I've never gotten covid.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: vudukungfu: Mr. Coffee Nerves: We have millions of people who won't take a free vaccine to avoid a lethal global pandemic. Our cognitive crisis has been here for a while.

Do we want zombies?

Because this is how you get zombies.

/username
// say it three times
/// and I show up

Really? Could you bring beer and cat food? That would really help me out.


Sadly, the beer would go to the cats and you get the Tender Vittles.
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Three Crooked Squirrels: So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.

Look on the bright side, maybe they'll forget to vote.


Or they'll just die off and won't be alive enough to vote.
 
freakay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Cafe Threads: Three Crooked Squirrels: So the anti-vaxxers are going to get even dumber. Super.

Look on the bright side, maybe they'll forget to vote.

Ominous in a sci-fi way though. In the Planet of the Apes (1968) humans' intelligence declined over the centuries, and they became mute and feral so it was easy for the apes to take control.


Yes but this was after the virus had gone around that killed pets causing people to want apes as pets and then servants.

The moment we see anyone using apes as servants...game over.
 
freakay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: Maybe Planet of the Apes is not an apt speculative theory, but say for instance long term effects of Covid infections generations down the line, cause infertility and/or cognitive decline. That would be a big problem for the human race on Earth.

I'm not really seeing how an increase in human infertility would be a big problem for the human race on Earth.

On the contrary, I think it might be just what the human race and the Earth both need.


Economically it would take huge reallocations of wealth and capital that a lot of people are unwilling to undertake.

There's no way a lot of economies can function without replacement populations because in most cases, instead of taxing the Uber wealthy, we have decided to use a model where we broadly tax the working generation to pay for social security and Medicare acting like we are paying into something, which we are not and never have. It worked when we had silent generation people paid by boomers and there are too many of them to be paid by everyone else.

China is going to see the impact of the one child policy in the next decade and it won't be good.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So they'll be getting stupider, yiiiiiiiiikes.
 
Poopy MacPoop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had brain fog, but I never had Covid. I also felt achy and run-down all the time and I kind of assumed I had it at some point and was asymptomatic and I didn't notice anything until the long-haul symptoms started making themselves known.

/It turned out to be parathyroid cancer
//see your doctor when you feel bad
 
